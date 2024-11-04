Roy Keane lambasts Bruno Fernandes and questions Ruben Amorim deal

Roy Keane doesn’t hold back after seeing another Manchester United come and go.

The former Manchester United captain was in an unforgiving mood as he gave his verdict on Erik ten Hag’s dismissal at Manchester United as well as the club’s decision to appoint Ruben Amorim as the new head coach.

Keane tends to be highly critical of United players because of the standards he set when he was captain of the team.

The Irishman would always have something to say about the sacking since it was his first appearance on Sky Sports since the news broke.

United drew 1-1 with Chelsea on Sunday at Old Trafford, only for Keane to hit out at players’ apologetic comments following another manager’s exit.

It would be fair to say Keane wasn’t buying into Bruno Fernandes’ post-match interview. The Portugal international scored the opener from the spot but it wasn’t enough to seal the win in United’s favour.

“I wouldn’t have much time for players saying they let you down – it’s too late, too late,” Keane said on Sky Sports.

“You are judged on what you do on the football pitch and Bruno hasn’t been doing enough in a lot of the games, not showing leadership. It will be interesting to hear what Ten Hag says about it.

“Players don’t really care when a manager goes, they are just concentrating on the next one coming in – they are looking after themselves, players can be selfish.

“I don’t think Bruno has done enough in the last few years as captain of Manchester United to help the manager out, far from it.

“The proof is there with all the results. It’s not just Bruno but I don’t think he’s shown enough leadership skills.

“He shouldn’t be too proud of himself about what has happened in the last week. The players have let the manager down.

“This United team is almost boring. Really disappointed, so flat.

“From the manager’s point of view this team is way off getting back into the top four. As a team you look at certain individuals maybe we think they’re better than they are.”

Keane went on to question the character of these United players. It’s a criticism he often has about United players, especially in recent years as we’ve seen managers come and go with a rinse and repeat policy.

Roy Keane questions Manchester United character

Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images

“It’s not even about liking or respecting a manager,” he added. “The bottom line is, the way you are brought up as a kid, part of your DNA is that you are a team player. You are not playing an individual sport.

“When the going gets tough, you roll your sleeves up, you become a team player. I’m not saying for one second its about playing well every week, far from it.

“I’d love to see them winning every week, but you can’t go back to Man United of the 1980s when they were a cup team.

“There is not point saying I’ll turn up in a week or two if the manager gets sacked and a new manager comes in. Forget that.

“You can be talented, you can be skilful and if you win trophies, fantastic, it’s a bonus, but ultimately you are in a team and a dressing room with players and you say ‘I’m in the trenches with you, let’s go for it’. I wouldn’t want to be in the trenches with them players.”

“I wouldn’t want to be in the trenches with those players” Roy Keane vents on the lack of togetherness within the Manchester United squad. pic.twitter.com/uPU7744zaX — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 3, 2024

Amorim will take charge of his first game as head coach after the November international break. His first Premier League opponents will be Kieran McKenna’s Ipswich Town.

Keane believes Amorim should have been given a longer contract because of the size of the job. His contract runs until 2027 and Keane doesn’t think there will be enough time to bring the club back where it belongs (at the top).

“He should have signed a longer contract,” said Keane when asked about Amorim’s appointment. “There is a long way back for this team.

“This is an average Manchester United team. All the stats back that up. They are hit-and-miss – you never know which team will turn up. Not good.

“They lack conviction. It’s really disappointing. It’s so flat. This team is way off it, getting back in the top four.

“United are average at everything. There is nothing special about them. It was very quiet at Old Trafford. I was glad when the referee blew the final whistle.”

