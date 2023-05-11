Royal Ascot names iconic £1m race after its most famous fan

Elizabeth II surrounded by her family at one of her favourite places on the planet. Royal Ascot in 2013 - Mark Cuthbert/UK Press

Royal Ascot has renamed one of its most iconic races in honour of the late Elizabeth II.

The Platinum Jubilee Stakes will be called “The Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes” when it is run on the final day of the meeting next month. Sir Francis Brooke, His Majesty’s representative at Ascot, said the King had approved the decision.

“This will both honour Her Late Majesty in perpetuity and maintain the connection with the three Jubilees celebrated since the inception of the race as the Golden Jubilee Stakes in 2002,” he added.

“The late Queen’s close association with Ascot Racecourse was well known throughout the world, but no race at the Royal meeting previously carried the name of Queen Elizabeth II.”

The Group 1 contest, which will take place on Jun 24, has been renamed three times this century in commemoration of Elizabeth II’s Golden, Diamond and Platinum Jubilees.

Nick Smith, Ascot's director of racing, told the Racing Post: “The Queen had so much success at Royal Ascot and we thought it was appropriate to specifically rename a race in her honour.

“It's something we've been thinking about for a while. While we also have the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes on Champions Day named after her, she had so many winners at Royal Ascot and barely missed a meeting, apart from the Covid years and when ill health prevented her.

"She was always there and loved it, she was such a major part of the meeting. Alongside the Gold Cup this was the race she traditionally presented for and it was the logical race to choose. Since 2002, the contest has always honoured her for her jubilee achievements and now it honours her whole life."

The late Queen enjoyed 24 Royal Ascot winners across six decades but failed to capture the £1 million sprint now named in her honour.

