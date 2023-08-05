Rowdy or reserved? Fancy Farm 2023 onlookers cheer, boo and weigh in on governor’s race

A life-size cutout of Lord Farquad with Matt Bevin’s face. Men in orange jumpsuits. Family reunions.

One thing they all have in common: coming to an unincorporated area in west Kentucky to hear, support or boo politicians on both sides of the aisle at the “greatest tradition in Kentucky politics.”

This year’s picnic was highly anticipated as it was the first time in the general election governor’s race between Democrat incumbent Gov. Andy Beshear and Republican nominee Attorney General Daniel Cameron appeared on the same stage. Other state candidate speakers included nominees for attorney general, lieutenant governor, agriculture commissioner, treasurer and auditor.

While people donned shirts of the politicians they plan to vote for in November, many admitted they weren’t sold — and wanted to hear more about what their candidate would do.

LaVida Mischel, of Owensboro, attended with her two brothers Robin and Eddie Hinton. They use the picnic as a way to have a fun family reunion, support the Catholic church but also to separate fact from fiction.

“I have a lot of trouble believing either party,” she said. “I have a lot of trouble discerning what is true and what is not. Even today I don’t believe everything that comes out of everyone’s mouth. It doesn’t stop here. You have to do a lot of reading, researching and talking to figure out what is real and what is not.”

All of them wanted more information about the candidates and the election. They all agreed that while voters were more divided than ever, things were not as “rowdy” as they were previously.

People hold signs and cheer during the annual St. Jerome Fancy Farm Picnic in Fancy Farm, Ky., on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023.

While some voters weren’t necessarily sold on the candidates, others knew exactly what issues they wanted to hear more about from each politician on stage. And some wanted things to escalate.

Catherine Brooke wore a “Mom’s for Cameron” shirt, and said she was voting for him because he is a “nice, fresh face,” and because he is pro-Trump and pro-life.

She said Gov. Beshear is a hypocrite and “rides on the coattails” of his family connections.

“I am hoping to hear a lot of ‘boos’ for Andy Beshear,” she said.

Brooke said Fancy Farm is a good place with a line people won’t cross in terms of respect for others.

People attend the annual St. Jerome Fancy Farm Picnic in Fancy Farm, Ky., on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023.

What once was “good fun” and simple jeers at opponents on the stage at Fancy Farm has turned in recent years to vitriolic, personal attacks, said Drew Williams, chair of the Marshall County Democratic Party and organizer of the Friday night Mike Miller Memorial Bean Dinner.

“I would like it if there was a few times we were laughing, all collectively,” Williams said. “One that hits well without making the other side boo and say, ‘I hate you.’”

He said a lot of comments have been below the belt more recently.

“It is unfortunate of how we do Fancy Farm now,” he said, “because of how social media is, Fancy Farm was, ‘We are really nice to our neighbors all year, let’s go be mean.’ Now it’s, ‘We are mean to our neighbors all year, let’s go get vitriolic.’”

The annual Fancy Farm Picnic originally began as a fundraiser for St. Jerome Catholic Church in west Kentucky that dates back to 1880. The event’s highlight, which became prominent 50 years after the picnic’s inception, is the “political speaking” that brings politicians center stage to jeer, criticize and exchange barbs with their opponents.