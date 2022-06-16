Royal Ascot: Go Bears Go can race away to Commonwealth Cup glory

Greg Wood
·2 min read

The Commonwealth Cup was added to the Royal Ascot programme seven years ago but it is already among the most eagerly anticipated Group Ones at the meeting and Friday’s running is deeper and more competitive than ever.

Perfect Power, who did not get home in the 2,000 Guineas but still finished seventh of 15, is the likely favourite, while the first four home in last month’s Sandy Lane at Haydock are also in the mix. Slipstream, trained in the US by Christophe Clement, is another interesting contender.

Related: At the races: Royal Ascot, day two – in pictures

In a wide-open race, the pick of the prices could prove to be Go Bears Go (3.05) at around 10-1. David Loughnane’s colt was less than a length behind Perfect Power in last season’s Middle Park and within three of El Caballo in the Sandy Lane despite a stumble at the start that meant he could not get anywhere close to the lead.

He has winning form over track and trip in April, in a decent time too, and a swift exit from the gates should put him right in the mix.

Royal Ascot 2.30 Mawj was friendless in the betting before her debut at Newmarket in May but stormed nearly five lengths clear of a subsequent winner and should improve for the experience.

Royal Ascot 3.40 Just Fine would be a popular winner in the Queen’s colours but his overall form does not justify his status as favourite and the fast-improving Contact makes more appeal at around 9-1.

Royal Ascot 4.20 Inspiral, the winter favourite for the 1,000 Guineas, was ruled out a week before the Classic and looks a shaky favourite for this Group One with no recent form in the book. Prosperous Voyage, a neck behind Cachet in the Guineas and the type to progress with racing this season, is a fair bet at around 10-1 to reverse the Newmarket form and get off the mark at Group One level.

Royal Ascot 5.00 Fresh Hope won in an excellent time at Doncaster last month and can give Charlie Fellowes a third success in this race in the past four years.

Royal Ascot 5.35 Fast-improving Ottoman Fleet could well find enough progress to beat Changingoftheguard, fifth home in the Derby last time.

Royal Ascot 6.10 Sterling Knight is dropping back to the minimum trip but quickened to lead well over a furlong out over six here last time and looks the type to make further progress.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Stamkos thriving in different role with Lightning

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos, at 32 and wrapping up his 14th season, is no longer one of the NHL’s most prolific scorers or even the second- or third-best player on his own team. The six-time All-Star and two-time “Rocket” Richard Trophy winner as the league’s leading goal scorer is the undisputed leader of the Tampa Bay Lightning, though, and one of the reasons the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions are four wins away from the first three-peat in 40 years. Game 1 of the Stanley Cup F

  • Willis opts to retire from Colts, pursue ministry

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Khari Willis found there was more to life than football. So on Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts' promising 26-year-old starting safety surprised many by retiring to join the ministry. “I am both humbled and excited to pursue the holy call that God has for my life which brings me much joy and purpose,” Willis wrote in his announcement on Twitter. “Thank you all for the support over the years.” Indy seemed to have an inkling Willis considered leaving when it excused him from the

  • Astros throw 2 immaculate innings in 9-2 win over Rangers

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Astros starter Luis Garcia and reliever Phil Maton each threw an immaculate inning — nine pitches, three strikeouts — and Martín Maldonado keyed a six-run first inning that sent Houston over the Texas Rangers 9-2 on Wednesday. Maldonado hit a two-run double in the first and later homered for the AL West-leading Astros. Garcia (4-5) struck out nine without a walk over six innings while limiting Texas to two runs and four hits. He had a span of five consecutive strikeouts t

  • Pair of Canadian squads sneak into quarter-finals at beach volleyball worlds

    Neither of Canada's two matches on Thursday at the beach volleyball world championships began well. By the end, both teams were headed to the quarter-finals. Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes and fellow Canadian duo Brandie Wilkerson and Sophie Bukovec each earned three-sets victories at the tournament in Rome, extending their respective unbeaten streaks. Pavan and Humana-Paredes, ranked 15th, fell behind sixth-ranked Brazilians Talita Da Rocha Antunes and Rebecca Cavalcanti Barbosa Silva e

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister said participation with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which will become operational on Monday, will gradually become mandatory for all national sport or

  • Honduras trips Canada 2-1 in CONCACAF Nations League play

    SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras — Canada controlled the ball 62 per cent of the night Tuesday but had trouble scoring on the rain-soaked pitch, while the Honduras made the best of their limited opportunities in defeating the visitors 2-1 in CONCACAF Nations League play at Estadio Olimpico. Kevin Josue Lopez scored in the 13th minute for the home side, while teammate Kervin Arriage added an insurance marker in the 78th minute. Jonathan David scored for Canada in the 86th minute. Canada had nine shot att

  • Mickelson not giving up on playing PGA Tour

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Phil Mickelson stuck to his script and showed restraint when put in tough spots at the U.S. Open, a big change for him. Except on Monday, he was using words instead of his golf clubs. Still to come is the major reputed to be the toughest test in golf, the only one keeping him from joining golf's most elite group with the career Grand Slam. And this one figures to be far different from any other Mickelson has faced. The six-time major champion is competing on American soil

  • Curry's 233-game run of 3-pointers ends in NBA Finals

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — For the first time in his career, Stephen Curry couldn't get a 3-pointer to fall in an NBA postseason game. Curry was 0 for 9 behind the arc in the Warriors’ 104-94 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night. The drought ended a streak of 233 postseason and regular season games in which Curry had made at least one 3-pointer, a run that lasted 3 1/2 years. The most prolific 3-pointer shooter in NBA history was 7 for 22 overall, finishing with

  • Burakovsky lifts Avalanche to thrilling Game 1 overtime win over Lightning

    The Colorado Avalanche have drawn first blood in the 2022 Stanley Cup Final.

  • Khalsa Cup ball hockey tournament returns to Brampton after hiatus to raise money for charity

    After nearly three years on hiatus, Brampton's Khalsa Cup has returned to give back to the community. The charity ball hockey tournament, which began seven years ago, invites players from across the Greater Toronto Area to arenas in Brampton. Since its inception, it's raised thousands of dollars for various charities. This year, all proceeds will go to Khalsa Aid Canada, the Canadian chapter of the international non-profit humanitarian organization. "The point here is bringing the community toge

  • Bettman says NHL projected to set revenue record this season

    DENVER (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league is projecting record revenue this season, an increase he credits to more scoring leading to higher television ratings and more interest in the game. Bettman at his annual state of the league address Wednesday before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final estimated revenue will surpass $5.2 billion. He said he received information earlier in the afternoon indicating that was a conservative estimate. “We were able to stabilize the business and p

  • Johnny Gaudreau tops NHL's potential UFA class with free agency four weeks away

    NHL general managers get the opportunity to open their chequebooks four weeks from Wednesday. This year's list of potential unrestricted free agents — as always — offers some intriguing opportunities for executives looking to alter the course of their franchises. There's also been a significant amount of buyer's remorse through the years. The Canadian Press takes a look at some of the headline-grabbing options with the NHL market set to open July 13. JOHNNY GAUDREAU 2021-22 salary cap hit: US$6.

  • Canucks sign defenceman Filip Johansson to two-year entry-level contract

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have signed defenceman Filip Johansson to a two-year entry-level contract The 22-year-old is coming off his second season with Frolunda HC in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL), where he recorded 11 points (three goals, eight assists), eight penalty minutes and a plus-5 defensive rating. He added seven points (five goals, two assists) in nine playoff games to help the team reach the semifinals. In 132 career SHL games split between Frolunda HC and Leksands IF, Joha

  • Guerrero Jr., drives in Bichette in 10th inning to give Blue Jays a 7-6 walkoff win

    TORONTO — When the Toronto Blue Jays kept Baltimore off the board in the top of the 10th inning, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., was not expecting to get a chance to lead off in the bottom half of the frame. With Bo Bichette on second base as the automatic runner and first base open, the Orioles decided to pitch to the Toronto slugger. Guerrero made them pay with a sharp RBI single for a 7-6 walkoff victory at Rogers Centre. "I thought I was going to get the walk," Guerrero said via a translator. "But wh

  • Will the New York Rangers be back?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the prospects of future success for the Rangers after a surprise Eastern Conference final appearance.

  • Corey Conners wins Rivermead Cup low Canadian at RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Corey Conners won a trophy at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time of his career. But it's not the one he really wanted. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., fired an 8-under 62 in the final round of the Canadian Open on Sunday, finishing sixth on the leaderboard at 12-under par. He was awarded the Rivermead Cup as the lowest Canadian at the national men's championship as Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland won the title for a second time. During the awards ceremony Golf Canada CEO Laurence

  • Racing on the edge: Hamelin says short-track and Formula One have similarities

    MONTREAL — Charles Hamelin was a couple of days removed from becoming Canada's most decorated winter Olympian and was on his flight home from Beijing. Connecting to the airplane's Wi-Fi midflight, the first post that popped up on the short-track speedskater's phone was a congratulatory tweet from Formula One superstar Lewis Hamilton. Hamelin had raced at the Beijing Olympics in a purple and gold helmet, painted by artist Stacy Glaser, that was both a tribute to his two-year-old daughter Violette

  • Canada's Brooke Henderson wins ShopRite LPGA Classic, her 11th career pro title

    While Lindsey Weaver-Wright finished her round at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Canada's Brooke Henderson got ready. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., held a one-shot lead over the American, but with No. 18 a par-5, the Canadian knew that a playoff was a distinct possibility. Sure enough, Weaver-Wright birdied the hole and forced an extra hole of golf at the LPGA event. Henderson had made the most of her time waiting for Weaver-Wright and gotten prepared. "It was a bit of a long wait, which makes

  • Raptors win NBA title: Best postgame comments on 3-year anniversary

    On the 3-year anniversary of the Raptors winning their franchise's first championship, we look back at the comments from Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, Nick Nurse and Fred VanVleet from June 13, 2019 after Toronto defeated Golden State in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

  • Andreescu advances to second round at Berlin with win over Siniakova

    BERLIN — Canadian tennis player Bianca Andreescu won her first grass-court match of the season with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 victory over Katerina Siniakova in first-round action Monday at the Bett1Open. Andreescu came through in a match where both players had trouble holding serve. The native of Mississauga, Ont., who turns 22 on Thursday, broke Siniakova seven times on 11 chances, while Siniakova was slightly less opportunistic with six successful breaks on 13 chances. Andreescu will face another Czech