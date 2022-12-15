The new route through the Alps that’s rewriting the ski history books

Tristan Kennedy
·9 min read
The Haute Route du Saint-Bernard launches this winter - Dan Medhurst
The Haute Route du Saint-Bernard launches this winter - Dan Medhurst

At 3am on the morning of January 16, 1903, six Frenchmen stepped out from the Chalet de Lognan, above the village of Argentiere, strapped on pairs of primitive skis – little more than roughly-shaped planks of wood with animal skins on the base – and began their ascent into the history books.

The group’s leader, a bewhiskered local doctor named Michel Payot, was what we’d now call an early adopter. In 1896, he’d acquired one of the first pairs of skis ever seen in the Chamonix valley, and started using them to reach housebound patients in winter. His companion, mountain guide Joseph Ravanel, declared his skis to be so brilliant that he would “never take them off, even to sleep” (until Payot pointed out that his wife might object).

In total, however, their group – rounded out by Joseph Couttet, Alfred Simond, and Ravenel’s two younger brothers, who accompanied them for the first two days of their trip to carry the party’s camera equipment – had, at most, a handful of winters’ experience between them. Yet the five-day route they pioneered between Chamonix and Zermatt – crossing crevasse-strewn glaciers, navigating tricky descents, and scaling treacherous, 3,000m-plus passes – is still regarded as one of the toughest challenges in ski mountaineering to this day.

The area is home to crevasse-strewn glaciers, tricky descents and treacherous, 3,000m-plus passes - Dan Medhurst
The area is home to crevasse-strewn glaciers, tricky descents and treacherous, 3,000m-plus passes - Dan Medhurst

Almost 120 years later, as I worked my way gingerly up one of those same slopes, near the village of Verbier in Switzerland, I found myself in awe of their achievement. Even with all the advantages of modern technology – breathable Gore Tex instead of heavy Gaberdines, two foldable ski poles instead of a single, inflexible alpenstock, and lightweight, aluminium ice axes – the climb felt sketchy.

Photographer Dan Medhurst’s camera weighed a fraction of the 19kg the Ravanel brothers were carrying. But as the gradient reached 45 degrees, we were both panting heavily – whether through exertion, or adrenaline, or both, it was hard to be sure.

The fact that we were embarking on a first of our own added an extra element of excitement. Since Payot and co staggered into the Swiss resort of Zermatt, exhausted but triumphant in 1903, ski tourers have completed countless variations of what’s become known as “the Haute Route”.

The route passes through Verbier and Pays du Grand Saint-Bernard in Switzerland, and Val d’Aosta, in Italy - Dan Medhurst
The route passes through Verbier and Pays du Grand Saint-Bernard in Switzerland, and Val d’Aosta, in Italy - Dan Medhurst

As well as their historic version, there is the more efficient “Classic Haute Route”, first completed in 1911. In 1919, Swiss alpinist Marcel Kurz and his swashbuckling friend Maurice Crettez, introduced a variant which ran closer to the 4,000m peaks around Verbier. Since then, the “Purist” Haute Route and the “Reverse” Haute Route have both become popular. Today, around 2,000 skiers tackle one of these routes each season, but at least half a century has passed since anyone launched a truly new one.

That is set to change this winter, however, with the unveiling of the Haute Route du Saint-Bernard. The itinerary, a collaboration between the bureaux des guides of three separate regions – Verbier and Pays du Grand Saint-Bernard in Switzerland, and Val d’Aosta, in Italy – combines parts of the classic Haute Route with lesser-known ascents to create a new, six-day loop.

The rationale behind this launch, according to our guide, Raoul Crettenand, is two-fold: Firstly, it will avoid some of the pinch points that can marr the classic routes. “There can be a lot of people in some of the mountain huts where we stay. If you want to do [the Haute Route] at Easter, you often have to book in November.”

But it’s also a bid to tempt those who might have already ticked the Haute Route off their bucket list back to this region. “This Haute Route is harder than the classic, with more ascent, and steeper descents,” Crettenand said. Although how much harder, exactly, even he was unsure – because while he knew the individual passes and peaks well, we were the first clients ever to try the whole thing.

For all that the route as a whole was uncharted territory, our first day’s touring over the Col du Grand St Bernard was the definition of a beaten track. People have been crossing the Alps here for centuries. The Romans were the first to leave their mark, building a temple to Jupiter on the col in 43. Napoleon followed with 40,0000 men a millennium-and-a-half later, the march which inspired Jaques-Louis David’s celebrated portrait. But it was St Bernard of Menthon, and the monastery he built here in 1045, that really opened the route up to the masses.

Over the centuries, the monks have rescued countless poor souls from the snow (often using the dogs which also bear St Bernard’s name) and greeted many a weary traveller with a warm meal, and a welcome glass of wine. They even served Napoleon’s troops, with the French ruler apparently promising each man two glasses of the monks’ finest wine if they made it to the top.

I’m not particularly religious, but as we stood in the 1,000-year-old chapel crypt, with the weather working itself up outside, the soft chanting of our hosts was undeniably calming. Plus, Raoul explained, St Bernard is the patron saint of mountaineers. Given what we were about to attempt, seeking his blessing seemed wise.

The opening of the new pathway will avoid some of the pinch points that can marr the classic routes - Dan Medhurst
The opening of the new pathway will avoid some of the pinch points that can marr the classic routes - Dan Medhurst

The following day our alarm rang at 5.30am. This wasn’t the monks’ asceticism rubbing off, but rather an essential safety precaution. For most of our trip, the late-April weather was glorious, but that meant the snow melted quickly. In the space of a few hours it went from what Raoul described as “creme caramel” (crusty on top, soft underneath), to “raclette” (ideal for spring skiing), to “fondue” (dangerously soft). The way to avoid potentially sticky situations, he told us, was to get past the steepest pitches before they started to soften. As the week went on, our alarm time crept steadily forward, to 4.45, then 4.25, and finally to 4am.

Every morning involved between 1,200 and 1,750 vertical metres of climbing. By 2 or 3pm, when we’d skied down to the mountain huts where we were staying, we were usually pretty well cooked. But the payoff was measured in the kind of views that only mountaineers would normally see: close-ups of the seracs cascading down from the 4,314m-high peak of the Grand Combin; the highlights of glaciers, glinting blue in the beams of our headtorches before dawn; the pink of the early-morning alpenglow spreading slowly down the flanks of Mont Blanc. Often, the only sound was the rhythmic sweep of touring skins on snow.

On day four, we reached what Crettenand called “the knot of the problem” — the climb up and over the 3,626m high Col du Meitin, which included a lengthy section too steep for touring skis. Stopping to take them off halfway up an icy slope went against every evolutionary instinct, but I willed myself to concentrate on small tasks: digging my pack into the snow to stop it slipping, strapping my skis to its sides, and threading my crampons with slow, deliberate movements. After what felt like an age, Crettenand secured our harnesses together with climbing rope, and we set off – ice axes gripped tightly in our increasingly sweaty palms.

The combination of hard, physical activity and the need to tread carefully, lest a crampon slipped, or an ice axe failed to bite, left little bandwidth for thoughts of normal life back home. We soon settled into a zen-like rhythm – our minds fixed on the simple task of putting one foot safely in front of the other.  

Afternoons were mostly spent recovering. Sun-soaked refuge terraces, charcuterie plates and cold beers were a constant, but our hosts’ approach to R&R varied wildly: from the shy, saintly monks to Vincent Muster at the Refuge du Plan du Jeu, who opened up his extensive liquor cabinet, and regaled us with colourful tales of 20 years running restaurants in Tel Aviv. His repertoire of Israeli dishes made a welcome change from the usual alpine fare.

The climax of the route is a climb up and over the 3,626m high Col du Meitin, which included a lengthy section too steep for touring skis - Dan Medhurst
The climax of the route is a climb up and over the 3,626m high Col du Meitin, which included a lengthy section too steep for touring skis - Dan Medhurst

Our hosts for the final night were Olivier Seidler and Sophie Voutaz, a young couple who managed the remote Cabane de Chanrion. Originally opened for hikers in the summer of 1890, the Chanrion hut had been used by Payot and his companions in 1903 – though they very nearly didn’t make it, arriving so late that Ravanel struggled to find it in the dark.

After dinner in the communal dining room, I got chatting to a group from Norway who turned out to be Haute Route aficionados. Rune Roenvik and his friends had completed most of the Chamonix to Zermatt itineraries over the years, and were eager to hear about our new route.

As we shared a second bottle of wine, I asked what kept them coming back. “With the different variants and snow conditions, there’s always a new challenge,” Rune said. “And as we get older, the mountains miraculously get higher, and the slopes get steeper,” his friend Cecilia Schjerven joked. Since they first tackled the Haute Route in 1996, a lot had changed. But the central appeal of the physical challenge, combined with the chance to explore landscapes few others get to see, remained potent.

“What did we bring back from this long but beautiful crossing?” Michel Payot wrote in 1903. “Many will say nothing but incredible fatigue. But we don't care what lay people think. We all retain the desire to continue these wonderful winter adventures.” After following in his skin tracks more than a century later, I felt I knew exactly what he meant.

Latest Stories

  • Pirates sign RHP Velasquez in hopes of bolstering rotation

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates signed right-handed pitcher Vince Velasquez to a one-year, $3.15 million contract on Tuesday in an attempt to give their young starting rotation a veteran presence. The 30-year-old Velasquez spent last season working primarily as a reliever with the Chicago White Sox. Velasquez went 3-3 with a 4.78 ERA in 27 appearances for Chicago, with nine starts. He pitched well down the stretch for the White Sox, posting a 2.92 ERA with 24 strikeouts in his final 11

  • Stars win in OT again, 3-2 over Detroit on Lundkvist winner

    DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars got another late overtime goal, this one from rookie defenseman Nils Lundkvist to beat the Detroit Red Wings. After losing their first five games this season that went past regulation, the Stars have won in the final half-minute of overtime in back-to-back games that were played in less than 48 hours. Lundkvist scored with 30.6 seconds left Saturday for a 3-2 win. “We lost the opening draw and didn’t touch the puck for the first three minutes again. But I just thin

  • LeVert scores 22 points, Cavaliers beat Thunder 110-102

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 22 points, Evan Mobley had 21 points and 12 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers never trailed in a 110-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night. Jarrett Allen had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Darius Garland added 13 points and eight assists for Cleveland, which is an NBA-best 12-2 at home. All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell missed his second straight game with a sore right lower leg. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the third-leading scorer in the

  • Predators forward Michael McCarron enters assistance program

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron has entered the player assistance program of the NHL and NHL Players’ Association. The league and the union announced the move Sunday without specifying why McCarron entered the program. The NHL and NHLPA started the player assistance program in 1996, giving players access to a confidential phone line and counselors in each city in the league. The jointly funded group assists players and their families with mental health, subst

  • Capitals defeat Jets 5-2 behind four-goal second period

    WINNIPEG — Charlie Lindgren really appreciated it when the Washington Capitals mounted a four-goal lead in Sunday’s second period against the Winnipeg Jets. The netminder showed his thanks by foiling Winnipeg’s comeback attempt for a 5-2 Washington victory. “To score four goals, as a goalie you love it,” Lindgren said. “It’s just a credit to our guys again for competing tonight, working hard, putting the puck in the net. “Winnipeg obviously pushed back towards the end of the second. They pushed

  • Nationals announce 2-year deal with RHP Trevor Williams

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals finalized a two-year contract Saturday, giving the rebuilding club a right-handed pitcher with experience as a starter and reliever. Williams, who turns 31 in April, was a free agent after pitching for the New York Mets last season, going 3-5 with a 3.21 ERA and one save in 30 appearances — nine as a starter and 21 out of the bullpen. On Nov. 25, the day after Thanksgiving, Williams tweeted: “BLACK FRIDAY FREE AGENT SALE! TODAY ONLY!

  • Rantanen scores 3rd in OT, Avalanche rally past Blues 3-2

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored in the final seconds of regulation and the first minute of overtime to complete his fifth career hat trick and give the Colorado Avalanche a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday. “We’re missing a lot of guys, a lot of veteran guys, especially up front,” Rantanen said. “I try to do my best, and even little bit more, in this situation. We need a lot to win games, and tonight was one of those.” Rantanen's second goal of the game came with nine seconds le

  • Veteran midfielder Jonathan Osorio signs new three-year contract to stay in Toronto

    TORONTO — Veteran midfielder Jonathan Osorio has elected to stay in Toronto, rather than test the waters abroad. Osorio, whose contract with Toronto FC had expired, has signed a new three-year contract plus a 2026 option with Toronto, using targeted allocation money. The 30-year-old will be entering his 11th season in TFC colours next year. The targeted allocation money allows the club to buy down the salary cap charge for an existing player providing he earns more than the maximum salary budget

  • Williamson scores 35 again, Pelicans top Suns 129-124 in OT

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 35 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the short-handed Phoenix Suns 129-124 in overtime Sunday for their seventh straight victory. CJ McCollum added 29 for the Pelicans, who beat the Suns — playing without star guard Devin Booker because of tightness in his left hamstring — for the second time in three days and won for the 12th time in their last 14 games as they've surged to the Western Conference lead. Deandre Ayton had 28 points and 12 rebounds

  • Thompson scores 34, Warriors beat Celtics in Finals rematch

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 34 points, Splash Brother Stephen Curry added 32 with six 3-pointers and Golden State beat the Boston Celtics 123-107 on Saturday night in a rematch of this year’s NBA Finals won by the Warriors in six games. Jordan Poole had 20 points starting in place of injured Andrew Wiggins despite shooting 1 for 9 from long range. Thompson scored 12 of his points in the opening quarter shooting 5 of 9 and had 24 by halftime. Curry shot 12 for 21 and had seven assis

  • Canadian speedskating team strikes double gold at Calgary World Cup

    CALGARY — Laurent Dubreuil can think of a few reasons he's had one of the best starts to a season in his speedskating career. The 30-year-old from Lévis, Que., claimed his second straight men's 500 metres Saturday at the Olympic Oval. Dubreuil is the defending World Cup champion in the sprint, and ranks first after three races this season. "It's almost a dream start," Dubreuil said. The host Canadians struck double gold Saturday with reigning Olympic champions Isabelle Weidemann and Ivanie Blond

  • Steelers' Pickett exits, returns, then placed in protocol

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he didn't know “the details regarding the sequence” that led to rookie quarterback Kenny Picket initially being cleared to play before being put into concussion protocol during a 16-14 loss to Baltimore on Sunday. Pickett was shaken up after getting sacked by Baltimore linebacker Roquan Smith at the end of Pittsburgh's first drive. He was evaluated by medical personnel and cleared to return, playing one more series before being ruled o

  • Suns scratch Booker in New Orleans with hamstring tightness

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Phoenix Suns scratched guard and leading scorer Devin Booker from Sunday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans because of tightness in his left hamstring. Booker played 36 minutes during Friday night's 128-117 loss in New Orleans, scoring 14 points, or about half of his per-game average of 27.4 points this season. Normally an elite perimeter shooter, Booker was 2 of 8 from 3-point range in the loss. "I didn't see the normal ‘Book’ look,” Suns coach Monty Williams said be

  • At 41, Craig Anderson is doing what few goalies have done in NHL history

    At 41-years-old, Craig Anderson is defying Father Time with strong play for the Buffalo Sabres. But how does he stack up with other goalies that starred over the age of 40 in NHL history?

  • Is Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson injury-prone?

    Forward Nick Robertson will be out of the Maple Leafs lineup for six-to-eight weeks after suffering a shoulder injury but is the latest setback for the 21-year-old part of a more worrying trend?

  • Jets move Wilson up to No. 2 QB, still expect White to start

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is moving up on the New York Jets' quarterback depth chart this week. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday the benched former starter is being promoted from No. 3 to the backup behind current starter Mike White, who is dealing with a rib injury but is expected to make his fourth straight start Sunday against the Detroit Lions. “Zach's been doing a great job,” Saleh said. “He has been deliberate in his approach over the last three weeks. He's been holding h

  • Braathen wins 1st World Cup slalom of the season

    VAL d'ISÈRE, France (AP) — A flawless second run helped Lucas Braathen win the first World Cup slalom of the season on Sunday for the third victory of his career. The Norwegian skier let out a yell and thumped his chest after seeing his time on the board and then he just had to wait for his compatriot and defending World Cup slalom champion Henrik Kristoffersen, who had a slender lead of 0.07 seconds from the first run. However, an error-strewn run from Kristoffersen on the Face de Bellevarde co

  • Women's hockey league plans to double salary cap to $1.5M US

    The Premier Hockey Federation is doubling down on women's hockey by announcing plans to increase its salary cap to $1.5 million US per team for the 2023-24 season in an aggressive bid to deepen its talent pool by offering players an opportunity to earn a living wage. The increase, announced Wednesday morning, will double each team's current cap of $750,000 this season, and is part of an overall $25 million, three-year commitment approved by the league's board of governors 11 months ago. The PHF

  • Gustavsson earns first career shutout as Wild defeat Canucks 3-0

    VANCOUVER — Filip Gustavsson stopped 35 shots for his first NHL shutout and Connor Dewar broke the Vancouver Canucks' back with a short-handed goal as the Minnesota Wild used a 3-0 victory to end a two-game losing skid. “It’s a relief,” said Gustavsson, who was playing in his 37th career game after being traded to the Wild in July from the Ottawa Senators. “It was really nice. “It’s been close. You set a few small goals along the way. I wanted to win in the NHL and now we’ve got a shutout. Now w

  • Patriots rally for 27-13 win over Cardinals, Murray hurt

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Mac Jones threw for 235 yards, Raekwon McMillan had a crucial fumble return for a touchdown and the New England Patriots rallied for a 27-13 win on Monday night over the Arizona Cardinals, who lost starting quarterback Kyler Murray in the first quarter to a potentially serious knee injury. New England trailed 13-10 at the break but tied the game at 13-all early in the third quarter after a short field goal. The Patriots got their game-changing play and a 20-13 lead later i