Rowan Atkinson: Blackadder revival ‘certainly not impossible’

Rowan Atkinson (PA)

Rowan Atkinson has said it is “certainly not impossible” that he may revisit his Blackadder character Edmund one day.

The comedy actor, 65, played the titular character Edmund Blackadder in the pseudo-historical sitcom - with Tony Robinson playing his hapless sidekick Baldrick.

It ran for four series between 1983 and 1989, with Atkinson writing the first series with Richard Curtis and then Ben Elton on the subsequent three.

Speaking to Radio Times about the much-loved show, Atkinson — also known for his Mr Bean character — said: “It is certainly not impossible [that it would be reprised]. That’s about as optimistic as I can be, and I’d rather not speculate on when it could be set.

“But Blackadder represented the creative energy we all had in the 80s. To try to replicate that 30 years on wouldn’t be easy.”

Atkinson in Blackadder Handout

Speaking about playing Mr Bean, the actor said he “didn’t much enjoy” playing the comedy character.

“The weight of responsibility is not pleasant," he said. "I find it stressful and exhausting, and I look forward to the end of it.

“I don’t actually like the process of making anything – with the possible exception of Blackadder, because the responsibility for making that series funny was on many shoulders, not just mine.”

Atkinson first debuted the childish character, accompanied by his brown teddy bear and yellow Mini, in his self-titled sitcom in January 1990 and it has been a global phenomenon, spawning films, books and an animated series.

In 2012, Atkinson reprised his character for a live performance as part of the London 2012 Summer Olympics opening ceremony.

Mr Bean continues to be popular 30 years later, amassing more followers on Facebook than Justin Bieber. Atkinson said: “Mr Bean’s success has never surprised me.

“Watching an adult behaving in a childish way without being remotely aware of his inappropriateness is fundamentally funny.

“The fact the comedy is visual rather than verbal means it has been successful internationally, too.”

Story continues

He added: “It’s very pleasing that people want to connect with Mr Bean, but I have no desire to have any presence on social media. What happens there is a sideshow in my world.

“He actually has a disproportionately high following in Muslim countries and places with stricter creative regimes than our own.

“A more verbal comic would have difficulties avoiding subjects that offend those with greater sensitivities. But it doesn’t seem to be a problem for Mr Bean.”

The actor as Mr Bean

Asked about the possibility of more episodes, Atkinson said: “Having made an animated TV series, we’re now in the foothills of developing an animated movie for Mr Bean – it’s easier for me to perform the character vocally than visually.”

Atkinson, who also campaigns in support of free speech, also cautioned against the ‘cancel culture’ of modern society.

He said: “The problem we have online is that an algorithm decides what we want to see, which ends up creating a simplistic, binary view of society.

“It becomes a case of either you’re with us or against us. And if you’re against us, you deserve to be ‘cancelled’.

“It’s important that we’re exposed to a wide spectrum of opinion, but what we have now is the digital equivalent of the medieval mob roaming the streets looking for someone to burn.

“So it is scary for anyone who’s a victim of that mob and it fills me with fear about the future.”

Read More

Has Rowan Atkinson just hinted at a Mr Bean return?

Rowan Atkinson and Olga Kurylenko reunite at Johnny English screening