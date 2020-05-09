Roy Horn Of 'Siegfried And Roy' Dies After Contracting Coronavirus
Roy Horn, famed tiger handler and co-star of the magic duo known as Siegfried and Roy, died of complications from the coronavirus in a hospital in Las Vegas on Friday.
He was 75 years old.
“Today, the world has lost one of the greats of magic, but I have lost my best friend,” Siegfried Fischbacher said in a statement. “From the moment we met, I knew Roy and I, together, would change the world.”
“There could be no Siegfried without Roy, and no Roy without Siegfried.”
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
