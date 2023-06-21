Royal Ascot 2023 live: Latest updates from second day of the meeting

Racegoers are pictured ahead of the day's races

01:45 PM BST

Another day...

...another ITV Racing arrival by sky dive. Yesterday was impressive, today screams of a lack of originality. The paddock is awash with rumours of Ed Chamberlin arriving by unicycle tomorrow. Exciting if true...

Joking of course.

01:43 PM BST

Today's schedule in full

Queen Mary Stakes (Group 2) - 2:30pm

Kensington Palace Stakes - 3:05pm

Duke Of Cambridge Stakes (Group 2) - 3:40pm

Prince Of Wales’s Stakes (Group 1) - 4:20pm

Royal Hunt Cup - 5pm

Queen’s Vase Stakes (Group 2) - 5:35pm

Windsor Castle Stakes (Listed) - 6:10pm

01:40 PM BST

01:39 PM BST

Fashion...turn to left

One for the Bowie heads out there but as ever Ascot is awash with an array of dazzling outfits again this afternoon. Below is but a small flavour of the sartorial splendour on show.

Racegoers at Royal Ascot

Racegoers at Royal Ascot

Racegoers at Ascot

A racegoer is pictured wearing a sunflower themed hat ahead of the day's races

Racegoers at Royal Ascot

01:33 PM BST

Going update

A quick update on the conditions out there before the action gets underway.

Rain yesterday morning brought about a slight easing in the conditions and going into racing today the ground remains good, good to soft in places on the round course and good on the straight track.

Speaking this morning, Clerk of the Course, Chris Stickels, said: “We’ve been dry since yesterday and the forecast we’ve been given is for a dry day, with only a small chance of the odd, isolated shower.

“There’s a chance the going may dry up slightly. The rain we had yesterday did turn out to be helpful for the start of the meeting and we’re happy with where the track is at.”

01:31 PM BST

Welcome to day two of Royal Ascot

It rather summed up Frankie Dettori’s frustrating first day at his final Royal Ascot that it closed with him receiving a nine-day ban for careless riding.

The fact that the offence occurred while the Italian was aboard the King’s horse, Saga, in the Wolferton Stakes will only have added yet further frustration.

That ban, of course, will be administered once this meeting is in the rearview mirror and in truth Dettori was not all that far away from getting at least one check in the win column.

Three seconds, including one agonisingly near-miss on Inspiral in the Queen Anne, suggested the gods where just not his side yesterday

Yet the show must go on and only the bravest of punters would count out a reprisal of sorts from Dettori this afternoon. He has four rides, all with decent chances, including Reach For The Moon who he rides for the King.

As was the case with Saga yesterday, a success for that combination would bring the house down yet whether the most competitive handicap of the week is the likeliest of winning battlegrounds remains to be seen.

Elsewhere on day one, Hollie Doyle made yet more Royal Ascot history in becoming the first female jockey to win a Group 1 at the meeting, while Aidan O’Brien surpassed Sir Michael Stoute as the meeting the winningest trainer after Paddington pulverised the opposition in the St James’s Palace Stakes.

At first glance this afternoon’s offering may lack the glitz of day one’s Group 1 smorgasbord but the action should be no less compelling.

The Prince of Wales’s Stakes (4.20) takes centre stage as the day’s only top-level contest. Along with a trio of Group 2s and arguably the most competitive handicap of the week in the Royal Hunt Cup.

With the King and Queen in attendance once again this promises to be another unmissable day in Berkshire and luckily for you Telegraph Sport is here to guide through all the afternoon’s action.