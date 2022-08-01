'I rowed across the Atlantic and climbed Kilimanjaro but taking over Oldham is my hardest task yet'

James Ducker
·10 min read
Communication, it is fair to say, is not a problem for Oldham Athletic’s garrulous, wonderfully eccentric new owner but Frank Rothwell could be excused if there are times next season when manager John Sheridan struggles to reach the club’s 72-year-old saviour.

Already the oldest man in history to row solo across the Atlantic, Rothwell is planning another 3,000 mile expedition across those choppy waters between February and April next year that he hopes will coincide with a strong promotion push for the National League club he has just rescued from the brink of ruin.

So how will he be keep abreast of developments at Oldham while he is stuck on a boat in the middle of an ocean? “Simple, satellite phone,” Rothwell says, as if it was an everyday occurrence. “But I don’t want to receive too much data because the piece of equipment you need to handle that is too big and heavy and I want to keep as much weight as I can off the boat!”

Rothwell’s first venture across the Atlantic 18 months ago saw him raise an astonishing £1.1 million for Alzheimer’s Research UK and, listening to him reel off his list of achievements in later life, it is hard to believe anything fazes him. He is one of only 10 sailors to circumnavigate both North and South America, he has climbed Mount Kilimanjaro, appeared on the reality show The Island with Bear Grylls, rode coast to coast in America on a Harley Davidson with wife Judith and built the world’s only steam powered Land Rover. Oh, and he has beaten prostate cancer.

By his own admission, he “loves” a challenge but even Rothwell admits taking on Oldham could prove to be the biggest of the lot. The club was on a slow slide towards oblivion under the dysfunctional previous ownership of Abdallah Lemsagam and it is going to take time, effort and investment for it rise again after dropping out of the Football League for the first time in its 127-year history at the end of last season.

“Yes it is [the biggest challenge] because I’m not in control of everything,” he explains. “When I’m rowing across the Atlantic I’m in control of how far I’m going to go that day. ‘It’s a bit rough today, am I going to continue rowing or go for safety and put the sea anchor out?’ I’m in control of that. Here, there are so many things I’m not in control of. But hopefully I can influence things, we’ll get good people on board and John seems to be up for it.”

Anyone who was at Boundary Park on Thursday night to witness Rothwell usher in a new era could not help but to be captivated by the excitement and energy generated by this local entrepreneur’s £12 million takeover.

You could almost taste the relief among the hundreds of fans who flocked to the ground to toast Rothwell amid the lusty chants of “We’ve got our club back”. He had been longing during a press conference to get outside to meet the crowds and, walking out to meet supporters in his trademark leather flat cap, the connection was instant. There was a particularly touching scene when Rothwell, having been warmly serenaded by the masses, suddenly responded in kind, breaking out into a pitch perfect rendition of Dion’s The Wanderer. The contrast with Lemsagam could not have been more stark and, for the fans who had been banned, denigrated, disenfranchised or at near permanent loggerheads with the old stay-away owner, this was a liberating moment.

Interviewing Rothwell half an hour later, Oldham’s new owner pausing only for the occasional sip of his beloved Lees Bitter, it was hard not to be swept away by his voracious appetite for life. This is a man who clearly cares deeply about the town of Oldham and its people. Oldham’s business ambassador, Rothwell made his money from a portable buildings business whose Chadderton headquarters are less than four miles from Boundary Park and, having spent much of his life in the area, he understands what makes people tick around here. That was only too evident when word reached Rothwell that the drummer of a fans’ group called The Athleticos - who was banned towards the end of last season by Lemsagam - was on the premises. “Oh is he, quick, get him up here!” a giddy Rothwell bellowed, jumping out of his seat. Next thing a beaming Cameron Whitworth and Rothwell are in the midst of a warm embrace.

“You are the reason why we bought this club, do you know that?” Rothwell told an elated Whitworth. “I was at the Leyton Orient game in March and all the way through we thought it must be a recording because the singing and drumming from you guys just didn’t stop! It’s great to meet you. Anything we can do you for Cameron just ask …”

Whitworth was about to leave when another thought occurred to Rothwell ahead of Oldham’s first home game of the new campaign, against Dorking Wanderers, next month. “Oh, by the way, an idea for a new tune,” he said. “Chumbawamba. Do you remember that band Chumbawamba? Try this: ‘We get knocked down, but we get up again, you’re never gonna keep us down’. Tell the lads and practise it! You’ll make a massive difference to us. We’re going to get this place full for the Dorking match and you’re responsible for that!”

Rothwell may play the joker - and play it well - but he has the business acumen to match his heart and innovative ideas and he has also assembled a serious board of directors. Darren Royle, the former executive chairman of Wigan Athletic, will serve as chief executive and run the club day-to-day but the support act has given fans plenty of grounds for encouragement. Royle’s father, Joe, the most revered manager in Oldham’s history who swept the club into the Premier League back in their halcyon days in the early 1990s, is also on the board. So, too, is Kevin Roberts, the former chief executive of Pepsi and the global advertising agency Saatchi & Saatchi and solicitor Peter Norbury, an employment law expert who previously served as chairman of Wigan Warriors rugby league club and who lives near to Rothwell in Saddleworth.

Norbury is perhaps best known for the work he has done for the Football Association. As a partner at the FA’s specialist legal advisors Eversheds, Norbury was the lawyer at the heart of the governing body’s inquiry into the crisis surrounding Sven Goran-Eriksson in 2004 following the former England manager’s affair with a then secretary, Faria Alam.

Norbury is in the process of finalising a deal with the former Oldham owner Simon Blitz for Boundary Park and Rothwell has ambitious plans for the stadium, the club’s Chapel Road training ground - ironically dubbed “Little Wembley” given its less than salubrious facilities - and the academy.

“We’ll have different incomes coming from different things,” he said. “We’re going to be able to do more with the stadium and whether we can bring rugby here who knows. There are going to be so many more things we can do once we own it all. Little Wembley - we might start work on that tomorrow type of thing so we can train there, the academy can train there. Can we put some pitches somewhere else? That valley at the top, can we fill that in? Can we put a pipe in it and training pitches up there so we’re totally enclosed which will sell the idea of an academy running from here?”

Rothwell grew up not in Oldham but the market town of Ramsbottom outside Bury. His first job was an an apprentice farm tractor mechanic and, after achieving a City and Guilds in mechanical engineering, he became a bulldozer mechanic on the M62 construction project. After marrying wife Judith in 1971, Rothwell moved to Zambia to work as a mechanic in the copper mines and later served as a foreman on the Dubai Dry Dock project. He started Manchester Cabins from his Royton home in Oldham in 1979, initially selling portacabins from his drive, and has never looked back. Rothwell “retired” a couple of years ago and the company, which furnishes a wide range of businesses with portable services including the Glastonbury festival, is now run by Rothwell’s son and daughter, Sue and Luke, both of whom have joined Oldham’s board and were influential figures behind the decision to buy the club.

Darren Royle had initially come to Rothwell to see if he could help to rally together a consortium of local business leaders to save the club but a seed had been planted during the family’s attendance at a 2-0 win at home to Leyton Orient on March 29. “Our Luke said just after the game, ‘Can’t we buy them?’” Rothwell’s equally formidable wife, Judith, recalled. “We said ‘You must be joking’ but when Darren came … We couldn’t have done it without Darren. You need somebody to run it. If a local businessman hadn’t bought the club, I don’t think it would have survived. It’s going to soak up cash but some things have to be done.”

Rothwell has urged the fans to get behind Sheridan. A club legend, the former midfielder returned for a fourth stint as head coach in late January - the 10th different manager of Lemsagam’s chaotic four-and-a-half-year reign - and felt he would have been able to spare Oldham from relegation had he only been appointed a few weeks earlier.

“When John came to our house the day after we’d agreed a deal with Abdallah he said, ‘If I could have started three weeks earlier, I could have sorted it’,” Rothwell said. “I remember reading that John was going to come back here for no wage. I was gobsmacked. That was one of the most extraordinary headlines I’d ever seen. That says it all.”

Amid the euphoria on Thursday, Sheridan was the one trying to keep his feet on the ground. “It’s love at the moment because we haven't had a game!” he quipped but he knows the National League is tough to get out of and that bouncing back quickly is important.

Yet Rothwell is confident they can stir the town’s imagination. “If there’s something good happening people want to jump on the bandwagon,” he said. “Once it becomes hip and you get that buzz around the town it’s like ‘Are you going?’. Once you create something, people want a part of it.”

