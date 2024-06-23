Rowe, 17, earns England call-up for France Test

Isabel Rowe was promoted to the Wigan first team from the academy by head coach Denis Betts at the start of the season [Getty Images]

England v France Test double-header

Venue: Stade Ernest-Wallon, Toulouse Date: Saturday, 29 June Kick-off: 14:30 BST (women), 17:00 BST (men)

Teenager Isabel Rowe has received her first England call-up as part of a 19-strong squad for next Saturday's international against France in Toulouse.

The 17-year-old, who has scored 11 tries for Wigan Warriors this season, is one of five players to called up for the first time by head coach Stuart Barrow.

St Helens duo Katie Mottershead and Erin Stott have also been selected, as have Leeds Rhinos' Izzy Northrop and Bella Sykes.

Mottershead is one of six Saints players in the squad, as is Zoe Harris, who is called up for the first time since the World Cup in 2022.

"It's been a tough decision on who to include for next Saturday's international, but I’m really pleased we’ve been able to name some new faces this time round," Barrow said.

"The trip will be a brilliant experience for them and I’m confident that with the help of our more senior internationals, they will be able to showcase the talent I know they all possess when we get on the pitch in Toulouse."

Next Saturday's match is part of a double header, with both the men and women taking on France.

Romain Maillot's side qualified for the 2026 Women's Rugby League World Cup on Saturday by defeating Serbia 58-0.

England squad: Caitlin Beevers, Keara Bennett (both Leeds Rhinos), Jodie Cunningham (St Helens), Anna Davies (Wigan Warriors), Amy Hardcastle (Leeds Rhinos), Zoe Harris (St Helens), Georgie Hetherington (York Valkyrie), Shona Hoyle (Leeds Rhinos), Zoe Hornby (Leeds Rhinos), Katie Mottershead (St Helens), Izzy Northrop (Leeds Rhinos), Eboni Partington (York Valkyrie), Isabel Rowe (Wigan Warriors), Emily Rudge (St Helens), Erin Stott (St Helens), Bella Sykes (Leeds Rhinos), Paige Travis (St Helens), Olivia Wood (York Valkyrie), Vicky Whitfield (St Helens)