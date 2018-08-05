Rowe rues tactical errors in European Championships road race

Rowe crossed the line tenth in Glasgow after missing out in the final sprint

A perplexed Dani Rowe was left scratching her head after a tactically bizarre road race saw her unable add to her European Championship medal collection.

The Welsh rider crossed the line tenth in Glasgow after missing out in the final sprint, just running out of road as she built up a head of steam towards the end of the nine-lap race.

But with few riders willing to commit to any real breakaways, Rowe was left pondering what could have been in a race which saw fellow British rider Sophie Wright go solo for 80km.

“I got across to a group but then nobody was working which wasn’t great for me,” she said.

“I committed but I think if we’d worked together as a group we could have stayed away, it was a tactical error from me there.

“It was a really hard race, relentless, and I thought I would save myself for the second half of the race where I knew a decisive move would go.

“I’m happy with how I rode, I was aggressive and set myself up for the sprint – if it’d been a bit longer I might have been okay as I was coming around them.”

As it was, Marta Bastianelli secured gold for Italy, with Rowe finishing as the leading Brit ahead of Dani Christmas in 20th.

But it was 54th-placed Wright who garnered the most attention on the Scottish roads, breaking clear for 50 miles on her own – despite being aged just 19.

The Glasgow crowd couldn’t roar her to the line, swamped by a peloton featuring world and Olympic champions, but teammate Rowe has backed her for big things in the years to come.

“The team rode really well together, it’s the first time we’ve done so as a group and to step up at a world-class level is really impressive,” she said “They can be proud of how they rode.

“Sophie was really nervous before she went out but she should be really happy with how she rode.

“It was a hard race but that’s the same for everyone, I think the harder it is the better it will be for me.”

Story Continues

SSE customers can get up to 48 hour advanced ticketing, lounge upgrades, exclusive competitions and VIP experiences at our sponsored venues, The SSE Arena, Wembley and The SSE Hydro. We’re also incredibly proud to support The SSE Women’s FA Cup. ssereward.com