Royal Ascot 2022 tips and best bets for day one

Marlborough
·6 min read
My Prospero - Royal Ascot 2022 tips and best bets for day one - GETTY IMAGES
Royal Ascot gets under way on Tuesday with several great races in prospect. Here is your guide for the first day of one of flat racing’s finest meetings.

2.30pm – Queen Anne Stakes

This year’s Royal Ascot begins with a bang as unbeaten four-year-old colt BAAEED bids to cement his claim as the best racehorse in the world and win his fourth consecutive Group 1 contest. He was a dominant winner of the Lockinge Stakes last month, needing minimal exertion from Jim Crowley to trounce his rivals by upwards of three lengths. He has so far looked bombproof at a mile and, with course form to his name and conditions sure to suit, he can take all the beating once again in a race that looks at his mercy.

3.05pm – Coventry Stakes

Trainer Aidan O’Brien has a wealth of high-class two-year-old’s at his disposal this season and he sends out a pair of very smart juveniles here in the shape of Blackbeard and AGE OF KINGS, with preference for the latter-named, who made a big impression on his last start at the Curragh earlier this month, spreadeagling the field despite a relatively modest early gallop. The booking of Frankie Dettori takes the eye and, in an open contest, he can prove the one they all have to catch. The aforementioned Blackbeard can chase his stablemate home.

3.40pm – King’s Stand Stakes

Two of the world’s best sprinters go head-to-head in this intriguing match-up and, with both having similar running styles (in the sense they both like to go forward), we could be in for a burn up down Ascot’s straight here. Golden Pal has been the subject of some incredibly positive bulletins from his trainer Wesley Ward and is sure to put up a bold showing but, in NATURE STRIP, he tackles Australia’s best sprinter and arguably the best sprinter in the world at present. With plenty of straight course form already to his name, Nature Strip gets the vote in a fascinating race.

4.20pm – St James’s Palace Stakes

This year’s St James’s Palace Stakes might not prove as straightforward as the market suggests. Coroebus is certainly the one to beat, but his form is strong without being unbeatable and stall two could prove a big problem, especially if he is held up throughout. Conversely, MY PROSPERO has looked straightforward so far in his career and, with a draw in stall seven that gives him options, he can prove the one they all have to beat. Lusail and Bayside Boy are just two who looked to have been massively overlooked in the market, having each had good excuses last time; they both look live contenders to make the frame at least.

Aikhal

Makes seasonal reappearance as sole representative for Aidan O’Brien. Has work to do on form and likely best watched despite powerful connections.

Angel Bleu

Dual Group 1 winner at 2 and ran well in the Greenham on reappearance. However, fast ground looks against him and he can be left out of calculations in these conditions.

Bayside Boy

High-class juvenile last year who needs a line put through his reappearance where he had an impossible task from stall 14 in the French 2000 Guineas – type to bounce right back.

Berkshire Shadow

Last year’s Coventry winner who ran a respectable race to finish fifth in the 2000 Guineas. Eyecatching jockey booking but needs to improve further to make an impact.

Checkandchallenge

Had a bit of a rough time in the 2000 Guineas, had looked a potentially smart prospect in two prior starts on the all-weather. Can run better but has plenty to do here.

Coroebus

Good winner of the 2000 Guineas who brings forward a very tidy profile indeed. Stall two could pose an interesting question to his hold-up style of racing; could be vulnerable here.

Light Infantry

Raced detached from the field for most of the 2000 Guineas before some late headway to finish mid-division. Fast ground not sure to suit; others make more appeal.

Lusail

Ran a big race to finish sixth in the 2000 Guineas given he met some trouble in-running. Fast ground right up his street – looks set to surprise a few here.

Maljoom

Unbeaten in three starts, most recently when taking the German 2000 Guineas. Unexposed colt who will need to step up to figure but remains fully entitled to.

Mighty Ulysses

Big weight-carrying performance to finish second in the Silver Bowl Handicap at Haydock. Going the right way but has plenty on his plate here; place chance at best.

My Prospero

Strong-staying performance to deny Reach For The Moon in last month’s Listed Heron Stakes at Sandown. Top-class colt in the making; firmly in the mix here.

New Energy

Comes forward off the back of a career-best effort in the Irish 2000 Guineas, where he travelled takingly into proceedings. That cruising speed can stand him in good stead; lively outsider.

Wexford Native

Good fourth in the Irish 2000 Guineas and is expected to improve for a switch to firmer ground. Unexposed still after just three career starts and not to be dismissed lightly.

5pm – Ascot Stakes

This marathon contest has been farmed by dual licence-holders through the years and it is no surprise to see Ireland’s leading National Hunt trainers, namely Gordon Elliott and Willie Mullins, dominating the betting with Pied Piper and BRING ON THE NIGHT respectively, both of whom bring smart flat form to the table. However, the fact that Willie Mullins (who has enjoyed so much success in this race of late) fields just one runner speaks for itself and his sole representative looks very much the one to beat. The strong-staying Coltrane can chase the selection home.

5.35pm – Wolferton Stakes

Sir Michael Stoute has enjoyed a fantastic season so far and he could begin Royal Ascot week in winning style via REGAL REALITY, who was a good third in this contest two years ago from a tricky draw in stall 11. He is drawn much kinder this time around in stall five and once again gets the services of old ally Ryan Moore in the saddle. It would not be a surprise were this to have been his target since his narrow Listed second at Lingfield last December and, in an open contest, he makes plenty of appeal.

6.10pm – Copper Horse Handicap

The fact that this year’s taking Chester Cup winner CLEVELAND runs here speaks volumes about stablemate Kyprios’s chances in Thursday’s Gold Cup as, were Cleveland to have taken his chance in Thursday’s Group 1 feature, he likely would have run a big race. He therefore makes great appeal kept to handicap company and can take this en route to Group races further down the line.

