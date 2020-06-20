Royal Ascot 2020: live race updates from day five, including tips, best bets and results

royal ascot 2020 live results day 5 tips betting updates - GETTY IMAGES

10:42 AM

Here's the full running order

Eight races



Three Group 1s



We're all set for a fantastic final day at Royal Ascot 2020#RoyalAscot pic.twitter.com/lPOu1GR1N1







— Ascot Racecourse (@Ascot) June 20, 2020

10:33 AM

The end is nigh

Hello and welcome to this final day of what has been a memorable Royal Ascot. Notably, of course, for the unique circumstances it has taken place in with no crowd, face masks, social distancing and all the rest of it. But also for the some of the action we have seen on the track: Battaash, Stradivarius and wins for Hayley Turner and Hollie Doyle.

And today could be another cracker. With an extra race lumped onto the card, there are EIGHT races today, including three back-to-back Group Ones in the middle.

Let's scratch that going itch early on and bring you the latest from Ascot, where thankfully there has been no rain overnight and things have dried out from the deluge a couple of days ago:

It's the final day of Royal Ascot 2020 and the sun is shining!



Here is Clerk of the Course, Chris Stickels, with the latest on the going and conditions ahead of what promises to be a thrilling Saturday #RoyalAscot pic.twitter.com/DRN2UBzLyG



— Ascot Racecourse (@Ascot) June 20, 2020

The weather is set fair for the day, which features the likes of Pinatubo - looking to retain his status as the 'Next Great Thing' after his 2,000 Guineas defeat - and the wonderful story of Sceptical. He's been tipped by our racing correspondent Marcus Armytage and here's a snippet from his piece:

A victory for Sceptical, the Godolphin throw-out who cost his current connections £2,800 as an unraced three-year-old less than a year ago, in Saturday's Diamond Jubilee Stakes would be an extraordinary end to an extraordinary Royal Ascot. Rags to riches remains one of sport, indeed, life’s most enduring stories but the Irish trained gelding’s rise up the sprinting ranks from Dundalk maiden on the all-weather last autumn, through some wide-margin handicap wins, to winning a listed race by three lengths at Naas on Irish racing’s return last week has charmed the racing public on both sides of the Irish Sea.

That race takes place at 3.35pm and is the final Group One of the week. The first race goes off at 12.40pm so ready yourself for that.