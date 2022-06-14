Royal Ascot 2022: live results and latest updates for Day 1 race

royal ascot 2022 live results race day 1 tips betting updates - GETTY IMAGES

Royal Ascot off with a bang with Baaeed, Royal, Coroebus​, Nature Strip and Golden Pal all going for glory on day one - first race, The Queen Anne Stakes, at 2.30

Royal Ascot 2022 tips and best bets for day one

02:00 PM

The Royal Procession has arrived

The Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and Peter Phillips are in the first carriage.

01:52 PM

Here today's card

2.30: Queen Anne Stakes - (Marcus Armytage's tip), Baaeed

3.05: Coventry Stakes - Royal Scotsman

3.40: King's Stand Stakes - Man of Promise

4.20: St James's Palace Stakes - New Energy

5.00: Ascot Stakes - Surrey Gold

5.35: Wolferton Stakes - New Mandate

6.10: Copper Shorse Stakes - Juan De Montalban

01:46 PM

It's good to firm at Ascot

01:40 PM

Dressed to impress

Ascot - SHUTERSTOCK

ROyal Ascot - GETTY IMAGES

Royal Ascot - GETTY IMAGES

01:34 PM

Ed Chamberlin arrives at the famous racecourse

By hot-air balloon. Delightful.

01:21 PM

The first race is the much-anticipated Queen Anne Stakes

And it's fair to say there is the dictionary definition of 'red-hot favourite'. Baaeed is expected to romp home. If you want to know why then take a look at how the four-year-old, and top-rated horse in the world, won the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes last year.

01:10 PM

Want the lowdown on this week?

Then read Ed Chamberlin's column. The ITV Racing lead man knows his horses and right now, I suspect, is like a kid on Christmas Eve.

READ: Royal Ascot is ready to showcase the best of British - and here are my tips

12:45 PM

The carriage list

12:39 PM

The Royal Procession returns

By Marcus Armytage

There will be a royal procession today, with Prince Charles, Duchess of Cornwall and Peter Phillips in the first carriage.

The tradition of the landau carriages drawn by Windsor Greys from Windsor Castle to the gates of the racecourse and up the straight before depositing the royal party and guests by the weighing room in the paddock, dates back to George IV’s reign in 1825. It has become a major part of the meeting’s pomp and pageantry.

However it has not taken place for two years due to the Covid pandemic, the royal party arriving by car last year. It has, nevertheless, been included in the racecard’s time table of events for 2.00, as usual, every day.

Last week, without actually saying that it will take place, the Palace has said that even if the Queen is unable to travel in the Procession, it should not necessarily preclude it from happening.

Yesterday, without confirming whether the Queen will be present, one way or another, a Palace source said: “There is a desire by both the Palace and racecourse to keep the tradition going and it is hoped that the Royal Procession will take place.”

The Queen and Prince Philip arriving at Royal Ascot in 1956 - GETTY IMAGES

Her Majesty and Prince Philip arrive at Royal Ascot in 2015 - GETTY IMAGES

A spokesman for Ascot said: “We’re prepared, which is why it is included in the schedule of events. But it is a matter for the Palace. Obviously we’re very hopeful it will go ahead.”

The Queen is hoping to have about 10 runners this week starting with Kings Lynn in the King’s Palace Stakes (3.40) today. Her best chance of the week appears to be on Thursday when her one time Derby hope Reach For The Moon, who will be ridden by Frankie Dettori, will start a warm favourite for the Hampton Court Stakes.

12:25 PM

The Queen will not be present today

There had been much speculation whether her Majesty would be present today but the publication of the Royal Ascot Carriage list confirms she will not be at the famous racecourse.

A keen racegoer and passionate horse breeder, her Majesty will doubtless be watching the meeting on TV, especially at 3.40 when her horse, King's Lynn, is set to run.

11:33 AM

Global speed kings to serve blockbuster

By Marcus Armytage

Royal Ascot starts with a bang today thanks to three Group One races, including one of the most eagerly anticipated clashes of the week as Nature Strip and Golden Pal meet in the King’s Stand Stakes.

Tuesday is nearly always the best of Ascot’s five days and this afternoon all the focus is on the sprint which pits the fastest from Australia and the United States at a neutral venue. Home-trained horses would appear to be there only to pick up the pieces should the two international guests go too fast and cut each other’s throats – a not-impossible scenario.

Wesley Ward has been taken seriously by punters and rival trainers ever since pitching up with cowboy boots under his tail trousers, and a Stetson for a top hat, in 2009 when his Strike The Tiger belied odds of 33-1 to take the Windsor Castle Stakes.

The former US champion apprentice has saddled a further 11 winners at the Royal meeting and most of his horses have the same running style; he trains them to exit the stalls as though they have been shot from a cannon and they are invariably three lengths clear after half a furlong.

But for as many who have won, plenty of others have got to the furlong pole, taken a deep breath and started treading water. Indeed, it is what has appeared to happen to Golden Pal on both previous visits to Britain, in the Norfolk Stakes here and the Nunthorpe at York.

His jockey, Irad Ortiz Jr, is the best in the US but this is his Ascot debut and he will have to adapt quickly. Out in front, it is going to be just him, the wind in his hair and the clock in his head, and while Ascot might look pretty flat, it has a stiff uphill finish.

Travelling a horse from Australia, in their winter, is no easy task either. Black Caviar was the last to succeed when extending her unbeaten record, just, in the Diamond Jubilee a decade ago.

Getting Nature Strip halfway around the world in tip-top form is trainer Chris Waller’s first job. His gelding is rated marginally better than Golden Pal, while also in his favour is jockey James McDonald, who has a lot more experience of riding in Britain than Ortiz, and he can sit just off Golden Pal, in cycling terms, slipstreaming the leader.

Neither is unbeatable, however. Nature Strip has lost at short odds on a few occasions and there is a feeling not only that it needs to fall right for him these days but that Covid caused him to miss the boat for this trip when he was at his imperious best two years ago. But the King’s Stand is no foregone conclusion; so often when a race is billed as a match, something else turns up to spoil the tea and scones for two.

In the race 12 months ago, they went so fast up front that three of the first five home were described as “slowly away, travelled in rear”, and the winner, Oxted, was a six-furlong specialist.

It looks like the race will be set up again for Arecibo, runner-up a year ago, making him an interesting 50-1 shot, while King’s Lynn, unlucky in 2021 and in front of Arecibo at Haydock last time, Twilight Calls and Godolphin’s freshened-up Man Of Promise could all benefit from a blistering gallop and the pace collapsing late on.

The aperitif to the King's Stand is the Queen Anne Stakes in which Baaeed, the world’s highest-ranked horse, runs against what appears weak opposition. It would be the shock of the summer were he to lose his unbeaten tag.

The 2,000 Guineas winner Coroebus should win the St James’s Palace Stakes but he will not be much of a price and the each-way value could be with New Energy, runner-up to Native Trail in the Irish 2,000 Guineas.

Royal Scotsman, trained by Paul and Oliver Cole, is the nap of the day in the Coventry Stakes for a stable that has won the race three times previously.