Royal Ascot 2022 live stream: How can I watch five-day meeting for FREE on TV in UK?

Horse racing’s attention turns to Royal Ascot this week, with five days of top-quality action to look forward to.

Stradivarius looks set to have another go at equalling history, after falling short last year as he went for a fourth straight Ascot Gold Cup win.

Yeats is the only horse to have won the race four times and there will be plenty hoping Stradivarius matches that record on Thursday.

On the opening day of the meeting, Baaeed is a heavy favourite in the Queen Anne Stakes, while Coroebus is well-fancied in the St James’s Palace Stakes.

Royal Ascot 2022 dates and start times

Royal Ascot gets underway on Tuesday, June 13 and runs across five days, culminating on Sunday, June 17.

Each day features seven races, with the first starting at 2:30pm BST. The races are run at intervals of either 35 or 40 minutes, with the last race going off at 6:10pm BST.

There are eight Group 1 races across the five days, with at least one on each day. The action kicks off with the Queen Anne Stakes on Tuesday, while the Ascot Gold Cup takes place at 4:20pm BST on Thursday.

How to watch Royal Ascot 2022

TV channel: On terrestrial television, ITV will show every race of the meeting, with coverage running on ITV1 from 1:30pm-6pm BST. The final race of each day will be shown on ITV4.

Sky Sports Racing also have the rights to show full coverage of the entire meeting, including comprehensive build-up, all 35 races and analysis afterwards.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will also be able to watch the meet online via the Sky Go app, while ITV viewers can do likewise via the ITVHub website and app.