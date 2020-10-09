Row over 'insult' to Indian dish Kamala Harris likes

A tweet from a UK-based academic calling an Indian comfort food "boring" has sparked an amusing food war on Twitter.

"Idli are the most boring things in the world," historian Edward Anderson tweeted.

The idli is a steamed rice cake that is usually eaten with a lentil-based vegetable stew called sambar. It is regarded as a gut friendly staple breakfast and comfort food, popular with South Indians, living in India and abroad. Food writer Vir Sanghvi calls it the best known South Indian dish in India and perhaps, the world.

Democratic vice-presidential nominee Senator Kamala Harris - who has an Indian-born mother and Jamaican-born father - has fondly recalled that her mother was keen to instil in her a "love for good idli" during her holidays in the south Indian city of Chennai (formerly Madras).

Senator Harris, who is reaching out to Indian-American voters, is not the only politician who's wooing voters with idli talk.

In the city of Salem in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, politicians of India's ruling BJP are serving cheap "'Modi idlis" - named after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi- to the poor during the pandemic. This move is seen as an open challenge to the state's local ruling AIADMK party which offers "amma idlis" - named after the late chief minister, J Jayalalithaa, who was fondly called amma or mother.

Dr Anderson - who teaches at Northumbria University in Newcastle - posted his opinion in response to a question from an Indian food delivery service asking people what is the one dish "you can never understand why people like so much".

Dr Anderson found out that his tweet was highly triggering for idli lovers, especially south Indians who exploded on Twitter.

Ishaan Tharoor, a writer and columnist, was the most critical.

His father, Shashi Tharoor, who is a senior Indian MP and well-known writer, swiftly joined in, and even suggested a better way to have idli.

Others despaired that a frontal attack on their favourite comfort food had left them devastated.

