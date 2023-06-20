Royal Ascot 2023 live: Latest updates as Triple Time denies Frankie Dettori in the first

Triple Time ridden by jockey Neil Callan on their way to winning the Queen Anne Stakes on day one of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire

02:53 PM BST

The shadow of Ballydoyle

Aidan O’Brien, will as ever, have a mountain of chances this week but few will be better-fancied than River Tiber in the upcoming Coventry Stakes. He put in arguably the best juvenile performance at Naas last time and shapes as a very tough nut to crack here.

02:48 PM BST

Betting for the Coventry Stakes

River Tiber 6/4

Asadna 7/2

Givemethebeatboys 8/1

Bucanero Fuerte 12/1

Bobsleigh 14/1

Fandom 18/1

Chief Mankato 22/1

Emperor’s Son 22/1

Army Ethos 25/1

Haatem 25/1

66/1 BAR

02:45 PM BST

02:41 PM BST

What a result that was

A huge result for jockey Neil Callan, trainer Kevin Ryan and the bookmakers. Getting Dettori beaten this early in the week with an outsider is a huge result for the layers.

“That was not a surprise to us,” says Ryan.

Neil Callan roars as Triple Time wins the Queen Anne Stakes - PA Wire/David Davies

02:38 PM BST

Full result - Queen Anne Stakes

Triple Time 33/1 Inspiral 11/4 Light Infantry 14/1

02:34 PM BST

TRIPLE TIME WINS THE QUEEN ANNE STAKES

A huge shock in the first. Inspiral had the chance to seal the race but Triple Time was always up with the pace and showed real toughness late on to hold on.

A 33/1 winner - well done if you were holding that ticket.

Big upset! Triple Time wins the Queen Anne at 33/1 with Inspiral and Frankie in second! #RoyalAscot @Ascot pic.twitter.com/yDIhPMGrrj — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) June 20, 2023

02:33 PM BST

Inspiral pulled out by Dettori...

...Modern Games comes stands’ side.

02:33 PM BST

Light Infantry sets the early pace...

...Modern Games in midfield with Inspiral just held up.

02:32 PM BST

They are in the gates...

... and off for the Queen Anne Stakes!

02:31 PM BST

Race one selection

With the wave of emotion behind Dettori this week I am slightly surprised to not see Inspiral as favourite here but I think that underlines the credentials of Modern Games. He has the best mile form of the season in the book and should run a big race.

02:29 PM BST

WATCH: King Charles' first Royal Procession as monarch

King Charles III and Queen Camilla lead the Royal Procession on Day 1 of #RoyalAscot! @Ascot pic.twitter.com/jVFe4KYS8n — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) June 20, 2023

02:28 PM BST

Godolphin double-handed

Charlie Appleby will have this race circled. Both Modern Games and Native Trail hold huge chances here in the Godolphin blue. The former is favourite having beaten a good field in the Group 1 Lockinge Stakes at Newbury last month.

02:25 PM BST

Can Frankie get off to a flier?

Inspiral was magnificent in last year’s Coronation Stakes. Will a similar display be enough here?

Inspiral ridden by Frankie Dettori wins The Coronation Stakes

02:21 PM BST

A word on the two market leaders

Charlie Appleby, trainer of Modern Games: “We’ve been delighted with Modern Games’s preparation,” said Appleby. “It was great to get a Group 1 win in Britain under his belt in the Lockinge and, provided there is not a deluge of rain, he looks the one to beat again.”

Thady Gosden, joint-trainer of Inspiral: “She went to the July course for a piece of work last week and has been pleasing us at home. Similarly to last year it’s her first start of the season, albeit last year she was against her own age and sex, whereas she’s against the best milers of all ages and both sexes in Europe this time.

“Like lots of fillies in the spring, they can sometimes take their time to come to themselves and it was quite a wet spring, but the weather has changed to the other extreme in the last few weeks and that’s helped a lot of them along.”

02:19 PM BST

Queen Anne Stakes – analysis

An open race to raise the curtain of this year’s Royal Meeting. Modern Games is an incredibly solid Group 1 colt, having won at the highest level on five occasions in three continents; moreover, he has missed the frame just twice in his 15 race career. He sets the standard here and can go very close once again but, if there is one with the brilliance to eclipse him, it looks to be the reappearing Inspiral in receipt of 5lbs. She is a three-time Group 1 winning filly who can get Frankie Dettori backers off to a flying start.

02:17 PM BST

Betting for the Queen Anne Stakes

Modern Games 9/4

Inspiral 11/4

Native Trail 7/1

Chindit 9/1

Mutasaabeq 11/1

Light Infantry 20/1

Berkshire Shadow 22/1

Cash 22/1

33/1 BAR

02:15 PM BST

Early hit for Frankie

Dettori has lost his ride in the King’s Stand Stakes (3.40) with the well-fancied Manaccan now a non-runner.

02:10 PM BST

02:09 PM BST

From the course

Alan Tyers, at Ascot

A hearty round of applause for the arrival of King Charles into the parade ring, packed crowds and many hundreds more watching on the concourse above.

Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla are pictured during the Royal procession

02:05 PM BST

Words from the course

Alan Tyers, at Ascot

There was some rain earlier today and experts are divided as to the impact on that on the going, and on the chances of some runners. Muggy and overcast at the moment, ideal conditions for swing bowling, but the stiff breeze that got up a few minutes ago put several hats in peril of an unwanted gallop for freedom.

02:01 PM BST

The following carriages

The Princess Royal is in the second carriage alongside Queen Camilla’s sister, Annabel Elliot, as well as Sir Ben Elliot and Lady Elliot.

The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester are in the third carriage with Lord and Lady Bamford. While the final carriage in today’s processions carries trainers Willie Mullins and Ralph Beckett along with their respective wives Jackie and Isabelle.

Princess Anne, Princess Royal attends day one of Royal Ascot - WireImage/Samir Hussein

Trainers Willie Mullins (left) and Ralph Beckett arriving on day one of Royal Ascot at Ascot - PA Wire/John Walton

02:00 PM BST

The gates are opening...

...atop the Straight Mile at Ascot for King Charles and Queen Camilla’s first Royal Procession.

The King and Queen are accompanied by the Duke and Duchess of Wellington in the first carriage.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla arriving on day one of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse

01:55 PM BST

Five minutes until the Royal Procession

A racegoers hat is pictured ahead of the start of Royal Ascot

01:53 PM BST

Chances of a royal winner?

This meeting has always been synonymous with the Royal Family and by proxy the horses owned, previously by the late Queen Elizabeth II, and now King Charles .

The King and Queen Camilla have eight horses entered over the five-day meeting, all of which will carry the famous purple and red silks.

Today the only chance on seeing the purple and red silks cross the line first is Saga, who holds a solid chance Wolferton Stakes (5.35). That would be a popular winner for sure with Frankie in the saddle.

01:49 PM BST

A message from King Charles and Queen Camilla

Today’s welcome to Royal Ascot from Their Majesties The King & Queen. pic.twitter.com/QEoXI1jiAi — Ascot Racecourse (@Ascot) June 20, 2023

01:45 PM BST

The royal arrival

Five days of superb action await but for many this meeting is so much more than that. For some it is a symphony of summer fashion; for others it represents arguably the most quintessential of British events – owing in large part to its eponymous royal influence.

Indeed, this week, being the first meeting since the passing of the late Queen Elizabeth II, will take on even greater significance. The King will attend every day of the meeting, mirroring the devotion his mother showed to Royal Ascot throughout her reign.

The Royal Procession – the traditional curtain raiser on each day of the meeting – will begin at 2pm, with the first race of the day due off at 2.30pm.

01:41 PM BST

Ease in going

Heavy rain at Ascot last night has seen the going ease across the racecourse this morning. In the region of 10mm of rain fell at the Berkshire course in the early hours meaning the going is now good on the straight course and good, good to soft in places on the round course.

Speaking this morning, clerk of the course Chris Stickels said: “We anticipate an ease in the going but it is too early to say what it will be before the rain we’ve had has properly soaked in.

“We had 10mm, or just under, and most of that came in the heavy shower this morning, which came just after we originally walked the track. We’ll let that rain settle in and the ground will be reassessed by midday at the latest.”

01:39 PM BST

The annual Ascot lookbook...

...is well underway. Here are a few choice outfits from this morning.

Racegoer at Royal Ascot

Racegoers attend the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing meeting

Racegoers attend the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing meeting

Royal Ascot racegoers

Royal Ascot racegoer

01:34 PM BST

01:32 PM BST

What a start

ITV’s coverage of the meeting begins with a bang. Ed Chamberlin and Jason Weaver have just sky dived from 10,000 feet into the fields surrounding the racecourse...I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here meets Royal Ascot.

01:30 PM BST

Welcome to Royal Ascot

By Marcus Armytage

As one era starts at Royal Ascot this week so another one draws to a close and what King Charles III makes of what was his mother’s favourite meeting is likely to be just as big a talking point as how Frankie Dettori fares at a meeting he will grace as a jockey for the last time before hanging up his boots.

At several stages this week their paths will cross not least of all when Dettori rides Saga for the King and Queen in today’s Wolferton Stakes and tomorrow when he teams up with Reach For The Moon in the Royal Hunt Cup. The sport of kings would not begrudge them a post-race meeting in the winner’s enclosure after one of those races.

Since the prescient Queen Anne was riding through Windsor forest, saw a clearing and thought it would be a good place to race horses in 1711, a succession of both monarchs and jockeys have come and gone but few were as enthusiastic about it as the late Queen Elizabeth II after whom Saturday’s Jubilee Stakes - it previously changed every time she had a different jubilee - has now been named.

Of course since the inaugural Gold Cup in 1807, Ascot has become as much a social occasion as a race meeting. It is, of course, the time of year Beau Brummell gets his annual mention in dispatches for his cravats and pantaloons which set off the tradition of top hats and tails and the Royal Enclosure.

The royalty, the social, the fashion and the sport is now intertwined to form the Royal Ascot brand and none would be the same, as was proved during the Covid years of 2020 and 2021, without the other.

Above all though it is a shop window for British racing which now has to rely on its traditions and prestige rather than just the hard cash it can offer its winners. But while it may not be as financially alluring as what is on offer in Australia, Japan, America or the vast array of Middle Eastern riches up for international grabs these days, with £9.52m on offer across 35 races with none worth less than £100,000, it is the best we have on offer.

Add in the royalty and stature of the meeting and it has pretty good pulling power and, outside of Europe, has drawn horses from Australia, America and Hong Kong.