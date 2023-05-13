The row over the ‘terribly white’ Royal balcony exposes the hypocrisy of the woke Left

Coronation Day

During ITV’s live coverage of the Coronation last Saturday, the actress Adjoa Andoh – who plays Lady Danbury in Bridgerton – described the shot of the Royal family standing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as “terribly white”. This comment has now provoked more complaints to Ofcom than anything else on TV this year.

Personally, I’m all for freedom of speech. So I think Ms Andoh is entitled to her view. The only trouble is, I don’t understand it. What exactly was she trying to say?

The use of the word “terribly” implies disapproval. It suggests that there’s something wrong with the Royal family all being white. But if so, what are they supposed to do about it? Should the Royal family introduce a quota system? Pledge to ensure that a minimum 15 per cent of Royal family members are non-white by 2030? Arrange for all members of the family who are currently single to be married off to non-white partners, so that they can produce non-white children?

The one problem with that last suggestion is that, at present, very few members of the Royal family are unattached. I believe Prince Andrew is available. But then, if he’s to father more children, he would have to get together with a woman who is an awful lot younger than he is.

At any rate, it’s hard to imagine that a white commentator would get away with describing, say, the Royal family of Lesotho as “terribly black”. But of course, race is such a sensitive issue, it’s almost impossible to discuss it without causing offence. Take another story in the news this week. Adele James, an actress, has hit back at critics who say she shouldn’t have been cast to play Cleopatra in a new Netflix docudrama. Ms James is mixed race. But critics in Egypt say that Cleopatra was of Macedonian ancestry, and should therefore have been played by someone white.

I for one don’t mind who plays Cleopatra. The race of an actor shouldn’t matter, unless it’s somehow integral to the story. Casting, say, Hugh Grant to play the lead role in a biopic of Martin Luther King would render the plot somewhat confusing. In the case of Cleopatra, however, I don’t think the race of the actress is quite so crucial.

One outlet that seems to agree with me about Ms James’s casting, I notice, is The Guardian. This week it reviewed the Netflix Cleopatra programme. “The idea that you need a white actor,” declared the headline, “is utterly insidious”.

What The Guardian would say about a white actor being cast to play a black historical figure, I don’t know. But I’m sure it would be every bit as supportive.

#BeKind to criminals

Civil servants are concerned about the appalling language they’ve heard being used in our prisons. Specifically, by the staff. According to reports, they’ve told prison warders to stop referring to prisoners as “convicts” – because it’s “offensive”.

Offensive to whom, I’m not sure. Do they mean the prisoners themselves? If so, it’s probably good advice. You wouldn’t want to offend a prisoner. After all, he might beat you up.

But then, perhaps that’s offensive, too. By saying he might beat you up, I’m suggesting that all prisoners are violent, thuggish and incapable of self-control. This is of course a cruel and unfair generalisation, based entirely on prejudice and stereotypes, and I therefore apologise unreservedly to all prisoners. I hope I haven’t upset them. After all, I wouldn’t want them to beat me up.

Since they’re stuck in prison, mind you, they wouldn’t actually be able to get at me, but there’s a risk I could offend those who have recently been released, and are back at large in society. Thankfully, civil servants have advice on speaking about them, too. Former prisoners, they say, should not be called “ex-cons”. The preferred term is “prison leavers”, or, better still, “persons with lived experience”.

I’ll make sure I get it right. I must say, it’s very thoughtful of these civil servants to offer all this advice. How nice of them to remind us that murderers, gangsters, muggers, arsonists and human traffickers have feelings too.

The good news is, it’s not just prison staff who are learning to be more sensitive. The police are, as well. Scotland Yard has decided to change the name of its gun crime unit, “Operation Viper”, because bosses were concerned that it sounded too “aggressive”.

Quite right. When trying to apprehend armed criminals, it’s so important not to be aggressive. If you must shoot the poor things, always make sure to do it very gently.

Sick Boy is cancelled

Few people in the world of publishing dare to stick up for JK Rowling – and those who do often retract, after the inevitable bombardment of threats and abuse. An honourable exception, however, is Irvine Welsh.

“She’s been demonised as some kind of witch who wants to destroy trans people,” he said, in an interview on Thursday. “But she just wants women’s spaces to be protected.”

Good on him. I only hope he’s prepared for the consequences. Ever since Ms Rowling started speaking in defence of women’s spaces, militant trans activists have called for mass boycotts of every product that has any connection to her or her work. Books, films, video games, the forthcoming Harry Potter TV series...

If I were the ringleader of an international drugs cartel, I’d be worried. Now that the author of Trainspotting has taken her side, it’ll be impossible to get young people into heroin.

Way of the World is a twice-weekly satirical look at the headlines aiming to mock the absurdities of the modern world. It is published at 7am every Tuesday and Saturday

