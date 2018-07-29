Rower Eddie refusing to rule out Tokyo bid with Olympic decision immiment

Eddie has already experienced three Olympic Games

Olympic silver medallist Jess Eddie has not shut the door on competing at Tokyo 2020 just yet, but she admits time is running out for her to make her decision.

The 33-year-old from Durham was an instrumental part of the women’s eight who claimed a historic silver at Rio 2016 in her third Olympics, after being in the boat that came fifth in London and Beijing.

And while she always imagined she would retire after finally achieving her Olympic dream, her competitive instincts made her reluctant to call time on her career.

But Eddie, who will be 35 by the time the Tokyo Games come around, acknowledges that she must decide sooner or later whether she is going to attempt to make the team one last time.

“I haven’t officially retired yet, I still had it on the cards what I was going to do for Tokyo but I think I’m getting close to more of a decision at the moment,” said Eddie, who was speaking as City Champion for Newcastle at the Power8 Sprints.

“I think we have an incredible team and I’m very lucky to be a part of that and I’m privileged to be even thinking about coming back or not.

“I’ve not finally shut the door on that and I love rowing, but I will need to make a decision very soon as if I wasn’t to join the team in September you can’t join up later than that.

“It would be unfair on the team and unfair to the girls who have done a whole Olympiad, so I would have to make that decision very quickly.

Privileged

“We are in such a privileged position to have that kind of centralised training programme, the amazing Lottery funding we get and the incredible depth of talent we have in the country.

“Just turning up to be part of that every day is a huge draw for me and it’s going to be a hard decision whatever I do decide to do.”

While Eddie’s future remains up in the air, several of her fellow British Rowing team-mates did decide to step away from the sport after the team’s unprecedented success in Rio.

But despite undergoing a big overhaul in personnel, Eddie is confident British Rowing is in a healthy position ahead of the World Championships, with Tokyo just two years away.

“I think the team is in a really strong place, a lot of people stepped back from the team after Rio 2016 which probably left a lot of seats empty,” she said.

“You always have that rollercoaster of filling the seats and putting people in them and actually having a lot of people step away meant there was a chance for young rowers to come into the team.

“There’s not many big names or experienced people, but one thing you can be sure of is that Jürgen [Grobler] and Tom [Dyson] will have put together strong training programmes.

“Those guys and girls will be strong and fit by the time Tokyo comes around and they will be right up there. Success breeds success and hopefully some of those crews can go out there and take on board what we’ve done and learn how to do it.”

Eddie was the City Champion for Newcastle at the Power8 Sprints at the Bristol Harbour Festival, where eight cities battled it out in an innovative new sprint rowing competition over 350m.

The born and bred Geordie, who was a pupil at St Leonard’s in Durham, was on hand to give advice and support the teams in the build-up and said the event was just what rowing needed.

“I think this event is going to be really new and exciting format for rowing as we normally race 2,000m, which is great if you’re part of that but no so fun for the spectator,” she said.

“It’s going to allow a lot more people to watch the finish and it will just be a lot more engaging for spectators as it’s a new, exciting and dynamic direction for the sport.”

The inaugural Power8 Sprints took place in Bristol on 22nd July. To find out how the action unfolded visit www.power8sprints.com