Roy Keane and Paul Scholes lay into 'criminal' and 'shambolic' Manchester United performance

Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - August 7, 2022 Manchester United's Scott McTominay and teammates react after conceding the first goal - REUTERS

Manchester United legends Roy Keane and Paul Scholes have blasted the "shocking and shambolic" defeat for Erik ten Hag's side at home to Brighton and said the midfield duo of Fred and Scott McTominay were not of the required standard.

United found themselves two goals down inside 39 minutes after twice being exposed on the counter-attack, which allowed Pascal Gross to score on both occasions.

Cristiano Ronaldo came off the bench in the 53rd minute but could not help change the result as, despite Alex Mac Allister's own goal midway through the second half, the visitors held on for their first win at Old Trafford.

"The [absence of] decision-making and football intelligence from midfield, particularly Fred," said a furious Keane.

"I've been going on about it for a long time – Fred and [Scott] McTominay are not good enough.

"They won't get Manchester United back competing at the top. We see it week in, week out. They're not up to it."

"All over the place"



Roy Keane gives his take on the first half 🔊 pic.twitter.com/bpP33YvpvO — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 7, 2022

Keane's former Old Trafford team-mate Scholes also sounded the alarm. "It was a shocking start for Man United and the first half was shambolic really," said Scholes on Premier League productions.

"The signs were there right from the first few minutes that this was going to be bad.

"McTominay was always trying to run with the ball, ridiculous. The quality in the middle of the pitch was really poor.

"I was happy he didn't get sent off but I think he was slightly lucky. Again, he's running with the ball... absolutely ridiculous.

"It could easily have been a red card. The quality in the middle of the pitch was nowhere near good enough but we've seen that for the last few years with these two players.

"With Fred and McTominay, he [the manager] is going to have to go with just one of them but even one of them is probably too many.

"Fred gives the ball away all the time and McTominay's trying to run with the ball constantly and then gives it away. Pass it to your best players! It's not that difficult. It's criminal on a day like today."