Roy Hodgson, 76, leaves Crystal Palace days after falling ill during training session

LONDON (AP) — Roy Hodgson is stepping down as manager of Crystal Palace, the Premier League team said Monday.

The 76-year-old former England coach was hospitalized last week after falling ill during a training session, amid reports that Palace was about to replace him as manager.

“I understand, given recent circumstances, it may be prudent at this time for the club to plan ahead,” Hodgson said in a statement by Palace, “and therefore I have taken the decision to step aside so that the club can bring forward their plans for a new manager, as intended for this summer.”

Palace said Hodgson has left the hospital and was “doing well.”

The Associated Press