Rowing dominates Welsh interest on day five of Olympics

[Getty Images]

Good morning, here we are on day five of Paris 2024.

After the thrills of the pool yesterday, today's menu remains water-based as Welsh eyes turn to the rowing.

Graeme Thomas and Tom Barras go for gold at 11:26 BST in the final of the men's quadruple sculls, alongside Callum Dixon and Matthew Haywood.

The British quartet row from lane two and will hope for a better outcome than the 2023 World Championships, when they placed fourth.

The Netherlands (lane four) are reigning world and Olympic champions and will start as favourites.

Before that, Ollie Wynne Griffith is in the men's pair semi-finals at 09:44 BST.

Just before Wynne-Griffith and rowing partner Tom George compete at the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium, Sarah Jones will be in action as part of the GB women's hockey team taking on South Africa (09:30 BST).

Team GB’s women start the day bottom of Pool A after a loss to Spain and heavy defeat to Australia, and cannot afford another slip-up at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium.