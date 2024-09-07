New route for half marathon and 10k races

The races are due to start shortly after 08:30 on Sunday [Getty Images]

Hundreds of runners are gearing up to take part in Wolverhampton's half marathon and 10k races on Sunday.

The event is making a return after it was cancelled due to low entry numbers last year.

There will several road closures in place between 08:30 BST and 13:30 for this year’s event.

The race starts and finishes on North Street, next to the Civic Hall.

The route, which is new this year, then passes some of the city's landmarks including West Park, Compton Park and then back into the city centre via Tettenhall.

Both races begin at 08:40, with the first 10k finisher expected at about 09:15 and the first half marathon finisher expected about 09:55.

Last finishers are expected by 12:45 and roads will open as soon as the course is clear, organisers said.

There will be a presentation of medals at midday.

The races are open to runners of all abilities and ages, they said.

The event is also wheelchair friendly, although there is a short cobbled section.

Road closures will be lifted as soon as possible, but people are advised to park outside the route.

Roads affected include: North Street, Paternoster, Red Lion Street, Mitre Fold, Queen Square, Lichfield Street, Stafford Street, Wulfruna Street, Thornley Street, Whitmore Street, Broad Street, Fryer Street, Victoria Street, Bell Street, Cleveland Road, Skinner Street, School Street, Salop Street, Peel Street, Pitt Street, Worcester Street, Summer Row, Temple Street, St Johns Square, Church Street, Waterloo Street, Clarence Street, Birch Street, Ring Road between Chapel Ash and Stafford Street, Bath Road, West Park, Albert Road, Paget Road, Tettenhall Road, Newbridge Crescent, Newbridge Avenue, Compton Park, Compton Road*, Henwood Road*, Balfour Crescent, St Judes Road, Riches Street, Henwood Road* and Bridgnorth/Compton Road*.

*One-way restrictions apply

