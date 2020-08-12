Rovio Entertainment Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 12 August 2020

Rovio Entertainment Corporation
Rovio Entertainment Oyj  STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 12.08.2020 at 18.45 EET
   
Rovio Entertainment Corporation - Repurchase of own shares on 12.08.2020
   
Rovio Entertainment Corporation  
In the Nasdaq Helsinki  
Date 12.8.2020
Exchange transaction BUY
Share trading code ROVIO
Amount, shares 18254
Average price/share, EUR 5,786976
Total cost, EUR 105635,46
   
   
Rovio now holds a total of 7 572 030 shares including the shares repurchased on 12.08.2020
   
On behalf of Rovio Entertainment Corporation  
   
OP Corporate Bank PLC  
Marko Niemi  
Ville Viertola  

Further information:
Rene Lindell, CFO
+358 207 888 300
RovioIR@rovio.com

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
https://investors.rovio.com/en

About Rovio:

Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global, games-first entertainment company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded 4.5 billion times so far. Rovio is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment and consumer products in brand licensing. Today, Rovio offers multiple mobile games, animations and has produced The Angry Birds Movie, which opened number one in theatres in 50 countries. Its sequel, The Angry Birds Movie 2, released worldwide in August 2019. Rovio is headquartered in Finland and the company's shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO. (www.rovio.com)


