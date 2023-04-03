Roundup from WWE WrestleMania 39 as event rolls into Day 2 at SoFi Stadium from Inglewood

Fans took part in WWE WrestleMania week in California, highlighted by a two-day extravaganza at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

Never mind WWE listing the annual event in Los Angeles, where SmackDown took place at Crypto.com Arena on Friday before wrapping up the weekend with RAW on Monday at the same arena.

The place to be was in Southern California. No doubt about that.

Just ask Jeremy Vargas of Chino Hills, who went to his first WrestleMania on Saturday and saw his favorite superstar, John Cena.

“I shed tears when I saw him,” he said. “I felt like a little kid again. Seeing Cena in person was fantastic. I was high-fiving the whole time. All these wrestling fans feel like my people. I’m geeking out right now.”

It was the third WrestleMania for Johnathan Williams and Emily Alvarado of Oakland. They attended WrestleMania in 2015 at Levi’s Stadium..

“It’s super fun,”Williams said. “Being in the atmosphere with other wrestling fans especially being in LA right now, it’s a whole vibe. Everyone is happy and vibing.”

This was the sixth time WWE held its biggest event of the year in California — (five in Southern California).

Randy Zielinski of Twentynine Palms came out decked out in Randy “Macho Man” Savage gear.

WWE fans dress out as “Macho Man” Randy Savage and Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania 39 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, April 2, 2023.

He went to WrestleMania 26 in Phoenix and called it “once in a lifetime. “

“It’s amazing. I can be at every WrestleMania if I could,” he said.

John Pacia of Temecula has some advice to give to any wrestling fan who’s pondering whether to go to a future WrestleMania.

“If you’re a wrestling fan, this is a no doubter,” he said. “You have to be here. This is the wrestling peeps around us. Awesomeness and priceless.”

Night 2 results

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Bayzler defeated Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya & Shotzi, Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville

Brock Lesnar defeated Omos

Night 1 results

▪ WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn defeated The Usos

▪ Pat McAfee defeated the Miz

▪ SmackDown Women’s Championship: Rhea Ripley defeated Charlotte Flair

Story continues

▪ Rey Mysterio defeated Dominik Mysterio

▪ Trish Stratus, Lita, Becky Lynch defeated Damage CTRL

▪ Seth Rollins defeated Logan Paul

▪ Fatal 4-Way: Street Profits defeated Braun Strowman/Ricochet, Viking Raiders, and Alpha Academy

▪ United States Championship: Austin Theory defeated John Cena

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn hold up the WWE tag team titles after defeating The Usos at WrestleMania 39 at SoFi Stadium on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Sami Zayn lands a high-flying splash against The Usos at WrestleMania 39 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Rey Mysterio Jr. battles his son, Dominic, at WrestleMania 39 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Saturday April 1, 2023.

John Cena meets Austin Theory to open WrestleMania 39 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

This story will be updated