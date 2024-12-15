Roy Keane ‘embarrassed’ as Kyle Walker sparks controversy in Manchester derby

Kyle Walker and Rasmus Hojlund went head-to-head (REUTERS)

Kyle Walker’s play-acting drew the ire of Roy Keane as the Manchester City defender avoided a red card in the derby against Manchester United.

Walker was involved in an argument with Rasmus Hojlund after clipping the United striker, but then fell to the ground as the pair went head-to-head.

Replays showed there had been little to no further contact between Hojlund and Walker after the initial head-to-head, but that did not stop the 34-year-old collapsing to the turf.

It triggered a heated confrontation between both sets of players at the Etihad Stadium, which ended in Hojlund and Walker both being booked.

Walker and Hojlund clashed (REUTERS)

Walker fell to the the turf (Getty Images)

Initially, it seemed as if Hojlund was risking a red card after losing his head, but Walker in the end seemed to escape a sending off.

The England international could have been booked for clipping Hojlund in the first place and then risked a second by diving.

On Sky Sports, former United captain Keane was scathing as the replays of the incident were shown at half-time.

When host Kelly Cates wondered whether there could have been a red card, Keane replied: “Yeah, to Walker.

“This is going to happen in the game, a bit of argy-bargy,” he continued.

“Of course it’s a foul, it’s a free-kick. Hojlund goes over, but Walker, he should be embarrassed. I don’t know the guy and I’m embarrassed by that.”

Former City defender Micah Richards looked to rise to Walker’s defence and said the right back is “better than that”.

“I’m not so sure,” Keane quipped in response.

It was the United striker who had the last laugh as Amad Diallo inspired a dramatic comeback at the Etihad.

Along with a picture of himself and Walker butting heads, Hojlund wrote: “Manchester is red; Violets are blue; What a brilliant performance; But the Oscar goes to…”