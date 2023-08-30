Rowan County superintendent shares what led to high school cheerleading investigation

“Recent errors in the cheerleading tryout process” led to an investigation of the Rowan County High School program, according to a Wednesday statement from Rowan County Superintendent Michael Rowe.

The program was shut down for less than a week in late August while an investigation took place.

Rowe said tryouts would be held again for all cheerleaders, but he did not provide details on the errors. He told the Herald-Leader he would field additional questions Thursday afternoon.

The errors were thoroughly reviewed, Rowe said.

“It is important to note that no mistakes were made with malicious intent,” Rowe said. “We firmly believe in acknowledging mistakes and taking corrective action.”

New tryouts will be held on September 7. Individuals from outside the school district will serve as judges and steps will be taken to ensure accuracy and fairness, Rowe said.

All participants will be required to try out again and new material will be introduced at the tryouts, he said.

The new team will officially start September 10. He said the district sought a more “transparent, accountable and effective environment.”

“We see this moment as a teachable one,” Rowe said.

This is a developing article and may be updated.