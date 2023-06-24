Royal Ascot 2023 live: Latest updates from the Ascot Racecourse

The man of the moment — Frankie Dettori's (the real one, not this cut-out) last day in the saddle at Royal Ascot - Reuters/Andrew Boyers

01:07 PM BST

Royal Ascot day five betting offers

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

It’s day five of Royal Ascot and there are a number of top-class races to enjoy. Be sure to check out the best Royal Ascot betting offers to use across all of Friday’s action.

12:36 PM BST

Can Frankie sign off in style?

It’s the last day of this year’s Royal Ascot which means it’s Frankie Dettori’s last day in the saddle at the famous meeting. It’s already been a great week in Berkshire — the King’s first Royal Ascot winner, a 150/1 outside winning the Norfolk Stakes, and, of course, Frankie claiming his ninth, and final, Gold Cup triumph.

So what does today hold in store? It will doubtless be focused on Dettori’s last hurrah and whether he can add to his record 81 Royal Ascot winners, a figure reached yesterday with victories on board Porta Fortuna and Coppice. The all-time great will have five opportunities to reach 82 (and perhaps beyond...) on Saturday, all with a good-to-decent chance of victory.

3.05 Covey 9/4

3.40 Kinross 3.40

4.20 Free Wind 6/5

5.00 Mums Tipple 8/1

5.35 Knockbrex 5/2

The crowd, on what is another hot and steamy day in the environs of London, will surely be hoping to cool down with a cold tipple or two to celebrate another Dettori victory leap at the famous track, and it will make for a great way to round off a superb week of racing action.

One more of these on the way today? The crowd will certainly hope so... - Getty Images/Alex Pantling

The race to watch is the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at 4.20. From a training perspective Northumberland-born Richard Gibson has been one of Britain’s greatest exports; in France and then Hong Kong. This is his last season in the far east and it will be interesting to see if Wellington, one of the mainstays of sprinting in Hong Kong, can sign him out with a Royal Ascot winner.

But back to Frankie. He had two winners yesterday but speaking after the Coppice victory he admitted he thought his chances of riding winners today was better than on Friday.

“I knew I had some good rides on the Saturday, then I won the Gold Cup. Looking at my rides [on Friday] I thought I had chances but nothing stood out, then I rode the two winners today, great!

“I am enjoying the moment.”

Stay here to find out if he can sign out in style and for all the action from Royal Ascot.