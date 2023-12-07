Roy Hodgson under growing pressure to turn Crystal Palace around

Roy Hodgson's future at Crystal Palace is uncertain - Getty Images/Ben Stansall

Roy Hodgson is set to be in charge of Crystal Palace’s game against Liverpool on Saturday, but pressure is building on his position.

Telegraph Sport reported last week that Palace manager Hodgson is under pressure to improve performances and results, and the midweek defeat against Bournemouth has put him under added scrutiny.

Hodgson is expected to remain in charge for Saturday’s visit of title-chasers Liverpool and there has been no internal indication that a change is being planned. But sources with knowledge of Palace’s situation believe there is no certainty that Hodgson will see out his contract, which runs until the end of the season, if things do not quickly improve.

An object was reportedly thrown in the direction of Hodgson from the Selhurst Park crowd following the home defeat to Bournemouth on Wednesday night that was greeted by boos. Police are investigating the alleged incident that was brushed off by Hodgson, who brilliantly steered Palace away from relegation trouble last season.

Despite the poor run of form, there is currently no panic at Palace over being dragged into a relegation battle but there is also acknowledgement the team should be doing much better.

There are also said to be fears that Palace will find it hard to hold on to their talented clutch of players, such as England defender Marc Guehi, Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise, should the season continue on its current trajectory.

Hodgson’s position could come under threat if Palace are badly beaten by Liverpool and if Steve Cooper, who is said to be admired within Selhurst Park, leaves his post at Nottingham Forest.

Other than Cooper, Palace are thought to have been impressed by the job Kieran McKenna has done at Ipswich Town, while assistant Paddy McCarthy has often been spoken of as a potential successor to Hodgson.