Royal Ascot 2022 live: results and latest updates as Stradivarius' Gold Cup history bid falls short

royal ascot 2022 live results race day 3 tips betting updates queen - PA

04:39 PM

So it's not to be for Stradivarius

Who found himself boxed in as they turned for home and had to take the long way round in the final stages just as his rivals put the hammer down.

He couldn't quite get on terms but it was another superb performance from the brave eight-year-old nevertheless.

Ascot 4.20pm result

Kyprios 13/8f Mojo Star 15/2 Stradivarius 2/1

04:31 PM

The closing stages

🏆 Kyprios wins the Gold Cup!



04:28 PM

Kyprios wins the Gold Cup!

Mojo Star is second and Stradivarius third after being left with just a little bit too much to do in the closing stages.

Frankie Dettori had to switch his mount all the way to the outside as they turned for home and that proved the difference.

Aidan O'Brien wins his eighth(!) Gold Cup!

04:26 PM

Earlofthecotswolds continues to lead

Frankie Dettori has just shifted Stradivarius off the rails as they head for the business end...

04:25 PM

Stradivarius and the favourite Kyprios

Side by side in midfield as they pass the stands and head towards Swinley Bottom.

04:24 PM

They're off

In the Gold Cup. Two-and-a-half miles ahead of them.

Earlofthecotswolds leads in the early stages from Tashkhan.

04:14 PM

A round of applause for Stradivarius

As he entered the parade ring.

04:02 PM

Can Stradivarius make history?

The three-time Ascot Gold Cup winner is aiming to join Yeats as just the second horse to win the famous race on four occasions.

Story continues

Standing in his way is Kyprios, trained, just like Yeats, by Aidan O'Brien. Last year's runner-up Princess Zoe, Brian Ellison's Tashkhan and Willie Mullins' 2020 Triumph Hurdle winner Burning Victory are also in the field.

Can 'Strad' do it? His trainer John Gosden thinks so.

"He's an old pro now, he goes in the ring, does what he has to do and comes home. He had bad luck with the ground last year. He's still up to running a huge race in the Gold Cup, as long as the ground isn't soft or heavy."

We will find out if he's right in 20 minutes or so.

03:45 PM

Ascot 3.40pm result

Magical Lagoon 11/4 Sea Silk Road 15/8f

03:44 PM

It's a ding-dong battle

Between Magical Lagoon and Sea Silk Road on the run-in... and the Irish raider Magical Lagoon wins it!

Magical Lagoon (left) wins the Ribblesdale - PA

03:31 PM

Next up is the Ribblesdale Stakes

At 3.40pm. Both Marcus Armytage and Marlborough fancy Sea Silk Road for this one.

03:10 PM

It's a thrilling finish

And Secret State holds off the fast-finishing Deauville Legend to give William Buick his third win of the week.

Ascot 3.05pm result

Secret State 4/1 jf Deauville Legend 14/1 Israr 11/2 Savvy Knight 18/1

03:07 PM

We're under way in the King George V

Secret State, Israr and Franz Strauss prominent in the early stages.

02:57 PM

The King George V Stakes

Is our next race - and here are Marlborough's thoughts on this one:

Fast ground can make all the difference for INVERNESS, whose sole start this term came in the Listed Blue Riband Trial at Epsom, a race that is working out nicely. He had previously beaten the useful Educator in a 1m maiden at Goodwood last year and, with the step up to 1m4f sure to suit, he looks to have plenty more to offer after just three career starts. Deauville Legend has long shaped as one that can prove considerably better than a mark of 89 and looks sure to go close here also.

02:47 PM

Confirmed result

From the 2.30pm Norfolk Stakes

The Ridler 50/1 Walbank 7/4f Crispy Cat 7/1

02:37 PM

Watch: The closing stages of the Norfolk

The klaxon has just rung out at the course so the stewards do fancy a closer look.

🗣"Riddle Me This!"



02:34 PM

AND THEY'RE OFF!

Walbank in the middle of the pack and heads the field as they hit the 1f pole but The Ridler eases past the leader and then veers left and squeezes Brave Nation out of contention.

The Ridler wins at 50/1 going away! One for the stewards you'd imagine as he cut right across the track and impeded a couple of rivals, although he won in impressive style...

02:31 PM

The last couple of horses going into the stalls now

This race is over 5f with Walbank the 7/4 favourite.

02:26 PM

The horses have arrived at the start

For the Norfolk Stakes, which is due off in just under five minutes.

02:07 PM

Our first race of the day

Is the Norfolk Stakes at 2.30pm.

Marcus Armytage is backing Brave Nation to triumph, while our champion tipster Marlborough fancies the favourite Walbank - and here's why:

It is hard to look past WALBANK, whose second placing on debut came in one of the strongest novices we have seen this season. He duly went one better, and in no uncertain terms too, slamming his rivals to score by a bloodless seven-length margin in a 5f novice at York. Walbank was an expensive breeze-up graduate and looks a potentially top-class juvenile to go with his lofty price tag; he can go one better for his connections who went so close in this race last year with Go Bears Go.

01:50 PM

The ITV Racing crew pick their Gold Cup winner

Can Stradivarius equal the great Yeats' record at 4.20pm?

🏆 Who's going to win the Gold Cup?



01:21 PM

Fancy a flutter and in need of some tips?

We've got you covered with a guide to the third day from our champion tipster Marlborough, which you can read here.

01:04 PM

Head-turning millinery

There is plenty of eye-catching headwear on show at Royal Ascot today...

Lisa Tan's rainbow-inspired hat - EDDIE MULHOLLAND/TELEGRAPH

A racegoer with a button-shaped pink-and-black headpiece - GETTY IMAGES

Racegoers arrive on day three during Royal Ascot 2022 - GETTY IMAGES

Susan Bender Whitfield poses in her windmill-shaped hat - GETTY IMAGES

12:44 PM

Confirmed: The Queen will not be at Ascot this afternoon

The Queen will not be at Royal Ascot today as her colt Reach For The Moon goes for gold in the Hampton Court Stakes. The one-time Derby favourite is a warm order to deliver an Ascot victory in the Platinum Jubilee year and it had been hoped Her Majesty would make her first visit of the meeting to see him run. However, it has now been confirmed she will not make the trip, with the Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence being joined by her daughter Zara Tindall and husband Mike in the first carriage. The Queen not only has the John and Thady Gosden-trained Reach For The Moon running on Thursday, as Saga contests the Britannia Stakes and Tactical runs in the Buckingham Palace Stakes on the third day of the fixture. Her Majesty appeared at Royal Ascot just once in 2021, making the trip to watch Reach For The Moon finish second in the Chesham Stakes on the final day of the meeting.

12:32 PM

Fascinating choices

A racegoer wears a pink fascinator on day three - PA

Three racegoers give a nod to the Platinum Jubilee with red, white and blue attire - PA

12:28 PM

Today's racing

Here's the racecard for this afternoon:

2.30pm - Norfolk Stakes (Group 2), Class 1, 5f

3.05pm - King George V Stakes (Heritage Handicap), Class 2, 1m 3f 211y

3.40pm - Ribblesdale Stakes, Class 1, 1m 3f 211y

4.20pm - Gold Cup (Group 1), Class 1, 2m 3f 210y

5pm - Britannia Stakes (Heritage Handicap), Class 2, 1m

5.35pm - Hampton Court Stakes, Class 1, 1m 1f 212y

6.10pm - Buckingham Palace Stakes (Handicap), Class 2, 7f

12:06 PM

Good afternoon

Welcome to our live coverage of day three of Royal Ascot 2022.

It's Ladies Day so we can expect some extravagant sartorial choices in the crowd... while on the course, there are two main storylines to look out for today:

Stradivarius goes in search of a record-equalling fourth Gold Cup at 4.20pm

Reach For The Moon can claim a 25th Royal Ascot win for The Queen in the Hampton Court Stakes at 5.35pm.

It is a big day for John Gosden and Frankie Dettori - the trainer and jockey for both horses - as they hunt a double which would bring the house down.

Our racing correspondent Marcus Armytage believes Reach For The Moon should prevail, writing: "He only faces five rivals and on ratings - not always a guarantee - he has 6lbs to spare over his next nearest rival, Claymore, maybe more." Telegraph Sport's champion tipster Marlborough, meanwhile, describes Gosden's mount as "banker material... to give Her Majesty The Queen a timely Royal Ascot winner".

Stradivarius, however, faces a tough test against rivals including Kyprios and Princess Zoe as he bids to join Yeats as a four-time winner of the Gold Cup (although another top-class stayer Trueshan was scratched from the line-up overnight due to concerns over the quick going.

No pressure anyway, Frankie...

When it was put to Dettori on Wednesday that he only had two jobs on Thursday, he replied: “Like I need telling.” He knows what he needs to do but even the world’s most famous jockey will not be devoid of nerves as he tries to execute the safe delivery of that pair of scripts.

We will have build-up to the big races, tips from our experts and live updates throughout the afternoon. Runners for the first race will go to post at 2.30pm.