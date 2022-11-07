Roy Cooper headlines national conference, promising moderate solutions to gun debate

Will Doran
·7 min read
Travis Long/tlong@newsobserver.com

Just weeks after a mass shooter killed five people in North Carolina’s capital city, Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper will take center stage at a conference for a new political group that aims at finding areas of bipartisan agreement on the national debate over guns and the Second Amendment.

The group is called 97Percent. It’s named after the finding, in a 2018 public opinion poll, that 97% of Americans support universal background checks on gun purchases. The name also nods to the fact that universal background checks have failed to pass into law despite that broad public support.

The group aims specifically to highlight moderate politicians and get more gun owners involved in conversations around gun control and gun safety.

“Reducing gun violence will take all of us coming together to find common ground to save lives,” Cooper said in a written statement. “I’m pleased with our efforts to strengthen background checks, mandate safety plans, and bring together leaders across schools and local law enforcement, but we know there is more work to do.”

At the group’s Nov. 17 conference, which Cooper will headline as keynote speaker, the group’s leaders plan to release a specific set of policy proposals for government officials to consider. The conference will stream online; people interested in watching can sign up at www.97percent.us.

Those proposals will have backing from moderate gun owners, the group claims, as well as from academic research showing they’d significantly reduce the numbers of murders and suicides in America.

“97Percent is about bringing leaders from all sides of the gun safety movement together to find common ground to reduce gun violence,” the group’s executive director Mathew Littman wrote in a statement to The News & Observer. “We are excited to have Governor Cooper and a phenomenal lineup of speakers from across the political spectrum who are leading the charge on gun safety.”

Cooper’s record on guns

In North Carolina, compared to many other states, the governor’s office is particularly weak. That, combined with the fact that the legislature has been under Republican control for the entirety of Cooper’s time as governor, has limited his ability to enact gun policies he favors.

Some of the gun policies Cooper has publicly backed include: A universal background check law, “red flag” laws, increased funding for mental health care, and a ban on assault weapons.

GOP leaders in North Carolina proudly tout their record of loosening the state’s gun laws since taking control of the legislature in 2011 — and their record of opposing new policies like red flag laws that would allow police to seize weapons from people deemed to be a threat to themselves or others. Congress passed incentives for states to create such laws in the wake of the Uvalde, Texas, massacre. That drew bipartisan support in Congress, but not locally in the state legislature, where Republican leaders quickly dismissed the idea.

“The thing that you want to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good person with a gun,” N.C. House Speaker Tim Moore told reporters this summer, dismissing the possibility that North Carolina would adopt that red flag proposal.

Possibly the most powerful tool Cooper does have is his ability to veto bills and prevent them from becoming law. Since 2020 Cooper has successfully vetoed three gun bills that passed the Republican-led state legislature. However, it’s likely that some if not all of those will be proposed again if Republicans regain a veto-proof supermajority in Tuesday’s elections.

“The stakes of this year’s election are real, with children’s safety and the ability to prevent people who are known threats from accessing firearms on the line,” Cooper spokesman Ford Porter said.

One of the gun bills Cooper vetoed would have allowed people to bring guns onto school property if attending a religious service held at the school. Another would’ve gotten rid of a rule that, if someone’s concealed carry permit lapses, they have to retake the training course. The third would’ve let people buy pistols without first qualifying for a permit, which requires a background check into the person’s history of criminal activity, drug abuse or mental illness.

“At a time of rising gun violence, we cannot afford to repeal a system that works to save lives,” Cooper wrote when the vetoed the pistol permit bill last year. “The legislature should focus on combating gun violence instead of making it easier for guns to end up in the wrong hands.”

At the time the bill to get rid of pistol permits passed in 2021, some of the state lawmakers most vocal about it were people who are now running for Congress.

Cary Sen. Wiley Nickel, a Democrat now running for the state’s 13th district U.S. House seat, defended Cooper’s veto. Hendersonville Sen. Chuck Edwards, a Republican who’s now running for the 11th district U.S. House seat, criticized pistol permits as a racist relic from the past.

“Pistol purchase permits were created by Jim Crow Democrats to keep guns away from Black people, and data shows that Black applicants are still rejected at a higher rate than white applicants,” Edwards said at the time, The N&O reported.

Cooper has also used executive orders to enact some minor gun policies. None have focused on gun control specifically, but instead have targeted issues like safe storage and background checks.

In 2018, he ordered the State Bureau of Investigation to look at what data North Carolina had previously reported to the FBI, which operates the federal background check system. The SBI discovered that North Carolina had failed to report nearly 300,000 criminal convictions — possibly allowing people to slip through the cracks and buy a gun despite their criminal record.

The following year, in 2019, the state finished adding that data into the system. That same year Cooper signed an executive order that the SBI help train local cops on identifying threats, and that the Department of Health and Human Services start a statewide campaign focused on promoting safe storage of firearms in the home.

Last year a bipartisan bill proposed spending $155,000 to promote that safety campaign and help gun owners buy locks for their firearms. It passed the N.C. House in a 116-1 vote, The N&O reported, but leadership in the N.C. Senate never allowed it to come up for a vote.

Cooper raising his national profile

Cooper, a centrist Democrat who has been able to win statewide in North Carolina in two elections when Donald Trump also won the state, will be joined at the event by other political moderates like Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts and former Republican Rep. Carlos Curbelo of Florida.

The speech comes as Cooper — who is also currently the president of the national Democratic Governors Association — has been raising his national profile.

He is term-limited and can’t run for a third term as governor in 2024, and there has been speculation in Raleigh and Washington, that he may be a presidential contender if Democratic President Joe Biden chooses not to run again.

In a recent episode of his podcast that focused on North Carolina, David Plouffe, the former campaign manager for President Barack Obama, asked an N&O politics reporter about the possibility that Cooper might run in 2024.

“The parlor games in DC around the presidential race really never stop,” Plouffe said. “They’re intensifying even though we have the ‘22 election right in front of us. So, in scenarios where people say ‘Well, if Biden doesn’t run,’ then Gov. Roy Cooper would be seen as a potential candidate.”

Cooper evades the question whenever it comes up, tending to say he’s just focused on doing his job as governor and that it’s too early to talk about 2024.

“We’ll see at that point,” he told The N&O last month.

For more North Carolina government and politics news, subscribe to the Under the Dome politics newsletter from The News & Observer and the NC Insider and follow our weekly Under the Dome podcast at campsite.bio/underthedome or wherever you get your podcasts.

Latest Stories

  • Alouettes reach East Division final with 28-17 victory over Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — After a 2-6 start to the season, the Montreal Alouettes now find themselves one victory away from a Grey Cup berth. The Alouettes led from start to finish in a 28-17 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the East semifinal on Sunday to lock up a spot in next weekend's division final in Toronto. “I’m so proud of the players,” said Alouettes general manager and interim coach Danny Maciocia. “It wasn’t an easy year for them on or off the field and they never quit. Sometimes it’s hard to ex

  • Judge, Díaz, Turner among 131 free agents after Series ends

    HOUSTON (AP) — Aaron Judge, Edwin Díaz, Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts were among 131 players who became free agents on Sunday as baseball's business season began just hours after the final out of the World Series. Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom and Carlos Rodón are set to join them in the next few days, among 56 players whose contracts have options that must be decided within five days of the World Series' end. All three pitchers are expected to decline player options, as is sh

  • Montreal's new pro basketball team making inroads in community with youth tournament

    Growing up in Montreal, Élie Karojo never had a local basketball team to cheer for — never mind the chance to improve his skills alongside any professional athletes. Now that he is one, he wants to make sure kids in his hometown have those opportunities. "I'm going to help them play pro, get to the next level and get better at basketball," said the Montreal Alliance forward. The team, which played its first season this year in the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), held a mini basketball t

  • Red-hot Devils work overtime to burn Flames 4-3

    CALGARY — Fabian Zetterlund scored twice including the overtime winner on Saturday to lead the New Jersey Devils to a sixth straight NHL victory, winning 4-3 over the Calgary Flames. Nathan Bastian, Fabian Zetterlund and Miles Wood also scored for New Jersey (9-3-0), which has won nine of its last 10. Jesper Bratt was held off the scoresheet, snapping his franchise-record point streak to open the season at 11 games. Nazem Kadri, Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov scored for Calgary (5-4-1), which

  • Bayern says Davies' World Cup for Canada 'not at risk'

    MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich says Alphonso Davies’ injury is not as bad as initially feared and that his participation in the World Cup for Canada is “not at risk.” The 22-year-old Davies suffered what Bayern said Sunday was a “hamstring strain” in the team’s 3-2 win at Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday. He’ll miss Bayern’s last two remaining games before the winter break but should return in time for Qatar. Bayern said its medical department confirmed the diagnosis and “the Canada inte

  • Weather could be a major factor in Canada West football semi-finals

    Saskatchewan's two university football teams are both playing host to Hardy Cup semi-final games Saturday with an eye on playing each other the following week if they both win. The University of Regina Rams take on the UBC Thunderbirds, while the University of Saskatchewan Huskies are at home against the Manitoba Bisons. Besides their opponents, they'll also be combating a less than ideal weather forecast. Huskies vs. Bisons In Saskatoon the forecast is snow and 0 C at kickoff. In Regina the for

  • Tavares scores in third, Maple Leafs beat Hurricanes 3-1

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — John Tavares scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 Sunday for their first three-game winning streak of the season. Calle Jarnkrok and William Nylander also scored to help Toronto win for the second time in seven road games. Erik Kallgren had 29 saves to get his first victory of the NHL season. Stefan Noesen scored and Frederik Andersen had 18 saves for Carolina, which snapped a four-game winning streak. T

  • Canada's Stellato-Dudek becomes oldest skater to win an ISU Grand Prix event

    ANGERS, France — Canada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek made history at the Grand Prix de France on Saturday, becoming the oldest athlete to win a Grand Prix figure skating event. The 39-year-old Stellato-Dudek and partner Maxime Deschamps won the pairs event, two weeks after they captured silver at Skate America. The Montreal duo scored 185.84 total points to beat French team Camille and Pavel Kovalev (179.85). Germany's Annika Hocke and Robert Kunkel finished third (179.73). Canada's Laurence Fournier

  • NFL playoff picture: NFC will be a wild race to the finish

    The NFC is surprisingly more competitive than the AFC this year, in particular the East division, which could potentially see all four teams qualify for the NFL playoffs.

  • Humble, loyal and better than ever, Ellie Black is a national treasure

    There she is, tumbling and twisting her way into the stratosphere in what is arguably the world's most impossible sport. At 27 years of age gymnast Ellie Black is still going strong. She's defying the march of time and some say she is better than ever. More importantly, she's taking this country to new heights on the international stage in a pursuit which is tailored to athletes much younger than herself. "She's not afraid to be so great," exclaimed the effervescent Elfi Schlegel, a Commonwealth

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to two-year contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to a two-year entry-level contract on Sunday. The 23-year-old netminder posted a 6-0-0 record and .922 save percentage with the AHL's Toronto Marlies this season. Petruzzelli gives the Maple Leafs some much-needed depth in the crease as Toronto has had several goaltender injuries this season. Regular starter Ilya Samsonov did not play the third period of Saturday's 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins due to a knee injury. He was re

  • Predators complete comeback with 4-3 shootout win over Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Another third-period meltdown cost the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. Up 3-1 heading into the final frame, the team had to settle for a single point in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Nashville Predators. “We sat back instead of went after them and then the next thing you know, they've got two goals," said Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I think that sometimes it's like you're afraid to win. And we righted the ship after that, and they didn't have a lot but it was too little too late.

  • Flames handed third consecutive loss as Predators cruise to 4-1 victory

    CALGARY — Filip Forsberg's value is not lost on the Nashville Predators as he continues to prove why he was worth the long-term deal he received in the off-season. Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist on Thursday night to lead Nashville to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row. Forsberg, who inked an eight-year, US$68-million deal extension in July, now has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in the last five games. “Filip’s a great player.

  • Ottawa's Dabroswki, Mexico's Olmos stay alive in WTA Finals doubles tournament

    FORT WORTH, Texas — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos stayed alive in the WTA Finals doubles tournament with a 7-6 (5), 2-6, 12-10 win over Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko and Ukraine's Lyudmyla Kichenok on Thursday. Dabrowski and Olmos saved match point in the tiebreak and evened their record in the group of the year-end tournament at 1-1. The pair rebounded after losing 7-5, 6-0 to Beatriz Haddad Maia and Anna Danilina in their opening match on Tuesday. Ostapenko and Kic

  • Canada's Gushue dominates en route to first men's Pan Continental curling crown

    CALGARY — Brad Gushue put a flourish on his team's dominant curling to become the first men's Pan Continental champion on Sunday. To inject levity in a lopsided 11-3 win over South Korea in the final, Canada's skip weaved his final stone of the eighth end under his front leg and delivered it outside of his knee for a trick shot. "I've done it a lot in clinics and stuff like that and shown kids," Gushue said. "Usually I can hit the rings, but I'm a little disappointed it went through there. Epic

  • NHL best and worst: Karlsson rolling back the years

    Erik Karlsson's resurgence leads this week's edition of the NHL's Best and Worst.

  • Predicting the Raptors' record without Pascal Siakam

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi predict how the Raptors will cope without Pascal Siakam for at least the next two weeks and what their record will be at the end of November.

  • Vilardi, Kings strike late to knock off Panthers 5-4

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi scored late in the third period and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Florida Panthers 5-4 on Saturday night. Trevor Moore and Viktor Arvidsson each had a goal and an assist, Rasmus Kupari and Blake Lizotte also scored and the Kings won for the third time in five games. Jonathan Quick made 32 saves. Carter Verhaeghe scored twice, Ryan Lomberg and Eetu Luostarinen each had a goal and the Panthers lost in regulation for the fourth time in their past six games. Serg

  • Jamie Benn powers Stars past Oilers 6-2; Dallas wins third straight

    EDMONTON — The Dallas Stars were clicking on all cylinders Saturday afternoon in Edmonton. Jamie Benn had a hat trick and Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists as the Stars rolled past the Edmonton Oilers 6-2. “It's nice to see one of the leaders here for the last couple of years put up three goals on the road, in a big game. It created a lot of emotion for us,” Robertson said of Benn’s hat trick. “We're playing faster, the power play is really clicking really good right now. We’re getting

  • Kucherov posts goal, 3 assists as Lightning beat Sabres 5-3

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov had an empty-net goal and three assists, Nick Perbix added his first NHL goal, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-3 on Saturday night. Perbix, in his ninth career game, made it 4-3 on his shot from above the right circle off a pass from Kucherov with 4:55 to play. Kucherov extended his goal streak to six games with 58 seconds remaining. Kucherov also has a 10-game point streak (13 assists, 19 points). It’s his sixth career streak of 10 or mor