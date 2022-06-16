Royal Ascot: Go Bears Go can race away to Commonwealth Cup glory

The Commonwealth Cup was added to the Royal Ascot programme seven years ago but it is already among the most eagerly anticipated Group Ones at the meeting and Friday’s running is deeper and more competitive than ever.

Perfect Power, who did not get home in the 2,000 Guineas but still finished seventh of 15, is the likely favourite, while the first four home in last month’s Sandy Lane at Haydock are also in the mix. Slipstream, trained in the US by Christophe Clement, is another interesting contender.

Related: At the races: Royal Ascot, day two – in pictures

In a wide-open race, the pick of the prices could prove to be Go Bears Go (3.05) at around 10-1. David Loughnane’s colt was less than a length behind Perfect Power in last season’s Middle Park and within three of El Caballo in the Sandy Lane despite a stumble at the start that meant he could not get anywhere close to the lead.

He has winning form over track and trip in April, in a decent time too, and a swift exit from the gates should put him right in the mix.

Royal Ascot 2.30 Mawj was friendless in the betting before her debut at Newmarket in May but stormed nearly five lengths clear of a subsequent winner and should improve for the experience.

Royal Ascot 3.40 Just Fine would be a popular winner in the Queen’s colours but his overall form does not justify his status as favourite and the fast-improving Contact makes more appeal at around 9-1.

Royal Ascot 4.20 Inspiral, the winter favourite for the 1,000 Guineas, was ruled out a week before the Classic and looks a shaky favourite for this Group One with no recent form in the book. Prosperous Voyage, a neck behind Cachet in the Guineas and the type to progress with racing this season, is a fair bet at around 10-1 to reverse the Newmarket form and get off the mark at Group One level.

Royal Ascot 5.00 Fresh Hope won in an excellent time at Doncaster last month and can give Charlie Fellowes a third success in this race in the past four years.

Royal Ascot 5.35 Fast-improving Ottoman Fleet could well find enough progress to beat Changingoftheguard, fifth home in the Derby last time.

Royal Ascot 6.10 Sterling Knight is dropping back to the minimum trip but quickened to lead well over a furlong out over six here last time and looks the type to make further progress.