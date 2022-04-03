Roy Williams and more: Connections enrich hoops histories of Kansas, North Carolina

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Blair Kerkhoff
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Kansas Jayhawks
    Kansas Jayhawks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

North Carolina defeated a sworn enemy in Saturday’s national semifinals, but its historical relationship with the opponent awaiting in Monday night’s national championship game is something quite different.

The Tar Heels, who ousted Duke to advance, and Kansas Jayhawks, who eliminated Villanova, are college basketball cousins, having contributed to one another’s success for decades with some major overlap in the primary figures who helped build both programs.

That doesn’t mean the feelings will be anything less than fierce on Monday when the title game tips off at 8:20 p.m. Central Time at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

For instance, don’t expect newly retired Roy Williams to wear a Jayhawks sticker (more on that later) or some combination of the colors representing the two powerhouses he coached for a total of 33 seasons.

But the 83rd NCAA Division I men’s championship game will add another layer to the heap of connections that have bound Kansas and North Carolina for decades — connections so deep that they neither can discuss its rich history without crediting the other’s.

“It’s really amazing, isn’t it?” former Kansas coach Larry Brown said in 2008, before KU and North Carolina met at that season’s Final Four. “These are special programs.”

Brown is just one of many men with feet firmly planted in both programs. Another: Tar Heels assistant coach Brad Frederick. He the son of the late KU athletic director Bob Frederick.

In 1988, after KU won the NCAA championship, Bob Frederick sought a replacement for Brown, the former North Carolina guard who resigned to return to the NBA. Legendary Tar Heels coach Dean Smith, a reserve guard on the Jayhawks’ 1952 NCAA championship team, called Frederick to recommend assistant coach Roy Williams. Five years earlier, Smith had recommended Brown to KU.

After 15 seasons in Lawrence and four Final Four appearances, Williams returned to Chapel Hill and won three NCAA titles. Brad Frederick, a Lawrence High graduate, played for the legendary Smith, an Emporia, Kansas, native, in his final season on the bench. He served on Williams’ staff for eight years.

Another relationship surrounds the late Dick Harp, a former KU guard, assistant and head coach who died in 2000. Harp took over the Kansas program in 1956 after Phog Allen’s retirement. That season was the first for Wilt Chamberlain, who led KU to the NCAA title game against ... North Carolina.

The Tar Heels created a low-possession game to limit Chamberlain’s influence. In a triple-overtime thriller at Kansas City’s Municipal Auditorium, UNC won its first — and the ACC’s first — NCAA title. Four years later, Smith, rooting for Kansas in that 1957 game, became North Carolina’s head coach and in 1986 hired Harp to his Tar Heels staff.

Until this year, Harp, a guard on KU’s 1940 national runner-up team, was the only person to play and serve as a head coach in a Final Four for his alma mater. Current North Carolina coach Hubert Davis has now joined that list.

In Davis’ lone Final Four appearance, he scored a game-high 25 points in the 1991 national semifinals. But North Carolina’s Final Four run that year ended with a loss ... to Kansas.

In 1992, Kansas and North Carolina were in the Rainbow Classic field together in Honolulu. So was Michigan, with its baggy shorts-wearing Fab Five team that included Chris Webber, Jalen Rose and Juwan Howard.

When the Tar Heels played the Wolverines in a semifinal game, Kansas fans who had just watched their team win stuck around and openly rooted for UNC — as a tribute to Williams. North Carolina lost, and when KU met Michigan in the title game, Tar Heels fans cheered for Kansas.

There will be none of that on Monday as the teams meet for the fifth time in the Final Four. No other teams have matched up more than three.

Besides 1957, North Carolina beat the Jayhawks in the 1993 semifinals. Kansas won in 1991 and again in the 2008 semifinals, when Bill Self topped Williams. The former Kansas coached watched the KU-Memphis title game wearing a Jayhawks sticker.

It’s been that kind of relationship between these two programs.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Fond memories of Kyle "the G.R.O.A.T" Lowry

    Imman Adan is joined by Chris Walder to reflect on their best memories of Kyle Lowry. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Quinn, OL Reign hand Sinclair, Portland Thorns FC 1st loss in NWSL Challenge Cup

    Christine Sinclair's Portland Thorns FC has seen its unbeaten run at the National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup come to an end. Canadian midfielder Quinn played a full game to help OL Reign claim a 1-0 away victory over Portland on Saturday. American striker Rose Lavelle scored the lone goal of the match in the 74th minute. The victory propelled Reign (2-1-0) to the top of the West Division with seven points in three games. They will host San Diego Wave next on April 14. Sinclair played 59

  • Quebec City, Ottawa Senators exploring joint bid for world junior hockey championship

    Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard said Wednesday that the Quebec government, the Ottawa Senators and Quebecor are exploring the possibility of Ottawa and Quebec City entering a joint bid to host the 2023 world junior men's hockey championship. The tournament, which is scheduled to begin on Boxing Day in Novosibirsk, Russia, but was left without a host city after the International Ice Hockey Federation announced on Feb. 28 that it was withdrawing Russia's privilege to host international hockey

  • The Kyle Lowry influence on Siakam, VanVleet

    Kyle Lowry has left a mark on the city of Toronto, the Raptors organization and even some of its players. Imman Adan and Chris Walder discuss the ways they see Lowry’s game in Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam.Kyle Lowry has left a mark on the Toronto, the Raptors organization and even some of its players. Imman Adan and Chris Walder discuss the ways they see Lowry’s game in Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Longtime Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens saw it all and told it well

    Former Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens, who earned Hall of Fame recognition in both lacrosse and hockey while criss-crossing the globe in more than three decades with the national news agency, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 74. Stevens was a rich character, a talented writer unflappable on deadline and someone who lived life to the fullest. In profiling Stevens ahead of his 2008 induction into the St. Catharines Sports Hall of Fame, Bernie Puchalski of the St. Catharines St

  • Flyers bench Keith Yandle to end record ironman streak at 989 games

    Phil Kessel now owns the NHL's longest active ironman streak, sitting just 21 back of Yandle's consecutive games played record.

  • Making the case for each of the NHL's Norris Trophy contenders

    Four players have legitimate arguments to win the Norris Trophy this season. Here's the case for each one.

  • Nova Scotia women's curling team finishes perfect week with national title

    A Nova Scotia women's curling team will represent Canada at the world junior championship after winning a national title this week. Led by skip Taylour Stevens, Nova Scotia edged an Ontario team skipped by Emily Deschenes 7-5 in the championship game Friday in Stratford, Ont. The Nova Scotia team improved on a bronze-medal performance in 2020. "Honestly, it doesn't even feel real yet," Stevens said in an interview Saturday. "We can't wrap our head around it. It was an amazing week and I'm so pro

  • Panthers clinch postseason spot with 5-3 win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau set Florida’s single-season points record, and the Panthers clinched a playoff berth with a 5-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. Huberdeau scored his 24th goal to extend his point streak to eight games and raise his season total to 97, one more than teammate Aleksander Barkov’s record set in 2019. Anthony Duclair scored twice as the Panthers (48-15-6) established a franchise record for victories. Winning for the seventh time in eight games, Florida c

  • Toews helps Avalanche beat Penguins 3-2 for 28th home win

    DENVER (AP) — Devon Toews scored with 4:26 remaining, Darcy Kuemper stopped 38 shots and the Colorado Avalanche tied the franchise record for most home wins in a season with a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. It was win No. 28 at Ball Arena, matching Colorado’s marks from 2000-01 and 2017-18. At 28-4-3, Colorado possesses the league’s top home record. Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Mikko Rantanen also scored for Colorado in a fast-paced game that had just one penalty and featured tw

  • Fred VanVleet thinks there’s ‘less BS’ when a team has good chemistry

    Fred VanVleet weighed in on how special it would be to break Kyle Lowry’s Raptors three-point record, especially when they play against each other on Sunday. He also discussed adapting to playing through his knee injury, getting back in rhythm with the starting lineup, and the importance of team chemistry. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Tenn. lawmakers push for collegiate transgender athlete ban

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee would ban transgender athletes from participating in female college sports under legislation gaining traction inside the state's GOP-controlled General Assembly. The measure is one of 17 bills that have been introduced this year in Tennessee targeting LGBTQ people — more than any other state in the country, according to civil rights activists. “Even amid one of the most extreme time periods for anti-LGBTQ politics in our country’s history, lawmakers in Tennessee

  • Ève Gascon becomes 1st female goalie to win QMJHL game in 22 years

    Gatineau Olympiques netminder Ève Gascon has become the first female goalie to win a game in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League in more than two decades. The 18-year-old from Laval, Que., stopped 23 shots in the team's 7-3 win Friday over the Drummondville Voltigeurs. It was Gascon's second start for the Olympiques, with her first game last month ending in a 5-4 loss to the Rimouski Oceanic. Gascon is the first woman to play in the league in 22 years, when Charline Labonté — also the most rec

  • Islanders use strong third period to top Blue Jackets 5-2

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Palmieri scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period to lift the New York Islanders to a 5-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night. Mathew Barzal had a goal and an assist, and Sebastian Aho, Oliver Wahlstrom and Ryan Pulock also scored as New York improved to 7-1 in their last eight home games dating to a 6-0 win against the Blue Jackets on March 10. Semyon Varlamov made 30 saves in his second consecutive start and third straight appearance with Ily

  • Karin Harjo becomes 1st female head coach in World Cup ski racing with new Alpine Canada job

    Alpine Canada has named former American assistant coach Karin Harjo the new head coach of the women's alpine team, making her the first-ever woman to lead a World Cup team. "It's not the first thing that I think about, but it is really important," Harjo told CBC Sports about breaking the gender barrier in coaching. "I'm really excited, and it is an honour to be entrusted with this leadership role and to work with such a talented group of athletes." Harjo comes to Alpine Canada from the U.S. Ski

  • Varlamov makes 42 saves, Islanders hold off Blue Jackets 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Brock Nelson scored his career-high 32nd goal, Semyon Varlamov made 42 saves and the New York Islanders held off the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 on Tuesday night. Josh Bailey, Anthony Beauvillier and Zach Parise also scored as the Islanders snapped a two-game skid. New York moved within two points of Columbus in the standings, but both teams are well behind Washington for the last Eastern Conference wild-card spot. Vladimir Gavrikov scored twice for Columbus, which lost its f

  • Jack Eichel nets a pair as Golden Knights sink Kraken 5-2

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jack Eichel scored twice in his first multigoal game since being traded to Vegas, Logan Thompson made 26 saves and the Golden Knights beat the Seattle Kraken 5-2 on Friday night. The Golden Knights, the previous NHL expansion team, swept the season series against the newest expansion team. Vegas beat Seattle in the season opener in October and shut out the Kraken 3-0 on Wednesday night. Eichel scored his eighth and ninth goals of the season in his 22nd game for the Golden Knights.

  • Matthews nets 51st goal to help Toronto defeat Flyers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 51st goal, Morgan Rielly had a goal and two assists, and the Toronto Maple Leafs won their fourth straight with a 6-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night. John Tavares, Wayne Simmonds, Timothy Liljegren and Pierre Engvall also scored for the Maple Leafs, who have netted 24 goals during their streak. Ivan Provorov had two goals and an assist and Kevin Hayes also scored for the Flyers, who have lost five of six. Philadel

  • Yandle scratch justifiable but also unnecessary move from Flyers

    The Ironman Burden is real, but the Philadelphia Flyers had no reason to flex on the idea of meritocracy by scratching Keith Yandle and ending his consecutive games streak.

  • Has the NHL ever been better?

    In the absence of fascinating postseason races, the NHL is still delivering highly entertaining action on a night-to-night basis. Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the enhanced state of the game.