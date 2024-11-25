Roy Keane clashes with Ipswich fan while working as Sky Sports pundit at Portman Road

Roy Keane challenged the fan by the side of the pitch (Getty Images)

Roy Keane shared a robust exchange of words with an Ipswich Town fan at Portman Road on Sunday.

Keane was a pundit for Manchester United’s match with Ipswich in what was Ruben Amorim’s first game in charge of the Red Devils.

Moments after the 1-1 draw, during a break in the broadcast, an Ipswich supporter bellowed at Keane, who was stationed on the touchline alongside fellow Sky Sports pundits Izzy Christiansen and Jamie Redknapp.

Keane, who managed Ipswich during a turbulent 20-month spell from 2009 to 2011, approached the fan and entered into a heated discussion.

“Wait in the car park and we’ll discuss it,” Keane said.

The fan responded by suggesting Keane had ignored his earlier request for an autograph near the tunnel.

“I didn’t hear you,” Keane replied, before adding: “I’ll wait for you in the car park.”

As Keane was led away from the scene by security, Redknapp stepped in and told the supporter: “Just leave it.”

Keane was headbutted by an Arsenal fan in 2023 and admitted earlier this season that he was growing tired of “the hassle of fans” at games.

Asked if he would still be a pundit in 10 years, he said: “I love football, but the hassle of matches, getting to games, and the hassle of fans. I was in court a few months ago with somebody headbutting me, do you think I enjoy that side of it? Absolutely not.

“The games are fine. Getting to the games, parking up, people shouting your name good stuff, bad stuff it’s a nuisance. Being a pundit in 10 years, no.”

Keane can be seen on Sky Sports most weeks covering the Premier League, while the Irishman is also a regular on ITV during its coverage of England and international football.

The former Manchester United captain maintains he enjoys analysing games as a pundit, yet maintains the travel and attention surrounding his work will force him to quit in the coming years.

During an episode of The Overlap on Tour, a candid Keane admitted he is attracted by the possibility of moving abroad.

“In the next couple of years, I reckon I will be moving abroad... putting it out there,” Keane said during an episode of the show with Gary Neville, Ian Wright and Jamie Carragher in Turin.

Jamie Carragher then pushed Keane to suggest a preferred destination, with Keane responding: “Do you know what, Switzerland, maybe? Switzerland is beautiful.”