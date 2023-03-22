Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Inside information: Rovio confirms the continuation of its strategic review as preliminary non-binding discussions with Playtika end

Rovio Entertainment Corp.

Rovio Entertainment Corporation Inside information March 22, 2023, at 9:55 a.m. EET

Inside information: Rovio confirms the continuation of its strategic review as preliminary non-binding discussions with Playtika end

Rovio Entertainment Corporation (“Rovio”) announced on February 6, 2023 that its Board of Directors has decided to commence a strategic review and that, as part of such review, Rovio has decided to enter into preliminary non-binding discussions with certain parties, including Playtika Holding Corp (”Playtika”). The Board of Directors of Rovio confirms that the preliminary discussions with Playtika in connection with Rovio's strategic review have now ended. The Board of Directors of Rovio continues its strategic review, including preliminary non-binding discussions with certain other parties, in order to reach the best possible outcome for Rovio and its shareholders.

There can be no assurance that the strategic review and the preliminary non-binding discussions will result in any cash or other tender offer or any other transaction, or the pricing of any such possible transaction. Rovio will release further information at an appropriate time.

