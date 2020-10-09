Roush tune gives the Ford Ranger an extra 47 hp, 65 lb-ft. for under $1,000







Michigan-based tuner Roush is giving the Ford Ranger a generous serving of power for a relatively small amount of money. Legal in all 50 states, its Performance Pac 1 increases the truck's horsepower and torque outputs.

You'll be disappointed if you're expecting a pickup that outguns the Mustang GT500; this is not it, though one may be around the corner. Instead, Roush developed a tuning package that makes the Ranger peppier while remaining on the tame side of the performance scale. The bundle consists of a cold-air induction kit that replaces the factory air intake, and a software-based performance engine calibration that was created in-house.

Compatible with 2019 and 2020 trucks burning premium gasoline, the Performance Pac 1 adds 47 horsepower and 65 pound-feet of torque at the rear wheels, numbers that bump the turbocharged, 2.3-liter four-cylinder's output to 317 and 375. For context, the stock Ranger delivers 270 horsepower and 317 pound-feet of torque.

Roush noted the cold-air intake does not compromise the Ranger's water-fording ability. It added that it designed the parts using CAD data from Ford, so they fit like factory-built components. Aftermarket tuners are a dime a dozen, but Roush earned the trust of enthusiasts by racing and modifying Ford vehicles for decades. It's the same company that builds a 650-horsepower F-150 Raptor and a stick-shifted 775-horsepower Mustang.

Pricing for the Performance Pac 1 starts at $935, and it's covered by a three-year, 36,000-mile warranty. Shipping is free, and it's available now, but Roush warns that buyers face an eight-week delay due to tremendous demand. Once you finally receive the kit, installing it is an easy, one-hour job that requires merely basic tools.

Motorists who want a more powerful Ranger without going through the immense hassle of importing the Raptor-badged model sold overseas have several other options. Ford Performance notably offers a bundle named Performance Package 2 that adds 45 horsepower and 60 pound-feet of torque. Priced at $4,495 before installation, it also includes fog lights, BFGoodrich KO2 tires, tow hooks, and specific license plate frames. Alternatively, the engine tune is sold on its own through Ford dealers across the nation for $825.

