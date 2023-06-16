Royal Ascot 2023: Race times, how to watch on TV and betting tips
The glitz and glamour of British racing’s most famous meeting returns this month as thousands descend on Berkshire for Royal Ascot.
The meeting brings together a selection of the world’s best Flat horses for five days of fantastic racing action.
The late Queen was a renowned racing fan, with Royal Ascot being her favourite meeting. This year the Platinum Jubilee Stakes will be renamed the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes in her honour.
When is it?
Royal Ascot begins on Tuesday, June 20 and will run through to Saturday, June 24.
Where is it?
The meeting is held at Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire.
How do I watch it?
The meeting will be broadcast live on free-to-air television every day on ITV1. Sky Sports Racing will also provide but for this you will need a Sky Sports subscription.
How do I watch in the US?
NBC traditionally provides coverage each day from Tuesday to Saturday, through its livestreaming service Peacock.
What is the race schedule?
Tuesday June 20
Queen Anne Stakes - 2:30pm (BST)
Coventry Stakes - 3:05pm
King’s Stand Stakes - 3:40pm
St James’s Palace Stakes - 4:20pm
Ascot Stakes - 5pm
Wolferton Stakes - 5:35pm
Copper Horse Stakes - 6:10pm
Wednesday June 21
Queen Mary Stakes - 2:30pm
Kensington Palace Stakes - 3:05pm
Duke Of Cambridge Stakes - 3:40pm
Prince Of Wales’s Stakes - 4:20pm
Royal Hunt Cup - 5pm
Queen’s Vase Stakes - 5:35pm
Windsor Castle Stakes - 6:10pm
Thursday June 22
Norfolk Stakes - 2:30pm
King George V Stakes - 3:05pm
Ribblesdale Stakes - 3:40pm
Gold Cup - 4:20pm
Britannia Stakes - 5pm
Hampton Court Stakes - 5:35pm
Buckingham Palace Stakes - 6:10pm
Friday June 23
Albany Stakes - 2:30pm
Commonwealth Cup - 3:05pm
Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes - 3:40pm
Coronation Stakes - 4:20pm
Sandringham Stakes - 5pm
King Edward VII Stakes - 5:35pm
Palace Of Holyroodhouse Stakes - 6:10pm
Saturday June 24
Chesham Stakes - 2:30pm
Jersey Stakes - 3:05pm
Hardwicke Stakes - 3:40pm
Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes - 4:20pm
Wokingham Stakes - 5pm
Golden Gates Stakes - 5:35pm
Queen Alexandra Stakes - 6:10pm
Are there any protests planned?
Both the Grand National and the Derby have already been targeted by animal rights group ‘Animal Rising’ and there are suspicions Royal Ascot could be another meeting affected.
However, the racecourse will not be applying for a high court injunction to protect the track against the threat of disruption at this year’s royal meeting.
After consultations with Thames Valley Police, officials are confident that existing legislation is sufficient enough to respond to any incidents of disruption or disorder.
A statement from Ascot read “ Thames Valley Police have powers in place within the existing legislation which are sufficient to be able to respond to any incidents of disorder or disruption. Peaceful protest is welcome as it always has been and will be accommodated outside the racecourse.”
“As we do every year, we are working extremely closely with the Thames Valley Police and our own security providers to be as prepared as possible for any planned disruption during Royal Ascot. We will have additional security around the site as well as enhanced CCTV provision and there will be increased police presence throughout the week.”
This week, the British Horse Race Authority refused an offer from Animal Rising to call off any protests in return for a television debate.
What is the latest news?
Charlie Appleby’s 2021 Derby and King George hero Adayar will face a maximum of seven rivals in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot on Wednesday.
The son of Frankel was brilliant in winning at Epsom and Ascot respectively a couple of years ago, but endured an interrupted four-year-old campaign last season, making it to the track on only two occasions.
Adayar readily dispatched of a couple of rivals on his Doncaster comeback before finishing second in the Champion Stakes - and proved his ability remains very much intact when beating subsequent Group One winner Anmaat in last month’s Gordon Richards Stakes at Newmarket.
The five-year-old disputes favouritism for the Group One feature on day two of the Royal meeting with Aidan O’Brien’s Luxembourg.
The Camelot colt is following a tried-and-tested route, having won the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh on his most recent outing, his third win at Group One level.
He looks set to renew rivalry with Sir Michael Stoute’s Bay Bridge, who beat Adayar in the Champion Stakes in October and was only half a length behind Luxembourg in Ireland a few weeks ago.
O’Brien’s apparent second string Bolshoi Ballet, the William Haggas-trained pair of Dubai Honour and My Prospero, John and Thady Gosden’s Mostahdaf and Kenny McPeek’s American raider Classic Causeway complete the potential field.
The seven-race card gets under way with the Group Two Queen Mary Stakes, which has attracted 33 speedy juvenile fillies. Leading contenders include Jane Chapple-Hyam’s Born To Rock, Karl Burke’s Beautiful Diamond and Crimson Advocate, a trans-Atlantic challenger for George Weaver.
Joseph O’Brien appears to have a particularly strong hand in the other Group Two on the card - the Duke of Cambridge Stakes.
The Owning Hill handler is responsible for three of the 15 fillies still in contention, with ante-post favourite Jumbly joined by Goldana and Honey Girl.
John Gosden is hoping Laurel can show her true colours in the one-mile contest after disappointing against the boys in the Lockinge Stakes at Newbury.