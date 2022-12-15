The new route through the Alps that’s rewriting the ski history books

The Haute Route du Saint-Bernard launches this winter - Dan Medhurst

At 3am on the morning of January 16, 1903, six Frenchmen stepped out from the Chalet de Lognan, above the village of Argentiere, strapped on pairs of primitive skis – little more than roughly-shaped planks of wood with animal skins on the base – and began their ascent into the history books.

The group’s leader, a bewhiskered local doctor named Michel Payot, was what we’d now call an early adopter. In 1896, he’d acquired one of the first pairs of skis ever seen in the Chamonix valley, and started using them to reach housebound patients in winter. His companion, mountain guide Joseph Ravanel, declared his skis to be so brilliant that he would “never take them off, even to sleep” (until Payot pointed out that his wife might object).

In total, however, their group – rounded out by Joseph Couttet, Alfred Simond, and Ravenel’s two younger brothers, who accompanied them for the first two days of their trip to carry the party’s camera equipment – had, at most, a handful of winters’ experience between them. Yet the five-day route they pioneered between Chamonix and Zermatt – crossing crevasse-strewn glaciers, navigating tricky descents, and scaling treacherous, 3,000m-plus passes – is still regarded as one of the toughest challenges in ski mountaineering to this day.

The area is home to crevasse-strewn glaciers, tricky descents and treacherous, 3,000m-plus passes - Dan Medhurst

Almost 120 years later, as I worked my way gingerly up one of those same slopes, near the village of Verbier in Switzerland, I found myself in awe of their achievement. Even with all the advantages of modern technology – breathable Gore Tex instead of heavy Gaberdines, two foldable ski poles instead of a single, inflexible alpenstock, and lightweight, aluminium ice axes – the climb felt sketchy.

Photographer Dan Medhurst’s camera weighed a fraction of the 19kg the Ravanel brothers were carrying. But as the gradient reached 45 degrees, we were both panting heavily – whether through exertion, or adrenaline, or both, it was hard to be sure.

The fact that we were embarking on a first of our own added an extra element of excitement. Since Payot and co staggered into the Swiss resort of Zermatt, exhausted but triumphant in 1903, ski tourers have completed countless variations of what’s become known as “the Haute Route”.

Story continues

The route passes through Verbier and Pays du Grand Saint-Bernard in Switzerland, and Val d’Aosta, in Italy - Dan Medhurst

As well as their historic version, there is the more efficient “Classic Haute Route”, first completed in 1911. In 1919, Swiss alpinist Marcel Kurz and his swashbuckling friend Maurice Crettez, introduced a variant which ran closer to the 4,000m peaks around Verbier. Since then, the “Purist” Haute Route and the “Reverse” Haute Route have both become popular. Today, around 2,000 skiers tackle one of these routes each season, but at least half a century has passed since anyone launched a truly new one.

That is set to change this winter, however, with the unveiling of the Haute Route du Saint-Bernard. The itinerary, a collaboration between the bureaux des guides of three separate regions – Verbier and Pays du Grand Saint-Bernard in Switzerland, and Val d’Aosta, in Italy – combines parts of the classic Haute Route with lesser-known ascents to create a new, six-day loop.

The rationale behind this launch, according to our guide, Raoul Crettenand, is two-fold: Firstly, it will avoid some of the pinch points that can marr the classic routes. “There can be a lot of people in some of the mountain huts where we stay. If you want to do [the Haute Route] at Easter, you often have to book in November.”

But it’s also a bid to tempt those who might have already ticked the Haute Route off their bucket list back to this region. “This Haute Route is harder than the classic, with more ascent, and steeper descents,” Crettenand said. Although how much harder, exactly, even he was unsure – because while he knew the individual passes and peaks well, we were the first clients ever to try the whole thing.

For all that the route as a whole was uncharted territory, our first day’s touring over the Col du Grand St Bernard was the definition of a beaten track. People have been crossing the Alps here for centuries. The Romans were the first to leave their mark, building a temple to Jupiter on the col in 43. Napoleon followed with 40,0000 men a millennium-and-a-half later, the march which inspired Jaques-Louis David’s celebrated portrait. But it was St Bernard of Menthon, and the monastery he built here in 1045, that really opened the route up to the masses.

Over the centuries, the monks have rescued countless poor souls from the snow (often using the dogs which also bear St Bernard’s name) and greeted many a weary traveller with a warm meal, and a welcome glass of wine. They even served Napoleon’s troops, with the French ruler apparently promising each man two glasses of the monks’ finest wine if they made it to the top.

I’m not particularly religious, but as we stood in the 1,000-year-old chapel crypt, with the weather working itself up outside, the soft chanting of our hosts was undeniably calming. Plus, Raoul explained, St Bernard is the patron saint of mountaineers. Given what we were about to attempt, seeking his blessing seemed wise.

The opening of the new pathway will avoid some of the pinch points that can marr the classic routes - Dan Medhurst

The following day our alarm rang at 5.30am. This wasn’t the monks’ asceticism rubbing off, but rather an essential safety precaution. For most of our trip, the late-April weather was glorious, but that meant the snow melted quickly. In the space of a few hours it went from what Raoul described as “creme caramel” (crusty on top, soft underneath), to “raclette” (ideal for spring skiing), to “fondue” (dangerously soft). The way to avoid potentially sticky situations, he told us, was to get past the steepest pitches before they started to soften. As the week went on, our alarm time crept steadily forward, to 4.45, then 4.25, and finally to 4am.

Every morning involved between 1,200 and 1,750 vertical metres of climbing. By 2 or 3pm, when we’d skied down to the mountain huts where we were staying, we were usually pretty well cooked. But the payoff was measured in the kind of views that only mountaineers would normally see: close-ups of the seracs cascading down from the 4,314m-high peak of the Grand Combin; the highlights of glaciers, glinting blue in the beams of our headtorches before dawn; the pink of the early-morning alpenglow spreading slowly down the flanks of Mont Blanc. Often, the only sound was the rhythmic sweep of touring skins on snow.

On day four, we reached what Crettenand called “the knot of the problem” — the climb up and over the 3,626m high Col du Meitin, which included a lengthy section too steep for touring skis. Stopping to take them off halfway up an icy slope went against every evolutionary instinct, but I willed myself to concentrate on small tasks: digging my pack into the snow to stop it slipping, strapping my skis to its sides, and threading my crampons with slow, deliberate movements. After what felt like an age, Crettenand secured our harnesses together with climbing rope, and we set off – ice axes gripped tightly in our increasingly sweaty palms.

The combination of hard, physical activity and the need to tread carefully, lest a crampon slipped, or an ice axe failed to bite, left little bandwidth for thoughts of normal life back home. We soon settled into a zen-like rhythm – our minds fixed on the simple task of putting one foot safely in front of the other.



Afternoons were mostly spent recovering. Sun-soaked refuge terraces, charcuterie plates and cold beers were a constant, but our hosts’ approach to R&R varied wildly: from the shy, saintly monks to Vincent Muster at the Refuge du Plan du Jeu, who opened up his extensive liquor cabinet, and regaled us with colourful tales of 20 years running restaurants in Tel Aviv. His repertoire of Israeli dishes made a welcome change from the usual alpine fare.

The climax of the route is a climb up and over the 3,626m high Col du Meitin, which included a lengthy section too steep for touring skis - Dan Medhurst

Our hosts for the final night were Olivier Seidler and Sophie Voutaz, a young couple who managed the remote Cabane de Chanrion. Originally opened for hikers in the summer of 1890, the Chanrion hut had been used by Payot and his companions in 1903 – though they very nearly didn’t make it, arriving so late that Ravanel struggled to find it in the dark.

After dinner in the communal dining room, I got chatting to a group from Norway who turned out to be Haute Route aficionados. Rune Roenvik and his friends had completed most of the Chamonix to Zermatt itineraries over the years, and were eager to hear about our new route.

As we shared a second bottle of wine, I asked what kept them coming back. “With the different variants and snow conditions, there’s always a new challenge,” Rune said. “And as we get older, the mountains miraculously get higher, and the slopes get steeper,” his friend Cecilia Schjerven joked. Since they first tackled the Haute Route in 1996, a lot had changed. But the central appeal of the physical challenge, combined with the chance to explore landscapes few others get to see, remained potent.

“What did we bring back from this long but beautiful crossing?” Michel Payot wrote in 1903. “Many will say nothing but incredible fatigue. But we don't care what lay people think. We all retain the desire to continue these wonderful winter adventures.” After following in his skin tracks more than a century later, I felt I knew exactly what he meant.