Roy Hodgson resigns as Crystal Palace manager ahead of crucial relegation fixture

(Getty Images)

Roy Hodgson has resigned as manager of Crystal Palace, citing his decision allows the club to “bring forward plans for a new manager” from the summer.

The veteran boss, who reached his 200th game as Palace boss recently, was taken to hospital after training last week after falling ill, and now exits ahead of the Monday night Premier League fixture against Everton.

Along with announcing the 76-year-old’s departure from the club, Palace confirmed that the former England boss had left hospital and was “doing well”. A statement from Hodgson read:

“This club is very special and means so much to me and has played a big part in my footballing life. I have fully enjoyed my time here across six seasons, as it has given me the chance to work with top class players and staff doing what I love every day.

“However, I understand, given recent circumstances, it may be prudent at this time for the club to plan ahead, and therefore I have taken the decision to step aside so that the club can bring forward their plans for a new manager, as intended for this summer.”

Hodgson labelled the Palace squad “a pleasure to work with” and asked fans to “continue to give their full support to the team for the remainder of this season and beyond” as they looked to avoid relegation.

They currently sit 16th in the table, five points above the drop zone and their Monday night opponents, having won just two of their last 15 matches in all competitions. Oliver Glasner has been widely tipped as the incoming manager, having left Eintracht Frankfurt last summer.

“I am confident that the season will finish well and I wish the team every success in the weeks, months and seasons to come,” finished Hodgson’s departing words.

Assistants Paddy McCarthy and Ray Lewington will be in charge at Goodison Park against Everton.

Chairman Steve Parish said: “Roy has a special place in Crystal Palace history and this will never be forgotten. After four years in which he led the club to maintaining Premier League status season after season, he once again joined us nearly a year ago to steady the ship, and worked wonders. That he then agreed to continue in the summer speaks volumes about his commitment to our club. Quite simply, we owe our continued Premier League status to Roy.

“I would like to thank Roy enormously for his service and wish him the very best for the future; it’s fair to say Roy has the keys to Selhurst Park and will always be welcomed back.

“On a personal note I would also like to thank Roy for his support, his professionalism and his friendship. He’s been the manager for half of the time we’ve been in the Premier League, I’ve enjoyed working with him and learning from him immensely.”