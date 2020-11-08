Roy Keane brands Kyle Walker ‘an idiot’ for conceding ‘car crash’ penalty during Liverpool vs Man City clash

Roy Keane branded Kyle Walker a “car crash” of a defender after the Manchester City player conceded a penalty during Sunday’s Premier League clash with Liverpool.

Liverpool made a bright start at the Etihad, and the champions’ early pressure was rewarded with a penalty after 13 minutes.

There were few complaints about the decision after Walker clipped Sadio Mane, and Mohamed Salah smashed home from the spot to give the Reds a 1-0 lead.

Gabriel Jesus soon equalised for City and the hosts could have gone into half-time ahead had Kevin de Bruyne not missed a penalty at the other end.

Former Manchester United captain Keane - working as a pundit for Sky Sports - was distinctly unimpressed by Walker’s defending for Liverpool’s spot-kick.

Asked how Mane won the penalty, Keane responded: "Because he's up against an idiot.

"Kyle Walker, people tell me he's playing well, I don't think so.

“He's 30, an international player, he's a car crash, keeps making these types of mistakes, and rightly punished for it.”

Former City defender Micah Richards, who was working alongside Keane for the game, came to Walker's defence: "He's been on form, I think Roy is taking it a bit overboard there, he's been one of City's best players, but he gambles there."

