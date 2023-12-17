Roy Keane slams 'arrogant' Virgil van Dijk after Liverpool draw with Man United: 'One title in 30 years!'

(Sky Sports)

Roy Keane launched a scathing attack on "arrogant" Virgil van Dijk after comments made by the Liverpool captain after Sunday's 0-0 draw with Manchester United.

The Reds were predicted ahead of the game to stroll to victory at Anfield, but produced a below-par display to share the spoils with United and miss the chance to jump back into top spot in the league.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Liverpool captain Van Dijk said: "There was only one team trying to win the game but unfortunately it did not happen. We were superior in all aspects, they were hoping to hurt us on the counter and they are buzzing with a point."

Keane was quick to point out what he perceived as arrogance from Van Dijk. When asked about Van Dijk's comments, he said: "A lot of arrogance coming out of him, dissing United like that. He said 'only one team wanted to win, Manchester United are buzzing with the point'.

"Man United are in a difficult place, like Liverpool were in a difficult place for many years. So maybe that bit of arrogance backfired on him today. That's arrogance ... you shouldn't be disrespecting clubs like this."

Fellow pundit Daniel Sturridge tried to defend Van Dijk, but Keane was not having it.

He continued: "United were under huge pressure, they sat in and played to their strengths they had today. It wasn't great to watch United today, but if you offered them a draw they would be delighted with it, and Liverpool disappointed.

"But arrogance comes into football when you are disappointed with a draw and sometimes you have to take a draw, you can't win every game of football even if you have all these chances. "The bottom line is that the most important stat is the byline. Every week we get stats thrown at us but it is about putting the ball in the back of the net.

"So never mind 'Man United are buzzing', Liverpool had opportunities and they didn't take them. That's their own fault and nothing to do with Manchester United, or the way Manchester United were set up of Manchester United injuries or whatever.

"I've come to Anfield many times with Manchester United and, let me tell you, they were very pleased with a draw. I didn't like his message there ... I think he is out of order."