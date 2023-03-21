Roy Hodgson expected to return as Crystal Palace manager

Hodgson was thought to end a long managerial career that first began in 1976 after finishing a short-term venture at Watford last year, but a number of media outlets are reporting he will come out of retirement for a return to Palace. The 75-year-old looks set to replace Patrick Vieira, the man who replaced him at Selhurst Park in July 2021, with the Frenchman leaving his post earlier this month after a poor run of results. Hodgson ended his four-year tenure at Palace at the conclusion of the 2020-21 season, having kept the Eagles in the Premier League, and faces being tasked with a similar undertaking in the next few months. Paddy McCarthy has taken charge of the club on an interim basis, but Palace slipped to a 4-1 defeat at league leaders Arsenal and remain without a win in 2023, a run of 13 matches in all competitions. The PA news agency has approached Palace for comment.

