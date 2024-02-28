The Row Goes Dark for Paris Fashion Week: Everything We Know About Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's Phone-Free Show

Instead, guests were given notebooks and pencils to jot down their musings

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen in 2019

The Row showed its Fall Winter 24/25 collection at Paris Fashion Week on Feb. 28.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who created the brand in 2006, asked guests to not use cameras or phones at the show.

Guests were given notebooks to take notes the old-fashioned way.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen decided to do things a bit differently this Fashion Week.

The creators of The Row, 37, showed their collection for Fall Winter 24/25 in Paris at noon on Feb. 28, but while most fashion shows pop up on social media immediately, nothing about this one has been seen anywhere thus far.

That's because there was a no-camera, no-phone policy in place.

According to a few guests, including New York Times fashion director Vanessa Friedman, guests were advised of the no social media policy ahead of time. Friedman wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, "'The Row looks forward to having you at the Winter 2024 Collection Presentation on Wednesday, February 28th at 12pm. We kindly ask that you refrain from capturing or sharing any content during your experience.' Oh. Ok," seemingly quoting her invite from the house.

WWDJAPAN/Instagram WWD Japan's invite from The Row

WWD Japan also shared a look at its own invite, though it didn't mention the no-phone policy, and popular Instagram account StyleNotCom — which uses text-based graphics for all of its reviews — joked that the policy was no problem for them.

StyleNotCom actually provided the most information on the show, revealing that models including Kristen McMenamy, Mariacarla Boscono and Eva Herzigová were all present and accounted for.

As to be expected from a Row show, there were refreshments, just like in past seasons. StyleNotCom reported that guests were greeted with coffee and green tea and there was more coffee, plus madeleines, bread and butter upon exiting.



Related: Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Are All Smiles at The Row's Paris Fashion Week Presentation

Story continues

Guests were also given notebooks and pencils so they could take notes the old-fashioned way. StyleNotCom shared "raw notes" from the show in their notebook, saying that the new collection is "more" lady like than in some of The Row's past collections and is not over the top. It shouldn't be surprising, as The Row is a brand known for being quietly luxurious.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



Style Not Com/Instagram StyleNotCom's notebook entry at The Row show

Related: See Inside Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's Paris Fashion Week Show for The Row (There Were Snacks!)

Friedman, however, shared on X that she wasn't thrilled with The Row's whole policy, writing, "I would love to show you pictures of #TheRow because it was a very good show, but sadly because of the their no social media policy, I can’t."

When asked by another journalist how she feels about the house's decision to go the no-phone route, Friedman expressed further frustration, writing, "The policy? Frustration. I don’t feel that taking some pictures interferes with my ability to fully consider what I am seeing. And I think I am grown up enough to decide that for myself."

Other fans of The Row felt similarly on social media, searching for evidence of this season's collection and who was in the room to see it. However, as of hours later, there's still very little to be found — other than a fan photo of Mary-Kate and Ashley's younger sister Elizabeth in a photo with a guest, who somehow was able to get the photo and post it to social media despite the policy.

Related: Go Inside Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's PFW Show for The Row — Ashley's First Since Welcoming Her Baby

In seasons past, The Row's shows have been popular on social media, with guests showing off the brand's new collections, as well as the beautiful venue on Rue des Capucines (the Olsens' go-to location) and the snacks. Yes, there are always snacks!

Last September, front row guests included Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber and Pamela Anderson and fashion pro Derek Blasberg shared The Row's whole collection on Instagram from his seat.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.