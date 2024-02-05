Rowan Atkinson’s Rare Land Rover Defender 110 Heritage Edition Heads To Auction

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

He's got great taste in cars.

Famed actor and car enthusiast Rowan Atkinson, best known for his portrayal of Mr. Bean, is parting ways with a prized possession from his collection - a rare Land Rover Defender 110 Heritage Edition. This limited-edition vehicle, one of only 400 produced, is set to be auctioned at Iconic Auctioneers Race Retro Sale in Stoneleigh, England, on February 24.

The Defender 110 Heritage Edition holds a special place in automotive history. Launched in 2015 as part of Land Rover's Defender Celebration Series, it commemorates the end of the iconic off-roader's 67-year production run. This series included three unique versions of the Defender: Heritage, Adventure, and Autobiography, each offering a distinct take on the classic design.

Atkinson's Defender, a testament to his taste for exceptional vehicles, is finished in a striking Grasmere Green body contrasted with an Alaskan White roof. It pays homage to the early Land Rovers with a Heritage-style grill, headlamp surrounds, and robust steel wheels. Inside, the vehicle boasts almond upholstery with the Heritage logo, a perforated leather steering wheel, and stylish aluminum accents.

What makes this Defender even more unique is its remarkably low mileage. Having covered just 3,800 miles, it has been meticulously serviced, maintained, and professionally stored under Atkinson's ownership. Enhancements include a factory-specification tow bar, electrics, and an air-conditioning system, totaling approximately $5,421 (£4,278).

This sale is a rare opportunity for collectors and enthusiasts to own a piece of Land Rover's storied legacy. The Heritage Edition is expected to fetch between $82,400 and $101,400 (£65,000 and £80,000). Joining this iconic vehicle at the auction is another rare Land Rover gem - a Defender 110 V8 Bond Edition, released in honor of the 2021 James Bond film "No Time To Die", estimated to sell for between $196,500 and $221,800 (£155,000 and £175,000). This extraordinary auction event promises to be a highlight for classic Land Rover aficionados and beyond.

