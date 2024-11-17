Roy Keane sends warning to future son-in-law Taylor Harwood-Bellis after England goal against Ireland

Warning: Roy Keane (ITV Football)

Roy Keane has jokingly warned future son-in-law Taylor Harwood-Bellis that "things can change very quickly" after seeing the defender score on his England debut against Ireland.

Keane was watching on as a pundit for ITV Sport as Harwood-Bellis came off the bench against his beloved Ireland to first make his senior England debut and then score his first goal.

It was a fifth goal of the night for England as 10-man Ireland was put to the sword after Liam Scales’ red card early in the second half.

"It's bittersweet for me, this," Keane said after the game over footage of Harwood-Bellis' goal. ITV Sport presenter Mark Pougatch then added in response: "Not everybody knows this, but he is your future son-in-law."

And Keane was quick to hit back with: "It's not done and dusted yet! Listen, things can change really quickly in the Keane household!"

But Keane was quick to praise the young centre-back, adding: "It's good for him to make his debut and he's a bit of a goal threat. He's a nice kid and his family have done a really great job."