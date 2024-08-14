Rowing regatta called off over low river level

The annual competition is normally held over the August bank holiday weekend on the River Wye [Google]

A rowing club has called off its annual regatta due to the "exceptionally low water level" in the River Wye.

Ross Rowing Club in Herefordshire said with no significant rainfall predicted in the coming fortnight, it would not be safe to stage the competition on such a small amount of water.

Ross Regatta is held across the August bank holiday weekend, and can attract up to 2,000 people, both competitors and spectators.

The club said it had looked into every possibility to hold the event in some shape or form, before deciding to cancel.

The rowing club is concerned about staging the competition when the river level is so low [Ross Rowing Club]

"It's a major fundraiser for the club...so a cancellation of the regatta such as this is a major blow to the finances, said president, Jeremy Picton-Turbervill.

He described it as probably Ross-on-Wye's major sporting event, meaning that not being able to stage it would also have an impact on trade in the town.

"We have crews and visitors from all parts of England and Wales attend, we have numbers approaching 1,500-2,000, either competing or on the bank watching," said Mr Picton-Turbervill.

A duck race planned for Sunday 25 August, and a ceremony the next day to celebrate the club's new steps and latest addition to its rowing boat fleet will go ahead.

