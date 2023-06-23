Royal Ascot 2023 live: Latest updates as Frankie Dettori gets off to a flier on day four

Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attend day four of Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse on June 23, 2023 in Ascot, England

02:43 PM BST

Albany Stakes result

Porta Fortuna 5/1 Matrika 9/1 Soprano 13/2

Porta Fortuna ridden by Frankie Dettori in action on their way to winning the Albany Stakes

02:41 PM BST

The O'Brien dynasty grows

That’s a first Royal Ascot winner for Donnacha O’Brien...must feel jsut that bit sweeter that he’s pipped his dad to win there.

02:36 PM BST

'I’ve fulfilled my dream'

Dettori speaks to ITV Racing: ‘80 winners at Royal Ascot. Unbelievable. I’ve fulfilled my dream’

02:33 PM BST

PORTA FORTUNA WINS THE ALBANY!

It’s another winner for Frankie Dettori – the 80th Royal Ascot winner of his career. Matrika made a very good fist of it from the front there but Dettori delivered Porta Fortuna at the perfect time there inside the final furlong.

02:32 PM BST

Persian Dreamer leads stands' side...

....as they hit the two.

02:32 PM BST

Matrika leads early on...

...Dawn Charger is also handy.

02:31 PM BST

They're loading up...

...and the gates are open for the Albany Stakes!

02:29 PM BST

Pictured: the Royal Procession

Catherine, Princess of Wales is pictured during the royal procession ahead of the day's races

King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive by carriage during day four of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire

The Windsor Grey's lead the Royal procession down the course on day four during Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse

02:27 PM BST

Carla's way trimmed...

...into 100/30 before the off here. A lot of money coming late for this Crisford filly.

02:27 PM BST

These fillies are just going behind the gates...

....17 of them go for this six furlong clash.

02:22 PM BST

Blogger's selection

Carla’s Way has plenty going for her but NAVASSA ISLAND looks to be the one with the most untapped potential here. She would have beaten the reopposing Porta Fortuna at Naas on her debut had she got the hang of things quicker but the change of gear she showed late on there looked special.

02:19 PM BST

Ed Crisford on the well-fancied Carla's Way

“She won well first time out and if she can settle this time around, then I think she should run another good race,” he said. “I think she’s come on from Doncaster and I think the stiff six furlongs at Ascot should be ideal for her as it was six and a half at Doncaster.

“She’s a very nice filly and she does remind me of Flotus; she’s a big, strong filly with scope and substance,” Crisford said. “At home, she’s excellent in how she trains and she’s relaxed in everything that she does. I think she deserves to take her chance in this race.”

02:17 PM BST

Who does Marborough fancy in the Albany?

This is a superb renewal of the Albany, with plenty of fillies in the line-up looking surefire Group performers of the future. Making marginally the most appeal is SOPRANO, who looked to have a bright future when dispatching a useful field to win a 5f novice at Newmarket’s Guineas meeting. She should relish this step up to 6 furlongs and, with forecast pace around, she can make a bold bid from stall 16. Carla’s Way, Jabaara & Matrika are just some of these that look Pattern class and can also make their presence felt in this field brimming with quality.

02:16 PM BST

A star turn

Dame Judi Dench taking in a view very few get to enjoy – a packed Ascot from a carriage in the Royal Procession.

Actor Judi Dench is pictured during the royal procession ahead of the day's races

02:13 PM BST

Albany Stakes (2.30) betting

Navassa Island 4/1

Carla’s Way 9/2

Port Fortuna 5/1

Jabaara 13/2

Soprano 8/1

Matrika 10/1

Gushing Gold 18/1

Dawn Charger 20/1

22/1 BAR

02:11 PM BST

02:06 PM BST

Watch: the Royal Procession arrives at Ascot

02:02 PM BST

'She looks stunning'

The Princess of Wales is gaining rave reviews for her all-red outfit this afternoon. ‘Stunning,’ is the take of ITV’s Francesca Cumani.

Prince William and Princess Kate have arrived at #RoyalAscot! pic.twitter.com/sXszX9xf7X — SKY Racing (@SkyRacingAU) June 23, 2023

01:59 PM BST

Who is in the carrigaes today?

The King and Queen are again at Royal Ascot today and accompanied in the first carriage of the procession by the Duke and Duchess of Devonshire.

However, this afternoon it feels as if the second carriage may well be the star attraction and the Prince and Princess of Wales make their first appearance at this year’s meeting. They are joined by Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

The third carriage carries the The Duchess of Edinburgh, the Earl of Caledon and the Prince and Princess of Kent. Dame Judi Dench brings a dose of movie glamour to this afternoon’s fourth and final carriage. She is accompanied by David Mills and Mr and Mrs William Farish.

01:59 PM BST

The Royal Procession punctual as ever

Bang on 2pm and the gates atop the Straight Mile open and here comes the Royal Procession.

01:58 PM BST

One chance for the king today...

...comes in the form of Candle Of Hope in the Sandringham Stakes (5.00). A repeat of yesterday’s success? Well at 66/1 it would certainly be a shock.

01:49 PM BST

Fascinating insight...

...into what it takes to commentate on a 30-runner mile handicap at Royal Ascot.

Team work makes the dream work 🤝



Richard Hoiles, with the assistance of Mark Johnson, calls home Jimi Hendrix in the Royal Hunt Cup. @RichardHoiles | @CommentatorMark | #ITVRacing | #RoyalAscot2023 pic.twitter.com/ic8eqnAefP — ITV Racing (@itvracing) June 21, 2023

01:47 PM BST

All-star lineup

We’ve already seen a caouple of famous famous arrive at Ascot so far this afternoon...

Fomer Prime Minister David Cameron and his wife Samantha - Getty Images/Dave Benett

England international rugby player Maro Itoje (right) - Getty Images/Dave Benett

01:38 PM BST

Full race schedule

Here’s what’s on the menu this afternoon...

2:30 — Albany Stakes (Group 3), Five furlongs

3:05 — Commonwealth Cup (Group 1), Six furongs

3:40 — Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes (Handiap) One mile four furlongs

4:20 — Cornonation Stakes (Group 1), One mile

5:00 — Sandringham Stakes (Handicap), One mile

5:35 — King Edward VII Stakes (Group 2), One mile, four furlongs

6:10 — Palace Of Holyroodhouse Stakes (Handicap), Five furlongs

01:36 PM BST

We have a winner

I think anyone else hoping to win hat of the day on Ladies’ Day at Ascot this afternoon might as well pack up and go home...

Racegoer Lystra Adam on Ladies Day at Royal Ascot - AP Photo/Alastair Grant

01:33 PM BST

01:30 PM BST

Royal Ascot day four

In a week where the vast majority of focus at Royal Ascot has been on Frankie Dettori and the King, yesterday both were thrust firmly into the spotlight.

Dettori’s victory in the meeting’s most prestigious race – the Ascot Gold Cup – would have been front-page news had, not two races prior, the King and Queen not celebrated their first Royal Ascot winner with Desert Hero in the King George V Stakes.

It was a near-universally popular result, apart of course from backers of the unlucky runner-up Valiant King, and has set up a wonderful final two days of action during which it will, admittedly, be difficult to reach the giddy heights of Thursday’s mid-afternoon crescendo.

The sun continues to beat at Ascot this morning and the going remains good to form on both tracks after the course narrowly avoided an overnight thunderstorm which could have drastically altered ground conditions

Ascot’s clerk of the course Chris Stickles said: “It’s going to be another warm, lovely day. We didn’t get any thunderstorms last night even though there were some around – as close as the other side of Bracknell, I think – but we missed those.

“We put 5mm on the straight course last night at 4mm on the round and we’re good to firm.”

Temperatures could reach up to 27C this afternoon with forecast weather very befitting the action on show. Two Group 1 contests – the Commonwealth Cup (3.05) and the Coronation Stakes (4.20) – are the focal point, with each featuring a red-hot favourite who punters will be hoping do the business after what, for the most part, has been an excellent week for the bookies.

Elsewhere, we have three competitive handicaps and two further Group races, including arguably the best juvenile race of the week, to enjoy.

The final piece of the puzzle now is to find you some winners…

