Roy Hodgson does not rule out job after Crystal Palace as he discusses Michael Olise international advice

(Getty Images)

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson says he would offer Michael Olise advice on which country to represent if the winger wanted to discuss his international options with him.

Olise scored twice to help Palace get back to winning ways with a 3-1 victory over Brentford on Saturday.

The 22-year-old was born in England to a Nigerian father and his mother is of French and Algerian descent.

He represented France at the European Under-21 Championship in the summer but is yet to play senior international football.

“I would if he wanted to”, said Hodgson about offering advice to Olise.

“But I think that's a very private thing. I think he's got an international career in front of him, in my opinion, but it'll be up to him which country he wants to play for. That'll be between him and his parents.

“I thought he was excellent last season, at least the spell I had him, he was magnificent. We missed him enormously when he wasn't here.

“He doesn't have loads and loads and loads of Premier League games behind him. So it wouldn't surprise me if he might say, 'Yeah, with every game I'm getting a bit more experience, learning a bit more'. The difference for me is the major difference he has made to the team [since returning from injury].”

Hodgson, who was coming under pressure before Saturday’s victory, did not rule out the possibility of having further managerial jobs after he leaves Palace.

The 76-year-old said: “I signed a one-year contract to help the club out because they felt they needed me to come back and work with them this year. I was happy to accept that and I certainly haven't looked beyond that, at all.

“I'm also a little bit loath to say that I will never work in football again after this year because you just don't know - and why do I want to say that? What do I gain from saying that? I enjoy it [the job] sometimes. But it’s hard work.

“I'm at a stage of my career, where I seriously don't believe I need to vindicate myself. People can decide that I'm no longer the man to do the job - that's up to them. There won't be any vindication from my point of view."