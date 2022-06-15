Royal Ascot 2022: live results and latest updates for Day 2 races

02:25 PM

Queen Mary Stakes underway shortly!

Here we go, day two of Royal Ascot is about to begin.

This a group 2 race for two-year-old fillies.

Keep an eye out for Love Reigns and Dramatised who are tipped to battle it out for the win.

02:15 PM

Focus on the first race

The procession has finished with the national anthem and now our attention moves to the first race of the day.

Queen Mary Stakes will start at 2.30pm with Love Reigns and Dramatised among those tipped to finish in the top three.

Champion tipster Marlborough has said of the race: "Fantastic line-up for this year’s Queen Mary, with over half the field bringing forward unbeaten records.

"The vibes have been very strong for LOVE REIGNS leading into this race and, such is Wesley Ward’s extraordinarily strong record in the Queen Mary, it would be folly to desert his sole representative, who looked a filly of Group 1 potential in winning her only start. She should relish the fast ground and looks set to continue her trainer’s strong record in this race.

"Dramatised looked another potentially Group-class filly on debut and can chase the selection home."

02:04 PM

Here come the royals...

The royal procession has got underway, led by a carriage with Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall. There is a seat spare as a mark of respect for the Queen, who isn't in attendance.

There has been discussion among the TV hosts about including public figures such as David Beckham in the procession. Let me know your thoughts on that in the comments!

01:53 PM

Trainer Michael Stoute targeting fifth consecutive win

Sir Michael Stoute is the trainer of Bay Bridge and if his horse wins this afternoon in the Prince of Wales's Stakes, starting at 3.40, it will be his fifth victory in a row!

It would be a phenomenal achievement for the Ascot legend. His horse is favourite to win, so can he do it? We'll find out shortly.

First up though is the royal procession, starting at 2pm.

Can Sir Michael Stoute make it a fifth Prince Of Wales's Stakes in a row? 👏#ITVRacing | @ascot | #SirMichealStoute pic.twitter.com/Wvimqs41Nh — ITV Racing (@itvracing) June 15, 2022

01:39 PM

Day two almost underway

We have less than an hour until the first race of the day, Queen Mary Stakes, begins.

Love Reigns is the favourite in the opening race but Dramatised will be hot on its heals.

All the action, including race winner quotes, will be coming your way from 2.30pm.

01:20 PM

Selections for day two

Are you stuck as to who to back today? Well you are in luck as we have some selections and tips for the horse to get behind.

Champion tipster Marlborough has selected a horse for each race on day two:

2.30 Love Reigns

3.05 Nahanni

3.40 Shahryah

4.20 Mother Earth

5.00 Legend of Dubai NAP

5.35 Little Big Bear

6.10 State Occasion

01:08 PM

Royal carriages confirmed

The Queen will not be in the royal carriages today but Prince Charles will be in attendance.

He will be joined by the Duchess of Cornwall and Vice Admiral Sir Tony Johnstone-Burt in the first carriage.

Royal Ascot Carriage List – Wednesday, 15th June



1st Carriage

The Prince of Wales

The Duchess of Cornwall

Vice Admiral Sir Tony Johnstone-Burt



2nd Carriage

The Earl of Wessex

The Countess of Wessex

The Lord de Mauley

The Lady de Mauley



1/2 — Ascot Racecourse (@Ascot) June 15, 2022

3rd Carriage

Princess Alexandra, the Hon. Lady

The Countess Mountbatten of Burma

Princess Beatrice, Mrs. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi



4th Carriage

Mr. David Bowes-Lyon

Mrs. David Bowes-Lyon

Mr. Peter V’Landys

Mrs. Peter V’Landys — Ascot Racecourse (@Ascot) June 15, 2022

12:52 PM

Doyle pleased crowds are back

Jockey Hollie Doyle claimed her third race winner at Ascot on day one aboard Bradsell in the Coventry Stakes.

The victory made her the most successful female jockey in Ascot's history but her focus was more on the crowd's return.

She said: "It was great to do it in front of a crowd. It did feel different to before. I really felt the roar from the stand as we hit the front."

Hollie Doyle aboard Bradsell in the Coventry Stakes

12:35 PM

Ascot fashion

The looks of racegoers on day one were described as a 'rainbow' that had 'burst over' the course by TV host Rosie Tapner and day two is not disappointing so far.

There are some eye-catching outfits already arriving for the day of race action. Here's a look at just a few:

Racegoer posing for photos at Ascot

Racegoer poses next to Royal Ascot sign

Group of racegoers arrive at Ascot

Racegoers ready for the first race of the day

12:20 PM

Queen 'most grateful' for racing support

The Queen has not attended Royal Ascot yet this year and it is believed she won't be today but she has thanked the racing community for their support.

Her Royal Highness is thought to be going to the event on Thursday when her horse Reach For The Moon will compete in the Hampton Court Stakes. This is all conjecture and we await confirmation as to whether the Queen will attend.

But her presence has been felt at Ascot through the programme as she wrote: “After the challenges of recent times, this year’s royal meeting provides a long-awaited opportunity for supporters of racing from all over the world to come together for five days of outstanding sport.

“Once again, it is thrilling that horses from around the globe have travelled to Royal Ascot to compete at the highest level.

“I have been most grateful for the continued kindness shown to me by the racing community."

12:09 PM

What is today's racecard?

Day two of Royal Ascot is upon us and the racing will get underway at 2.30pm BST with the Queen Mary Stakes.

The big attraction of the day will begin at 3.40pm as Prince of Wales's Stakes is due to take place. The favourite from today's odds is Bay Bridge but the card is full of horses who will make it a thrilling race.

The full racecard for today is:

2.30 - Queen Mary Stakes

3.05 - Queen's Vase

3.40 - Prince of Wales's Stakes

4.20 - Duke of Cambridge Stakes

5.00 - Royal Hunt Cup

5.35 - Windsor Castle Stakes

6.10 - Kensington Palace Stakes

And we're back for Day 2️⃣ of #RoyalAscot! 😍



Who are you looking forward to seeing today? ✍️🐎 pic.twitter.com/vtloMc7E7M — Ascot Racecourse (@Ascot) June 15, 2022

10:25 AM

Royal Ascot day two preview - who are the best bets?

By Marcus Armytage

The resurgence of Sir Michael Stoute, fresh from saddling Desert Crown to win him a sixth Derby at Epsom 10 days ago, can continue apace at Royal Ascot today with Bay Bridge, unbeaten since landing a novice stakes by five lengths at the start of last season, in the Prince of Wales' Stakes.

Of course Stoute, who has trained 82 Royal winners so far, never quite hit the depths of Sir Henry Cecil, one of Ascot's favourite knights, before he resurfaced with the imperious Frankel at the same time as tackling cancer. Indeed, it is only because we have such high expectations of Stoute that we expect him to have half-a-dozen Group One winners a year.

But it is well documented that Stoute has had a tough couple of years on several fronts but his enduring popularity was never more evident than it was on Derby Day.

Indeed, while the jury is still out on just how good this year's Derby was - Epsom midfielder Nahanni will be the first to test the water when he runs in today's Queen's Vase - it could be that Desert Crown is not even the best horse in Stoute's Newmarket yard if New Bay does what is expected today.

A 'Soute improver' is one of those phrases which puts the wind up the opposition and should be included in any modern racing lexicon; typically a four-year-old which has never been over-faced at three but patiently brought up through the ranks, despite racing increasingly becoming a world where everyone wants it in double-quick time, yesterday and the fashion is all precocity.

That not only requires patience on the trainer's part but also on the part of the owner, in this case the breeder James Wigan, allowing the trainer to get on with it in his own time. "I've had horses with Michael for 40 years so I'm used to his way," explained Wigan. "He never says much but if he says 'we like him' I'm very happy and I know he has liked him for a long time.

"He is a beautiful, big horse, a very good mover and a lovely character, but a lot of those Aga Khan families are slow developers. He ran well at two (his only two defeats) but he always looked he was a horse that needed time to mature and he's done a bit more each time he's run."

His first start of the season, in the Group Three Brigadier Gerard Stakes at Sandown, he won by five lengths to turn a few heads and raise adrenaline levels.

The Prince of Wales' Stakes is a good test for him, however. If the battle-hardened Japanese runner Shahryah, a good winner over the distance at Meydan on Dubai World Cup night, handles the undulations of Ascot, there is not much between them (only 1lb officially).

Lord North, a winner of this race two years ago, is closely matched with the Irish challenger State of Rest, while it would only be a minor upset if the one filly in the race, Grand Glory, trained in Paris by an Italian, beat them all as she has been in the form of her life this season.

Otherwise it looks a difficult card for punters. It is surely only a matter of time before Dave Loughnane, a winner here last year with Lola Showgirl, lands one of the meeting's juvenile races and Omniqueen, one of a squad of runners for football agent Kia Joorabchian's Amo Racing's in the race, can do that for him in the Queen Mary.

The annual cavalry charge which is the Royal Hunt Cup, 30 runners up the straight mile, can go to the Charlie Hills trained Dark Shift, a regular winner at the track which usually counts for a bit and coming in on the back of a good win at Nottingham.

If goodwill won races then the Queen's Perfect Alibi, who should relish the step up in trip to a mile and three quarters, a distance her dam, Daphne, won over. She is only lightly raced and while this is a step up in class she is open to improvement for a stable and jockey, William Haggas and Tom Marquand, in flying form this season.