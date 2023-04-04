Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Management transactions
Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Management transactions
Rovio Entertainment Corporation Stock Exchange Release April 4, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. EEST
Name:
Heini Kaihu
Position:
Other senior manager
Initial Notification
Reference number:
28342/4/4
Issuer
Name:
Rovio Entertainment Corporation
LEI:
743700H95H3OPXDV6568
Transaction details
Transaction date:
March 31, 2023
Outside a trading venue
Nature of the transaction:
Receipt of a share-based incentive
Instrument:
Share
ISIN:
FI4000266804
Volume:
(1): Volume: 4,355 Unit price: 0.0 EUR
Aggregated transactions:
Volume:
(1): Volume: 4,355
ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION
More information:
René Lindell, CFO
RovioIR@rovio.com
+358 40 730 3442 (Investor Relations phone)
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
https://investors.rovio.com/en
About Rovio:
Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global mobile-first games company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded over 5 billion times. Rovio is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment, animations and consumer products in brand licensing. Rovio has produced The Angry Birds Movie (2016), and its sequel, The Angry Birds Movie 2 was released in 2019. The company offers multiple mobile games and has eight game studios – one in Espoo (Finland), one in Stockholm (Sweden), one in Copenhagen (Denmark), one in Barcelona (Spain), two in Montreal and one in Toronto (Canada). The studios also include a subsidiary in Izmir (Turkey) called Ruby Games, which was acquired in 2021. Most of the employees are based in Finland where Rovio is headquartered. The company’s shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO. (www.rovio.com)