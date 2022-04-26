Route 92 Medical® Announces Receipt of 40th Patent for its Monopoint® Operating Platform Designed for Neurovascular Intervention

Route 92 Medical, Inc.

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Route 92 Medical, Inc., a privately held medical technology company dedicated to improving outcomes for patients undergoing neurovascular intervention, today announced that the U.S. Patent Office (USPTO) has granted the company its 25th U.S. patent for the Monopoint Operating Platform (“Monopoint”), the 40th patent globally. By delivering a large-bore catheter through a single port, Monopoint is designed to provide novel, unmatched device capabilities, with an initial focus on treating the large vessel occlusions which cause acute ischemic stroke. Relative to existing solutions, the platform is intended to facilitate faster access to the target vasculature allowing a single operator to perform even the most complex procedures.



Route 92 Medical’s growing intellectual property portfolio consists of 40 patents globally, including 25 U.S. patents and several patents in the European Union and Asia. Patents issued include claims focused on Monopoint’s individual devices such as the Tenzing and HiPoint™ catheters. Tenzing is designed to pair with conventional and HiPoint catheters to enable predictable delivery in challenging anatomy. The versatile HiPoint catheter is “a fraction of a conventional catheter” designed to reduce friction while being delivered. The company’s patents also cover methods of use of the product family. The HiPoint and Tenzing catheters are key elements in a system designed to eliminate the need for multi-axial catheter techniques so operators can reach any neurovascular location without concern for device length. The Monopoint platform has a single point of control, intended to enhance physician command of individual elements in a system of devices. The cohesive platform design is intended to speed procedure times and positively impact patients by improving clinical outcomes.

“The field of stroke intervention has evolved significantly over the past two decades, but we have yet to evolve the core method of device delivery. The Monopoint Operating Platform is a unique design that creates a bespoke pairing of the HiPoint half catheters with Tenzing to predictably reach distal anatomy while also working seamlessly with conventional tools,” said John Miller, Chief Technology Officer. “These are the tremendous benefits of Monopoint, and we are pleased to ensure the platform’s differentiation for years to come through our robust patent portfolio.”

“We continue building on our foundation as a performance leader in neurovascular intervention. It all starts with truly differentiated technology protected by our patent portfolio, a world-class team, and a culture of innovation. We also benefit from a strong cash position following our recent $111 million Series E and debt financing,” said Tony Chou, Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “We are well positioned to advance our solution to market with randomized clinical data and create a positive impact on the lives of stroke patients and their families.”

About Route 92 Medical, Inc.

Based in San Mateo, CA, Route 92 Medical’s mission is to improve outcomes for patients undergoing neurovascular intervention. Route 92 Medical designed and developed the Monopoint Operating Platform, which includes an 088-catheter delivered into the neurovasculature using the specialized Tenzing catheter. The platform is designed to provide superior navigation and robust support in challenging anatomy along with unparalleled simplicity and speed. The Monopoint operating platform received U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance in 2020. The company is currently enrolling the SUMMIT MAX randomized controlled trial under an FDA-approved Investigational Device Exemption.

About Stroke

Each year, strokes affect about 16 million people and kill an estimated 6 million people globally. In the United States, more than 800,000 patients suffer from acute ischemic stroke each year, with an annual healthcare cost of $104 billion. Stroke is a critically time-sensitive disease and without appropriate diagnosis and treatment, a majority of patients suffer permanent disability or death. Despite recent advances in life-saving endovascular treatment, only approximately 10 percent of eligible stroke patients are treated endovascularly today.

