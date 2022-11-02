The route Albanian migrants are taking to get to Britain laid out step by step

Migrants are brought into Dungeness beach after crossing the Channel - Gareth Fuller/PA

The Modern Slavery Act was introduced by Theresa May, then home secretary in 2015, as a way of protecting victims of people trafficking gangs, but it has since become the “biggest loophole” in the immigration system, according to ministers.

Young Albanian men have become particularly adept at playing the system to avoid being sent home when they illegally cross the Channel to arrive in the UK. Albanians now account for the single biggest nationality claiming to be victims of modern slavery.

By paying people-smuggling gangs to get them to Britain, up to two per cent of all Albanian men have either attempted the Channel crossing or are thinking of doing so.

Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, controversially referred to the small boats crisis as an “invasion”, as MPs pointed out that the 12,000 Albanians who have arrived in the UK so far this year have not come from a war-torn country, but from one which is awaiting EU membership.

Here we detail how the migrants get to the UK, and how the Modern Slavery Act has opened the door to Albanian migrants.

Leaving Albania

The north eastern Albanian cities of Kukes, Diber and Shkoder are prime hunting grounds for the people-smuggling gangs making fortunes out of the promise of safe passage to the UK for jobless young men in the country’s poorer areas.

Abandoned industrial buildings on the outskirts of Kukes in northern Albania - Jamie Lorriman

Using TikTok and other social media sites, the gangs advertise Channel crossings, often with videos and photographs of boats making the journey, with hashtags like #makeyourmove, along with journey times, details of routes and promises of life jackets.

Depending on the route, the gangs charge between £3,500 and £15,000 per person.

To appeal to young people tempted to make the journey, the gangs have even advertised “Black Friday” sales with 50 per cent off the cost of a crossing, and some posts have urged Albanians to make the crossings as soon as possible before the Rwanda policy takes full effect.

Other posts encouraged migrants to take advantage of the power vacuum after Boris Johnson was forced to resign, and one TikTok video even suggested Albanians could come to the UK to pay their respects to the late Queen.

Each post will only stay online for a matter of days before it is removed, to make it harder for police to track down the source of it.

Since 2014, Albania has been an official candidate for accession to the EU, and since 2010 its citizens have been able to travel visa-free within the EU, meaning they can travel all the way to the Channel coast without breaking any laws or being challenged.

Many migrants already know from friends or relatives who have made it to the UK that by claiming to be 17, or by claiming to have been trafficked, they can avoid being sent home.

One Albanian living in Kukes, whose son travelled illegally to the UK and now lives here, said: “People are leaving here every single day. The people who take them on the boat or put them in a lorry tell them what to say if they get caught. Maybe they say they are a minor or they have been trafficked.

“The people who take them will get information from those who have already arrived and what they have said that has worked and meant they can stay.”

Salaries in Albania - for those who can get work - average £‎442 a month and the cost of living crisis caused by the war in Ukraine has sent food, fuel and energy prices spiralling.

So many Albanians have left the country that there are not enough workers to bring in the harvests, and at the other end of the pay scale, so many doctors have left to work elsewhere that the country is considering changing the law to withhold medical degrees until doctors have worked for at least three years in their home country.

Albania’s status as a country with visa-free travel in the EU has also made it a key transit country for migrants from other countries that do not have visa-free travel. Migrants from the Balkans, including non-EU countries such as Serbia, Montenegro and Bosnia and Herzegovina, go overland to Albania and, once they are in a van or lorry, can reach France without passport checks.

The idea of claiming to be a victim of slavery is not passed on to the migrants until they board Channel boats.

The route to the Channel

For those who can afford it, Britain can be less than 48 hours away via a flight to Brussels, putting them within 70 miles of the Channel.

Once they are in Brussels, they will be met by people smugglers who will take them to Nieuwpoort on the Belgian coast, or just over the French border to Dunkirk to await their scheduled small boat crossing.

However, those with criminal records or who have attempted the crossing before will typically choose to go overland, as the Albanian authorities will confiscate the passports of criminals or suspected illegal migrants if they try to board an aircraft. Vans will take them through Serbia, Hungary, Germany and France to Calais, where they set up camp and wait for the next crossing.

Migrants try to start an engine after boarding a smuggler's boat on the beach of Gravelines, near Dunkirk - SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP

If the weather is favourable the migrants can be on a boat within hours of arriving at the coast, usually setting off in the dark to avoid French or Belgian coastal patrols.

Not all migrants use the Channel route, however. Last month the National Crime Agency smashed a people-smuggling gang that was bringing Albanians to the UK on ferries and cargo ships from Bilbao and Santander in Spain to Portsmouth, Southampton and Liverpool to avoid Channel patrols.

Across the Channel

More than nine in 10 small boats that avoid being turned back by the French or Belgians will be intercepted by Border Force vessels or RNLI lifeboats.

Small boats are often intercepted by Border Force vessels or RNLI lifeboats - Gareth Fuller/PA

Those rescued by Border Force are given a wristband when they are brought on board, identifying them with a numerical reference, or migrant number, and a reference linking them to the boat they were rescued from, known as an event number.

Those rescued by the RNLI will be given a wristband on arrival at Dover. Each migrant, accompanied by a Border Force officer using a “guiding hold”, crosses over two moored tugboats at the Port of Dover and across a bridge to the Western Jet Foil arrivals centre.

Arrival in the UK

Border Force staff inform officers on the desk about any concerns they have about the migrants, and each of them is offered a Covid test, checked for any medical emergencies and asked for their name, age and nationality. A card with numbers is used for them to indicate their age, and they are shown flags they can point to to indicate their nationality if they do not speak English.

Simply arriving in the UK on a small boat does not constitute a crime, but migrants are breaking the law if they fail to present themselves to the immigration authorities or if they do not have suitable ID documents, presuming they have no legal right of entry such as a visa or leave to remain.

Migrants arrive at Dungeness after being intercepted in the channel by the UK Border Force - Dan Kitwood/ Getty Images Europe

The majority of migrants are formally detained, rather than being arrested, though if Border Force officers have concerns about individual migrants they may take their fingerprints at this stage and arrest them if necessary.

Each migrant is searched for weapons and asked if there is anything they want to tell the officials. They are not asked at that stage whether they are claiming asylum, as Western Jet Foil is simply a staging post to ensure their safety before they are processed.

The migrants are photographed with a Polaroid camera, with their wristband data showing, and the photograph is attached to their detention form.

The migrants are given dry clothes, food and warm drinks and taken 20 miles to the Manston reception centre.

Processing at Manston

Once they arrive at Manston, the process of checking migrants’ names, ages and place of origin is repeated and they are taken to biometric recording stations where their fingerprints and photos are taken.

Any whose details match with criminal records databases are arrested and taken to an immigration removals centre to await deportation, where many will seek legal advice and will claim to have been trafficked or claim that their lives are in danger if they return.

The process of identifying whether migrants have claimed asylum in other countries is more difficult as a result of the EU withdrawing cooperation over the European Asylum Dactyloscopy Database (Eurodac) which is used to identify asylum claims in EU countries.

Migrants wait inside the Manston immigration holding facility - Gareth Fuller/PA

In July, David Neal, the Independent Chief Inspector of Borders and Immigration, said data on migrants was “inexcusably awful”, equipment for carrying out security checks was “unreliable” and biometric data such as fingerprints and photographs “are not always recorded”.

Any migrant who claims to be aged under 18 will be transferred to the care of social services, who will then decide whether the individual is telling the truth. Those who are lying are transferred back into the adult system while genuine unaccompanied minors will become the responsibility of social workers.

The migrants have no right to legal representation while they are at Manston, and no lawyers are allowed into the facility.

The migrants can tell immigration officials at this stage why they have come to the UK, and whether they are claiming asylum.

Those that are not arrested are sent to hotels or in some cases to stay with family already in the UK while their applications are processed, but the problems with biometric checks and record-keeping mean that many abscond from hotels without proper checks being done, while the authorities simply lose track of others.

'Victims of modern slavery'

Of the 4,171 potential victims of slavery referred to the Home Office in the second quarter of this year, 27 per cent were Albanians, the most of any nationality.

Migrants do not have to claim to be victims of slavery as soon as they enter the UK, and in many cases they only make such claims once they have spoken to lawyers.

Migrants are entitled to consult immigration lawyers once they have been released from Manston into hotels or other accommodation, and under the Modern Slavery Act police, local councils, charities and specified government agencies are required to refer victims to Home Office experts who assess whether their cases merit support. They cannot be deported while their cases are assessed.

Migrants are brought in to Dungeness beach following a small boat incident in the Channel - Gareth Fuller/PA

Chris Philp, the former immigration minister, said earlier this year that many migrants tell border officials they are not victims of slavery, only to change their tune when they have spoken to immigration lawyers, who sometimes “copy and paste” the same back story into different claims without even bothering to change the details.

Even those who are convicted criminals can use the Modern Slavery Act to avoid being deported. Last year Home Office figures showed that two thirds of all claims of modern slavery by migrants were bogus and Priti Patel, who was home secretary at the time, said the Modern Slavery Act was being “rampantly abused” by criminals including child rapists and criminals who posed a threat to national security.

The Government has promised in the past to clamp down on the problem by introducing an exemption that would prevent anyone who has received a prison sentence of more than a year from using the Modern Slavery Act to avoid deportation.

The Act has a far more open interpretation of what constitutes modern slavery than other European countries, meaning that arrivals can successfully claim asylum simply by saying they are victims of slavery, even if they have no supporting evidence.

France and Germany have much tighter definitions of slavery, meaning they accept only 10 per cent as many claimants as Britain.